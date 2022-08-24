Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Mother Said A DHS Worker Took Her Missing 2-Year-Old SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
The world's first penitentiary where solitary confinement was the norm for every inmateAnita DurairajPhiladelphia, PA
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
The Most Unique Hiking Trail in New Jersey Can Be Found Along an Abandoned RailroadTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
This New Discount Store in New Jersey has Unbelievably Low PricesTravel MavenMoorestown, NJ
New Jersey Globe
Press of Atlantic City will expand weekly newspapers in three towns, but is closing six others
The Press of Atlantic City is trying something new: an expanded community newspaper that will be mailed to every household in Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point. “It will be a true hyperlocal publication, focused on government and business and what’s happening in local schools,” said Buzz Keough, the Press’ executive editor, in a candid post on his newspaper’s website.
N.J. hospital administrator resigns. Executive was candidate for CEO position.
University Hospital announced the resignation Thursday of its health equity officer, an administrator many local and state leaders viewed as a strong contender to be its next chief executive. Dr. Chris Pernell will leave her post as chief integration and health equity officer effective Sept. 2, the Newark hospital said...
Neumann University Students Move into historic Delco Convent
Since the first section of Our Lady of Angels Convent was built in 1873, it had been home only to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. That 149-year tradition changed on August 25, 2022, when the first group of Neumann University students moved into one wing of the historic building, which is now part of the campus.
visitsouthjersey.com
New York Times: One of the Oldest Rodeos in America Is in New Jersey
PILESGROVE, N.J. — The low-lying clouds framing the horizon at sunset were beginning to tinge a cotton-candy pink when the rodeo announcer, Ty Miller, instructed all men to “remove cover.”. He had just finished reciting a prayer. The national anthem — “the most beautiful song ever written,” he...
beckersasc.com
$21.4M New Jersey medical office complex with orthopedic practice sold
The Cherry Hill (N.J.) Office Center , a 185,000-square-foot office complex with five buildings, was sold by Lakewood Equity for $21.4 million, according to an Aug. 26 report from Commercial Property Executive. Tenants include Garden State Orthopedics, Quest Diagnostics, Cooper University Healthcare, Camden County Bar Association and Bala Financial Group.
Thousands of parents may join class action suit over special education delays in N.J.
In 2019, parents of ten children with disabilities filed suit against the New Jersey Department of Education for taking too long to resolve disputes about how their children should be educated. On Friday, a federal district judge ruled that their case could become a class action suit, potentially including an estimated 15,000 families who say students have been harmed over the years by administrative delays.
5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe
The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
MLB・
Supporter of AC, NJ Mayor Accuses Him Of Bad Conduct At Airshow
Allegations about the recent alleged conduct of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small have surfaced and are now a matter of public record. We have interviewed several people close to the situation, who have alleged some disturbing things about Small’s alleged conduct at this past Wednesday, August 24, 2022 19th Annual MEET AC Atlantic City Airshow.
Delaware teacher beats COVID-19 after year long fight, heads back to classroom
Bri Iacona's case was so severe that she spent 97 days on ECMO, an extreme form of life support that allows the sickest COVID patients a chance at survival. That was followed by heart surgery to clear a blood clot and a double lung transplant.
N.J. reports 2,067 COVID cases, 8 death. 3 counties remain ‘high risk’ for transmission
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 2,067 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reduced the number of “high risk” counties in the Garden State to three. Only Cape May, Atlantic and Mercer counties remain in the “high risk”...
New Jersey Beach Named The Absolute Best On The East Coast
New Jersey prides itself on great beaches, so this should make us happy. A well-known beach website has named one New Jersey beach the best beach on the entire East Coast. Of course, we are from the Garden State, so there must be something we can find wrong with this news, right?
Mastriano’s religious values resonate with supporters, but poll shows him down among Republicans
'I like his stance on biblical issues. He's pro-life,' state Senate candidate Todd Johnson said. The post Mastriano’s religious values resonate with supporters, but poll shows him down among Republicans appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
New Jersey’s back-to-school sales tax holiday starts. Experts aren’t thrilled
Tax experts cast doubt on whether the state's upcoming 10-day sales tax holiday will actually help consumers. The post New Jersey’s back-to-school sales tax holiday starts. Experts aren’t thrilled appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
America’s oldest standing, operating lighthouse is right here in NJ
MIDDLETOWN — A beacon made of stone that was once pummeled by American rebels against the British Army during the Revolutionary War still stands at the tip of what is now a national park in New Jersey. The Sandy Hook Lighthouse, which to this day signals the entry to...
Holy wedding fail! Guests evacuated as NJ venue burns (Opinion)
I hope the couple doesn’t believe too much in signs. A couple tying the knot and having their wedding reception at one of New Jersey’s top-rated venues had to run for their lives along with all their guests. It happened Thursday around 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh in Bergen County.
These NJ towns spend the least amount of their property tax bills on schools
The annual Taxpayers' Guide to Education Spending issued by the state Department of Education shows local taxes accounted for 49.9% of schools' revenue in 2020-21. A year earlier, that share was higher, at 52.1%. That exact figure varies significantly by municipality as a result of state aid, which is distributed...
americanmilitarynews.com
Former Philly restaurant server ordered to pay $84M for massacre of 600 civilians during Liberian civil war
A former server at a Philadelphia restaurant has been ordered to pay $84 million in damages to four citizens of Liberia for leading a massacre that resulted in the deaths of more than 600 civilians seeking sanctuary in a church during the West African nation’s first civil war. The...
fox29.com
New Jersey launches 10-day sales tax holiday to help families, educators afford school supplies
TRENTON, N.J. - In an effort to help struggling families afford school supplies, the State of New Jersey is launching a sales tax holiday. According to the state, the 10-day sales tax holiday runs from August 27 to September 5. The New Jersey Department of the Treasury is reminding parents,...
medtechdive.com
Labcorp adds to hospital lab buying streak with New Jersey acquisition
Testing firm Labcorp bought RWJBarnabas Health’s outreach laboratory business and select related assets for an undisclosed price, the two companies said in a press release. The acquisition expands access for RWJBH patients to Labcorp testing sites across the state, including those at Walgreens pharmacies. RWJBH said the sale will...
Wrapping up the summer, Jersey shore businesses see fewer customers
Summer may be winding down, but on Friday, there was no shortage of visitors on the Ocean City boardwalk.
