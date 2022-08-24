ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Olive, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s truly wacky idea for North Carolina public schools

Third graders who attend public school in North Carolina learn about the solar system and volcanoes in science class. Fourth graders study fossils. Social studies at the second grade level teaches students about democracy. In fifth grade, students discuss rights that are protected under the U.S. Constitution. But according to...
msn.com

What to know about North Carolina’s School Bus Stop law

More than 3,000 drivers pass stopped school buses in North Carolina every day — that’s according to a study by the state Department of Public Instruction. That’s why it’s important to know the rules of the road when it comes to stopping for a school bus.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Olive, NC
Mount Olive, NC
Education
umo.edu

Golf Tournament Scores $55,000 for UMO

MOUNT OLIVE-The Annual Michael Martin Memorial Golf Tournament sponsored by Friendly Mart/Minuteman brought in over $55,000 this year according to Neil Price, Tournament Coordinator. “This brings our collective total to $1,068,710. “In its 37th year, this tournament continues to be successful because of the hard work and leadership from...
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campus Life#College#Resident Assistants#Ra#Macy Parkhurst
WYFF4.com

New area code coming to some North Carolina residents

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Some residents in North Carolina will get a new area code. The North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) announced that the 472 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 910 area code. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Assignments in...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy North Carolina

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no storage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to enjoy the outdoors. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty The Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad.
BRYSON CITY, NC
Technician Online

OPINION: NC State needs to stop honoring white supremacists

In the summer of 2020, the country was awash in anti-racist sentiment amid the surge of the Black Lives Matter movement. Across the nation, statues commemorating Confederate soldiers and other symbols of racism were challenged and torn down. In North Carolina, the UNC system looked to address the issue of school buildings named after white supremacists. This included NC State, which strippedDaniels Hall of its namesake, Josephus Daniels, a racist who used his prominence in the state to promote bigotry.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
FOX8 News

Can you remain anonymous in North Carolina when claiming a lottery win?

(WGHP) — With North Carolinians winning more lottery prizes in 2022 than any other year, many are wondering why big winners can’t remain anonymous. Simply, it’s the law right now. Lottery drawings are open to the public, and winners of over $600 do not retain their anonymity, according to a North Carolina lottery statute. However, […]
LOTTERY
kiss951.com

Some Of The Best Places To Buy A Vacation Home Are In North Carolina

What makes the perfect vacation home? That can be a personal decision. It’s often a place you have a connection to. For most people, it needs to be close to home and easily accessible. It should be somewhere you can relax but also with plenty of fun activities. And of course, the price has to be practical for your lifestyle and income. Vacation rental management platform Vacasa, just released its fifth annual Top 25 Best Places to Buy a Vacation Home report this week. And this year, several North Carolina destinations ranked as one of the best places to buy a vacation home. Locations are ranked on capitalization (cap) rate, or rate of return on your investment.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy