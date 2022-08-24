Mrs. Vivian LaVerne Poole Cash, age 81 of Toccoa passed away peacefully with her family at her bedside on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. A daughter of the late Oscar Allen Poole and Sallie Crapps Poole, she was born July 13, 1941 in Stephens County, Georgia having lived her early childhood in Alma, Georgia but most of her adult life in Stephens County. She was an undergraduate of Berry College and Piedmont College and obtained her Masters Degree from the University of Georgia. She was retired from the Stephens County School System as a first grade teacher with 37 years of service. She was a member of Toccoa Creek Baptist Church where she served in many capacities, teaching Sunday School and Discipleship Training, Sunbeam and Girls in Action Leader, a member of the WMU serving as the mission project coordinator for many years and serving on the Hope for the Hungry Food Ministry. Vacation Bible School was one of her favorites as she loved sharing Jesus with all the children. She loved her family and was known as “Mimi” to her grandchildren.

