Queen Anne's County, MD

carolinecircle.com

Talbot County Sheriff’s Office prepares for school year

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Over the summer, 1st/Sgt J.R. Dobson and School Resource Officer (SRO) supervisor Sgt. Kevin Parks attended a week long seminar regarding school safety. The National School Safety Conference covered topics related to the latest innovations and best practices in securing our schools and universities. It is the largest and most comprehensive conference nationwide centered on best practices and proven methods.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
WGMD Radio

Work-Release Walk Away Quickly Apprehended

An offender from the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown who walked away from an approved outside work assignment within the facilities programs area has been apprehended. According to the Delaware Department of Correction, 26 year old Ryan Gray of Georgetown was apprehended quickly by the Sussex Escapee Recovery Team. There is NO concern to public safety at this time.
GEORGETOWN, DE
CBS Baltimore

47 school bus routes in Anne Arundel County are without drivers

GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- Just days before the start of school, dozens of school bus routes in Anne Arundel County are without drivers, leaving many parents wondering how their children will get to class."I found that yesterday my son will not have a bus in the a.m. or p.m. What are you going to do about it?" said Kristi Andresky, a parent who spoke before the Anne Arundel County Board of Education on Wednesday. "I pay my taxes. Are you going to drive a bus? Are you going to pick my kids up?"On Thursday, the district posted a list of 47...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Developer files revised plan for School Lane

An amended site plan for the proposed School Lane subdivision along Route 24 has been filed with the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Office. A request was made by Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer and several members of the public to change the site plan to preserve as much of the 9.26 acres of woodlands on the 22-acre parcel as possible.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Two Downtown Salisbury businesses certified as Green Businesses

SALISBURY, Md. – Two more businesses in downtown Salisbury have been certified as Green Businesses by the Green SBY Team and Mayor Jake Day. Apartment Smart and Green Street Housing LLC got the certificate for maximizing their energy efficiency. Both also became Gold Certified, which is the highest level.
SALISBURY, MD
talbotspy.org

Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Say Hello to Miss Easton

You may know this still beautiful lady who was Miss Easton Volunteer Fire Department in 1966. Talbot County, Maryland’s Debbie Newnam Kudner identified this photo as being taken at Ocean City, Maryland at the Maryland State Firemen’s Association Convention parade! This past June 18-23, 2022 marked the 130th Annual Maryland State Firemen’s Association Convention & Conference! A special thanks to the Easton Volunteer Fire Department for recently sharing their 1966 Scrapbook with the Talbot Historical Society!
EASTON, MD
WMDT.com

Bat tests positive for rabies in Wicomico Co.

DELMAR, Md. – Wicomico County health officials are warning residents of a bat that recently tested positive for rabies. We’re told the bat was in the area of the 31000 block of Dagsboro Road, Delmar. The positive test came back on Thursday. The Wicomico County Health Department is...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Fire crews respond to reports of smoke at TidalHealth in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – TidalHealth is thanking the Salisbury Fire Department to their quick response to a report of smoke Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the hospital wrote that there was no fire, and therefore no need for evacuations. Although the investigation is ongoing, TidalHealth says it appears there was a failure in an air handler motor outside of the hospital.
SALISBURY, MD
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: Talbot County Should Not Revise Resolution 175

Have you ever heard of Resolution 175? If you live along the Rt. 33 corridor, listen up as the lame duck county council may soon change it. For decades the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) has been monitoring the shellfish (oysters and clams) waters of the state for the presence of Escherichia coliform bacteria. E. coli is considered an indicator species perhaps signaling the presence of other harmful bacteria that would make shellfish unfit for human consumption. Back in the late 1980’s, the MDE correctly surmised that nearby failing septic systems were polluting the shellfish waters of Oak Creek. To make a long story short, a sewer line was run from the St. Michaels wastewater plant to Royal Oak, Newcomb and Bellevue. It was a success.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
WBOC

New Park Proposed for West Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Leonard Lane across from the public works garage in Cambridge sits a six-acre empty lot. The lot currently hosts overgrown grass, dirt piles, and plenty of insects in an underserved part of the Cambridge community. However, this land has been targeted to be the home of...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore police to soon implement cell phone tracking tech

Baltimore City police are getting a new and improved crime-fighting tool. The city's spending board OK'd the $920,000 purchase of new cell phone tracking technology. It will allow police to pinpoint a suspect's cell phone location. Police said it can also be used in missing children cases, suicides, and to...
BALTIMORE, MD
WGMD Radio

House Catches Fire, Partially Collapses in Worcester Co.

A home that stood for more than 90 years has been wrecked by a fire in Worcester County. Members of the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company and other departments responded to the fire on McGrath Road in Eden early Monday morning. The home was occupied at the time of the fire, which spread through the residence and caused a partial collapse.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD

