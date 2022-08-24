Have you ever heard of Resolution 175? If you live along the Rt. 33 corridor, listen up as the lame duck county council may soon change it. For decades the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) has been monitoring the shellfish (oysters and clams) waters of the state for the presence of Escherichia coliform bacteria. E. coli is considered an indicator species perhaps signaling the presence of other harmful bacteria that would make shellfish unfit for human consumption. Back in the late 1980’s, the MDE correctly surmised that nearby failing septic systems were polluting the shellfish waters of Oak Creek. To make a long story short, a sewer line was run from the St. Michaels wastewater plant to Royal Oak, Newcomb and Bellevue. It was a success.

TALBOT COUNTY, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO