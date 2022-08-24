ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glassboro, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Press of Atlantic City will expand weekly newspapers in three towns, but is closing six others

The Press of Atlantic City is trying something new: an expanded community newspaper that will be mailed to every household in Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point. “It will be a true hyperlocal publication, focused on government and business and what’s happening in local schools,” said Buzz Keough, the Press’ executive editor, in a candid post on his newspaper’s website.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
DELCO.Today

Neumann University Students Move into historic Delco Convent

Since the first section of Our Lady of Angels Convent was built in 1873, it had been home only to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. That 149-year tradition changed on August 25, 2022, when the first group of Neumann University students moved into one wing of the historic building, which is now part of the campus.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
visitsouthjersey.com

New York Times: One of the Oldest Rodeos in America Is in New Jersey

PILESGROVE, N.J. — The low-lying clouds framing the horizon at sunset were beginning to tinge a cotton-candy pink when the rodeo announcer, Ty Miller, instructed all men to “remove cover.”. He had just finished reciting a prayer. The national anthem — “the most beautiful song ever written,” he...
PILESGROVE, NJ
beckersasc.com

$21.4M New Jersey medical office complex with orthopedic practice sold

The Cherry Hill (N.J.) Office Center , a 185,000-square-foot office complex with five buildings, was sold by Lakewood Equity for $21.4 million, according to an Aug. 26 report from Commercial Property Executive. Tenants include Garden State Orthopedics, Quest Diagnostics, Cooper University Healthcare, Camden County Bar Association and Bala Financial Group.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Thousands of parents may join class action suit over special education delays in N.J.

In 2019, parents of ten children with disabilities filed suit against the New Jersey Department of Education for taking too long to resolve disputes about how their children should be educated. On Friday, a federal district judge ruled that their case could become a class action suit, potentially including an estimated 15,000 families who say students have been harmed over the years by administrative delays.
New Jersey 101.5

5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe

The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
94.5 PST

New Jersey Beach Named The Absolute Best On The East Coast

New Jersey prides itself on great beaches, so this should make us happy. A well-known beach website has named one New Jersey beach the best beach on the entire East Coast. Of course, we are from the Garden State, so there must be something we can find wrong with this news, right?
medtechdive.com

Labcorp adds to hospital lab buying streak with New Jersey acquisition

Testing firm Labcorp bought RWJBarnabas Health’s outreach laboratory business and select related assets for an undisclosed price, the two companies said in a press release. The acquisition expands access for RWJBH patients to Labcorp testing sites across the state, including those at Walgreens pharmacies. RWJBH said the sale will...
