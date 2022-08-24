Waterfalls in Kansas aren’t all that common. While we aren’t as flat as people often think we are, we don’t have as many watery cascades as more mountainous states with more dramatic inclines. However, we have some waterfalls in Kansas, one of which inspired the name of a small town. Cottonwood Falls is the largest city in Chase County, but this is a secluded area, and the city’s population is under 1,000. This is such a quintessential charming small town in Kansas, and it’s lovely.

KANSAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO