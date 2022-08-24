Read full article on original website
Natural gas leak shuts down north Beatrice intersection area
BEATRICE – A natural gas leak forced closure of an intersection early Saturday in a southeast Nebraska City. Beatrice Fire and Rescue and Beatrice Police were sent to the Indian Creek Mall area, where a gas leak was reported off the southwest corner of U.S. Highway 77 and Industrial Row. Beatrice Police Officer Joe McCormick says a perimeter was set up around the area to keep traffic away from what was expected to be a lengthy repair process.
Hanging out with black squirrels and more in Marysville, Kansas
Marysville is home to the Black Squirrel. The cute little rodent owns the city. It's even illegal to purposely harm them, with jail time and fines possible.
Harmful algal blooms issued for seven lakes in Nebraska
On Friday, a health alert was issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for harmful algal blooms across seven lakes in the state.
Harmful algal bloom alerts issued for lakes across Lancaster, Gage and Pawnee Counties
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy issued harmful algal bloom alerts for seven lakes across our state. Those are Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Rockford Lake in Gage County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County.
Ground preparation work underway at future site of new Beatrice elementary school
BEATRICE – Some preliminary work is underway at the site of a new prekindergarten to fifth grade school in Beatrice District 15. School officials are planning a groundbreaking ceremony in the coming weeks, with Superintendent Jason Alexander telling the school board the date that’s been selected. "We're kind...
Gage County Sheriff to acquire three patrol vehicles
BEATRICE – The sheriff’s office in Gage County will be getting an upgrade for its patrol fleet. The county supervisors Wednesday gave their intent to support purchasing three 2022 Ford Police Interceptor vehicles…S-U-V’s similar to others Sheriff Millard Gustafson’s department has been using. He said waiting to purchase 2023 units would add expense.
Prochaska earns World Record Cantaloupe title
Tony Prochaska, of Simpson, does it again, this time weighing in a World Record Colossal Cantaloupe on Wednesday afternoon at 76.12 pounds. It was recorded on an official Kansas certified scale provided by Solomon Valley Home Center. Prochaska says he still has four more to pick after this one but ...
Afternoon accident sends 2 to Manhattan hospital
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a collision in a Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the intersection of Village Dr. and Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
Fairbury McDonald's to close at end of August
FAIRBURY, NE — A fast food restaurant in Fairbury will be closing its doors next week. News Channel Nebraska has learned employees of the McDonald's in Fairbury have been notified the location's last day open will be August 30. The closing of the location is reportedly due to the structure of the building, which is no longer considered "up to standards" of the restaurant chain, according to one employee.
New Gage County Tourism Director hired
BEATRICE – The Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce now has a new tourism director to work alongside with. Megan Bartz has been hired as the new Gage County Tourism Coordinator. She is a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate in marketing and management. Bartz fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Kristen Jensen, who took a new job with the Beatrice Campus of Southeast Community College.
'A great achievement': Gage County plans to pay off Beatrice 6 in early 2023
BEATRICE, Neb. — Gage County is scheduled to make its final payment in the Beatrice 6 settlement in May of 2023, according to county board member Erich Tiemann. The original verdict awarded $28.1 million to the six people who were wrongfully convicted in a 1985 killing, but Tiemann said that's ballooned to a cost of around $30 million for the county with the addition of attorneys' fees. The final $7 million will come in two payments, one in September and the other in May.
Milford man accused of conspiracy to commit offense against the U.S.
TOPEKA —Fatima Jaghoori, 32, of Milford, and Habibullah Jaghoori, 39, of Wichita were indicted Tuesday on one count of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, and one count each of false statement during the acquisition of a firearm, according to the United State's Attorney's office. The...
Gage County to end countywide sales tax, finish paying huge civil rights judgment
BEATRICE – With payoff of a huge federal civil rights judgment on the horizon, Gage County residents will see taxes going down, on two fronts. The Gage County Board Wednesday approved a resolution that will end collection of a half-cent countywide sales tax as of January 1st……and the newly proposed budget could drop the county’s tax rate from 50-cents, to about 45-point-one cents. The 50-cent levy was a requirement in state law allowing the county to enact the half-cent sales tax to pay off the so-called Beatrice Six civil rights judgment.
The Charming Small Town In Nebraska That Was Named After A Creek
We’re in no danger of a shortage when it comes to charming small towns in Nebraska. From one border to the other, Nebraska is almost all small towns and little cities. Let’s take a day trip to the village of Elk Creek in Johnson County, just a short hop away from both the Missouri and Kansas borders.
Superior man arrested on drug charges
SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - A Superior man remains in jail following a month long investigation by the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office and the Trident Drug Task Force. The Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Department arrested 61-year-old Myron Gray this week on distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He could face more charges related to animals removed from his home.
