SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Aug. 27, 2022) – After a scoreless draw Wednesday night at Presbyterian, the ETSU women’s soccer team travels across border lines to Spartanburg, S.C., to face USC Upstate Sunday evening. Set for 6 p.m. kickoff, the Bucs look for their first win of the season at County University Soccer Stadium.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO