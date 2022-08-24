Read full article on original website
Related
talbotspy.org
Open Letter to Councilman Divilio and Talbot County Council: Stop the Libel this Minute
It has been brought to my attention that earlier today Councilman Divilio and Talbot County, through Councilman Divilio’s actions on its behalf, posted a defamatory and damaging statement about The Talbot Integrity Project, Inc. and about me personally on a local Face Book page, “Trappe the Waste.” The post reads:
firststateupdate.com
Officials: Escaped Sussex Community Corrections Center Inmate Apprehended Thursday
The Delaware Department of Correction said that an Inmate at Sussex Community Corrections Center (SCCC) in Georgetown walked away from an approved outside work assignment at the facility Thursday morning. FSU has learned that area offices were placed on lockdown at around 11:30, while officials searched for Ryan Gray, 26,...
carolinecircle.com
Talbot County Sheriff’s Office prepares for school year
The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Over the summer, 1st/Sgt J.R. Dobson and School Resource Officer (SRO) supervisor Sgt. Kevin Parks attended a week long seminar regarding school safety. The National School Safety Conference covered topics related to the latest innovations and best practices in securing our schools and universities. It is the largest and most comprehensive conference nationwide centered on best practices and proven methods.
WGMD Radio
Work-Release Walk Away Quickly Apprehended
An offender from the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown who walked away from an approved outside work assignment within the facilities programs area has been apprehended. According to the Delaware Department of Correction, 26 year old Ryan Gray of Georgetown was apprehended quickly by the Sussex Escapee Recovery Team. There is NO concern to public safety at this time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
47 school bus routes in Anne Arundel County are without drivers
GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- Just days before the start of school, dozens of school bus routes in Anne Arundel County are without drivers, leaving many parents wondering how their children will get to class."I found that yesterday my son will not have a bus in the a.m. or p.m. What are you going to do about it?" said Kristi Andresky, a parent who spoke before the Anne Arundel County Board of Education on Wednesday. "I pay my taxes. Are you going to drive a bus? Are you going to pick my kids up?"On Thursday, the district posted a list of 47...
Cape Gazette
Developer files revised plan for School Lane
An amended site plan for the proposed School Lane subdivision along Route 24 has been filed with the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Office. A request was made by Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer and several members of the public to change the site plan to preserve as much of the 9.26 acres of woodlands on the 22-acre parcel as possible.
WMDT.com
Two Downtown Salisbury businesses certified as Green Businesses
SALISBURY, Md. – Two more businesses in downtown Salisbury have been certified as Green Businesses by the Green SBY Team and Mayor Jake Day. Apartment Smart and Green Street Housing LLC got the certificate for maximizing their energy efficiency. Both also became Gold Certified, which is the highest level.
talbotspy.org
Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Say Hello to Miss Easton
You may know this still beautiful lady who was Miss Easton Volunteer Fire Department in 1966. Talbot County, Maryland’s Debbie Newnam Kudner identified this photo as being taken at Ocean City, Maryland at the Maryland State Firemen’s Association Convention parade! This past June 18-23, 2022 marked the 130th Annual Maryland State Firemen’s Association Convention & Conference! A special thanks to the Easton Volunteer Fire Department for recently sharing their 1966 Scrapbook with the Talbot Historical Society!
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMDT.com
Bat tests positive for rabies in Wicomico Co.
DELMAR, Md. – Wicomico County health officials are warning residents of a bat that recently tested positive for rabies. We’re told the bat was in the area of the 31000 block of Dagsboro Road, Delmar. The positive test came back on Thursday. The Wicomico County Health Department is...
WMDT.com
Fire crews respond to reports of smoke at TidalHealth in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – TidalHealth is thanking the Salisbury Fire Department to their quick response to a report of smoke Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the hospital wrote that there was no fire, and therefore no need for evacuations. Although the investigation is ongoing, TidalHealth says it appears there was a failure in an air handler motor outside of the hospital.
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: Talbot County Should Not Revise Resolution 175
Have you ever heard of Resolution 175? If you live along the Rt. 33 corridor, listen up as the lame duck county council may soon change it. For decades the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) has been monitoring the shellfish (oysters and clams) waters of the state for the presence of Escherichia coliform bacteria. E. coli is considered an indicator species perhaps signaling the presence of other harmful bacteria that would make shellfish unfit for human consumption. Back in the late 1980’s, the MDE correctly surmised that nearby failing septic systems were polluting the shellfish waters of Oak Creek. To make a long story short, a sewer line was run from the St. Michaels wastewater plant to Royal Oak, Newcomb and Bellevue. It was a success.
WBOC
EPA Says Salisbury Medical Facility Polluted Air with Possibly Cancer Causing Chemical
SALISBURY, Md. - The Environmental Protection Agency says the Trinity Sterile facility on Kiley Drive in Salisbury is emitting possibly cancer causing chemicals into the air. The risk is elevated, albeit extremely low within an approximately one mile radius around the facility. The EPA says trinity installed a wet scrubber,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMDT.com
$4 billion Chesapeake Bay restoration project signed by Army Corp, MDOT
MARYLAND- A new 4 billion dollar partnership between MDOT and the Baltimore branch of the Army Corps of Engineers promises to clean up shipping channels while restoring and protecting barrier islands in Dorchester County. Phase one would Barren Island, building stone barriers to prevent erosion and to help build the...
Two Baltimore County Residents Displaced After Electrical Fire Damages Home
Two Baltimore County residents have been displaced after an electrical fire tore through their home, authorities say. The fire broke out at the home in the 700 block of Cliveden Road in Pikesville around 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. Firefighters on the scene...
WBOC
New Park Proposed for West Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Leonard Lane across from the public works garage in Cambridge sits a six-acre empty lot. The lot currently hosts overgrown grass, dirt piles, and plenty of insects in an underserved part of the Cambridge community. However, this land has been targeted to be the home of...
Maryland Man Burning Debris With Gas Airlifted To Hospital When Flames Flash: Fire Marshal
What started as an innocuous gasoline-fueled fire outside a Maryland home led to a hospital visit for a 75-year-old man who suffered burn wounds in Dorchester County and had to be airlifted for treatment, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Members of the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department...
Police: Columbia man stayed inside Giant Food store after hours then robbed it
A Columbia man is accused of remaining inside a Giant Food store after it closed, and then robbing the place.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore police to soon implement cell phone tracking tech
Baltimore City police are getting a new and improved crime-fighting tool. The city's spending board OK'd the $920,000 purchase of new cell phone tracking technology. It will allow police to pinpoint a suspect's cell phone location. Police said it can also be used in missing children cases, suicides, and to...
WGMD Radio
House Catches Fire, Partially Collapses in Worcester Co.
A home that stood for more than 90 years has been wrecked by a fire in Worcester County. Members of the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company and other departments responded to the fire on McGrath Road in Eden early Monday morning. The home was occupied at the time of the fire, which spread through the residence and caused a partial collapse.
Comments / 0