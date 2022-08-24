AMHERST, Mass. - After going into halftime at a one-goal deficit, Massachusetts field hockey came back to win their first match of the season in overtime, 4-3, on Saturday afternoon at the Gladchuk Field Hockey Complex. The win moves the Minutewomen to 1-0 on the season, while the Black Bears sit at 0-1. Senior forwardEmily Crawford opened up scoring on the day just two minutes into the first quarter, with her goal assisted by senior forward Bella Ianni. Just eight minutes later, Maine's Poppy Lambert brought the game to its first draw off an assist by Madisyn Hartley and Tereza Holubcova at 10:10 in the first period, beating freshman goalkeeper Myrte van Herwijnen (3 saves). Sophomore forward Dempsey Campbell scored an unassisted goal at 6:08 to put the Minutewomen back on top. However, Maine responded 31 seconds later with a goal from Mallory Mackesy. Sydney Meader gave Maine its first lead of the game with 1:27 left in the second quarter.

AMHERST, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO