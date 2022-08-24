BEATRICE, Neb. — Gage County is scheduled to make its final payment in the Beatrice 6 settlement in May of 2023, according to county board member Erich Tiemann. The original verdict awarded $28.1 million to the six people who were wrongfully convicted in a 1985 killing, but Tiemann said that's ballooned to a cost of around $30 million for the county with the addition of attorneys' fees. The final $7 million will come in two payments, one in September and the other in May.

