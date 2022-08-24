ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Biotechnology Research Facility at SIUE Launches Job Shadow Program for High School Students

As part of its ongoing efforts to provide hands-on training for all students, the National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Center (NCERC), located in University Park at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, has launched a job shadowing program for high school students interested in learning about careers in biotechnology. The Careers in Biotechnology job...
Annual SIUE Cougar Welcome Brings the Fun During First Week of Classes

Classes are in full swing at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, and so are the Cougar Welcome activities for new and returning students. This week, students have taken part in a back-to-school barbeque, resource fair, kick-off event, and trivia night, among many other activities. “My experience has been amazing so far,”...
