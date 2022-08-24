Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announcedMichelle HallCumming, GA
Fun in FoCo: First weekend of school year offers activities for kids and adultsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
New Miracle League baseball field gets new nameJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Cumming Aquatic Center is going to the dogsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Related
accesswdun.com
Obituaries & Related Stories
Buford "Goose" Brock, age 76, of Baldwin, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 following a sudden illness. Mr. Brock was born ... Rudy Anthony Mazzocchi ascended from this life on August 23rd,2022. He was surrounded by family in North Georgia, on the land that he and his wife Caroline had intended to build ...
accesswdun.com
Buford "Goose" Brock
Buford "Goose" Brock, age 76, of Baldwin, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 following a sudden illness. Mr. Brock was born on September 7, 1945 in Banks County, Georgia to the late Alvin Pete and Ila Mae Brock. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Carolyn Brock; and brother, Clarence Phillip "Phil" Brock.
accesswdun.com
Roy Lewis Cochran. Sr.
Roy Lewis Cochran, Sr., age 86, of Cleveland, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Mr. Cochran was born on May 22, 1936, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Lewis and Evelyn Benton Cochran. He had lived in Cleveland since 2001. Mr. Cochran was a truck driver and loved flowers, his manicured lawn, animals, and the Great Smoky Mountains.
accesswdun.com
Faye Southerland Cantrell
Faye Southerland Cantrell, age 81 of Clarkesville, Georgia took her Heavenly flight home to be with her Lord & Savior on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born in her childhood home in Clarkesville, Georgia on August 10, 1941, she was a daughter of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
accesswdun.com
Vivian LaVerne Poole Cash
Mrs. Vivian LaVerne Poole Cash, age 81 of Toccoa passed away peacefully with her family at her bedside on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. A daughter of the late Oscar Allen Poole and Sallie Crapps Poole, she was born July 13, 1941 in Stephens County, Georgia having lived her early childhood in Alma, Georgia but most of her adult life in Stephens County. She was an undergraduate of Berry College and Piedmont College and obtained her Masters Degree from the University of Georgia. She was retired from the Stephens County School System as a first grade teacher with 37 years of service. She was a member of Toccoa Creek Baptist Church where she served in many capacities, teaching Sunday School and Discipleship Training, Sunbeam and Girls in Action Leader, a member of the WMU serving as the mission project coordinator for many years and serving on the Hope for the Hungry Food Ministry. Vacation Bible School was one of her favorites as she loved sharing Jesus with all the children. She loved her family and was known as “Mimi” to her grandchildren.
accesswdun.com
R.F. Wimpy
Mr. R.F. Wimpy, age 94, of Dahlonega, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family, visit Mr. Wimpy's online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North Dahlonega, GA 30533.
accesswdun.com
Samuel Adam Power
Samuel Adam Power, 62, of Cumming, GA passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at his residence. He was raised by his grandparents, the late Grady and Emma Power. He was the owner of Power Performance Automotive in Cumming, GA for over 20 years, and has been a mechanic and corvette specialist for over 40 years. He was a Multi Championship Crew Chief for SCCA Club Racing. He enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves, Nascar, and deer hunting.
accesswdun.com
Ronald Eugene Grigsby
Ronald Eugene Grigsby, 63, of Dawsonville, GA passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Harriman, TN to the late Denver and Joyce Grigsby. He was a member of Local Church Forsyth, Cumming, GA. He had a love for coaching football, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
accesswdun.com
Jody Sparks scores Sharp Mini Late Model win at Toccoa
Jody Sparks bested a field of 19 competitors to carry home the Sharp Mini Late Model Series victory at Georgia’s historic Toccoa Raceway on Saturday night. Sparks, who hails from Brooklet, Georgia, beat out Dustin Snider for the in the event for the 5/8-scale, 600CC motorcycle engine powered racers on the 3/8-mile clay raceway.
accesswdun.com
McCoy wins LLM race, Fanello takes title at Lavonia
David McCoy added to his 2022 win total on Friday night at Georgia’s Lavonia Speedway, but it was hometown hero Vince Fanello who took home the season long prize. McCoy, from Franklin, North Carolina, held off Brandon Haley to score the Limited Late Model win by about six car lengths at the 3/8-mile clay raceway.
accesswdun.com
Games2Watch: North Cobb-Buford, Branch-Stephens, Dawson-NHall could all be classics
Last week, we hit the nail on the head for our Games2Watch selections. Habersham Central outscored White County 14-0 in the four quarter to pull away for the win, 42-28. At City Park, Gainesville struggled through the first half, trailing 7-3 before Julius Columbus blocked a Mountain View field goal attempt, and Zyrion Harrison picked up and returned it for a 76-yard score before the first half. The score gave the Red Elephants the momentum going into halftime en route to a 30-7 win and start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2009.
accesswdun.com
Hall County firefighters quickly extinguish home fire
Crews from Hall County Fire Rescue quickly extinguished a home fire about 11 a.m. Monday on Hidden Hollow Drive in Gainesville. Hall County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger said witnesses reported smoke was coming from the attic. When responders arrived, they entered the home and extinguished the fire quickly. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
accesswdun.com
ICYMI: weekend stories you may have missed.
Discovery of human remains results in murder charge against Dahlonega man. Charles Edward Cates Jr., 55, of Dahlonega has been charged with murder by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after the discovery of human remains near the Mill Creek community of Lumpkin County. The remains are believed to be related...
accesswdun.com
Football: Buford, Jefferson, Chestatee, White County headline radio lineup
Week 2 was filled with interesting contests and saw six area teams begin the season 2-0. Buford, Flowery Branch, Gainesville, Lanier Christian, Lumpkin County and Rabun County all moved to 2-0 on the season with big wins on Friday. Top-ranked Buford steamrolled Mallard Creek, NC; Gainesville started slow but ended...
accesswdun.com
Lawrenceville man arrested moments after violent carjacking
A suspect in a violent Gwinnett County carjacking didn’t get very far before being caught. On Sunday morning, a 911 caller in Lawrenceville requested help after he was attacked and his car stolen at a gas station on Buford Rd. According to WSB-TV, while police were on their way...
accesswdun.com
Hall County Sheriff's Office searches for missing teen
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a teenager who authorities believe ran away from her home. Hannah Vaughan, 17, was last seen on Aug. 26 in Buford near the Kilgore Road area. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Vaughan has brown hair and blue eyes.
accesswdun.com
No injuries after fire damages Commerce motel
The Red Roof Inn & Suites in Commerce was "moderately" damaged by a Monday afternoon fire. Banks County Fire & Emergency Services said Monday evening that crews were dispatched to the fire on U.S. 441 shortly before 1 p.m. "Upon arrival units found a multi-story motel with fire showing from...
accesswdun.com
Argument between two men leads to fatal shooting in Loganville
A man was shot and killed Saturday in the 1100 block of Rose Terrace Circle in Loganville. According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department, arriving officers found Daniel Covington, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he died. Kendell Evans,...
accesswdun.com
Gaining the Edge: Towns County's Seth Gillis leads Indians to Week 2 win
HIAWASSEE, Ga. — Seth Gillis is already putting up some big numbers for Towns County. The senior two-way specialist rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns, caught four passes for 31 yards and had 16 tackles in the Indians' 23-0 win over Lake Oconee Academy. Gillis' performance earned him...
accesswdun.com
Volleyball: Chestatee sweeps Region 8-4A matches
GAINESVILLE — Chestatee swept a pair of Region 8-4A matches on Tuesday in volleyball action. The Lady War Eagles routed Cedar Shoals 25-6 and 25-1 and then dominated East Forsyth 25-9 and 25-23. Against Cedar Shoals, sophomore outside-hitter Valiree Schmus paced Chestatee with 8 kills and 8 aces. Junior...
Comments / 0