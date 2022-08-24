More than 600 people enjoyed our the Actors’ Gang offering of free Shakespeare in the Park and popsicles last weekend. With the final two shows on schedule, the Grand Finale of As BOO Like It! at 11 am this weekend will include a costume contest! Before the show beings at 11 am, there will be a costume competition for kids Saturday and Sunday, with prizes for the winners. Arrive at 10:30 in your spooky duds for the competition.

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO