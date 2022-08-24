ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

WIBW

Vandals cause $1.2K in damage to Salina’s Bill Burke Park

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are looking for those responsible for $1,200 worth of vandalism to Bill Burke Park. The Salina Police Department says on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were called to Bill Burke Park at 1501 E Crawford St. in Salina with reports of damage to property. An...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 25

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Blazier, Shawn Matthew; 39; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Cardwell, Stephen...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Blue green algae status is updated by KDHE

Kansas Department of Health & Envronment has updated their blue green algae status report for lakes and rivers in Kansas. For this area Milford Lake Zone C, the northern end in Geary and Clay County, is under a warning along with the Gathering Pond below the Milford Lake Dam in Geary County.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Commissioners outline plan to save Kansas hospital

JUNCTION CITY —Geary County Commissioners outlined the plan Thursday night to save Geary Community Hospital through an agreement with Stormont Vail Health. That company will oversee the operations at the hospital completely in January, and they are already providing assistance. Some of the key points during a public presentation...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Chennell Family Wellness adds new physician

Tammy Johnson McPHERSON—Dr. Samantha Claassen will join Chennell Family Wellness on Thursday, Sept. 1, and start seeing patients there. Claassen was raised on a farm in the area of Whitewater, Kan., where her family runs a hog, cattle and grain operation. Claassen spent her summers caring for 4-H pigs that she would exhibit […]
MCPHERSON, KS
WIBW

K-State to host Meet The Cats after two-year hiatus

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football fans can make their way to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, August 27 to meet their favorite Wildcats and get autographs. For the first time in two years, the football program is hosting its Meet The Cats event, encouraging fans to join the team on the concourse of the stadium at 2:00 p.m.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Junction City 17-year-old held on $750K bond

On Aug. 11, the Junction City Police Department arrested 17-year-old Brayln Marsh of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant connected to shootings in the 700 block of Colorado Street in the months of June and July of 2022. Marsh was arrested on two counts each of attempted...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
beloitcall.com

Prochaska earns World Record Cantaloupe title

Tony Prochaska, of Simpson, does it again, this time weighing in a World Record Colossal Cantaloupe on Wednesday afternoon at 76.12 pounds. It was recorded on an official Kansas certified scale provided by Solomon Valley Home Center. Prochaska says he still has four more to pick after this one but ...
SIMPSON, KS
WIBW

RCPD on the hunt for two men who raped 18-year-old

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are on the hunt for two men who reportedly raped an 18-year-old in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan. Officers said an 18-year-old female...
MANHATTAN, KS
kfdi.com

WSU & K-State Launch Dual Degree Nursing Program

Wichita State University is launching its first class for its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program on the Kansas State University campus. The WSU nursing program is part of the Pathway to Nursing program with K-State, a dual-degree program that gives students the opportunity to first earn a Bachelor of Science degree from K-State, and then a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from WSU. This is the first dual degree program between WSU and K-State, and the first and only BSN program in Kansas located at two state universities.
WICHITA, KS
msn.com

The Charming Small Town In Kansas That Was Named After A Waterfall

Waterfalls in Kansas aren’t all that common. While we aren’t as flat as people often think we are, we don’t have as many watery cascades as more mountainous states with more dramatic inclines. However, we have some waterfalls in Kansas, one of which inspired the name of a small town. Cottonwood Falls is the largest city in Chase County, but this is a secluded area, and the city’s population is under 1,000. This is such a quintessential charming small town in Kansas, and it’s lovely.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Americus resident battling Coinbase to regain access to account

Bob Arndt of rural Americus has money in his Coinbase account. Or he did as of Tuesday. He’d like to access his account. But he can’t. Arndt says he was attracted to cryptocurrency about 18 months ago, and he joined Coinbase after researching US-based companies with a variety of crypto options. He opened the account Oct. 1.
AMERICUS, KS

