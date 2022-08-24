ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Grand Rapids, MI

East Grand Rapids, MI
Lake, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
East Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
1077 WRKR

Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely

It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Long vacant building to be rehabbed for 150-unit housing project near Grand Rapids

WYOMING, MI — A 150-unit income-restricted rental housing development is planned for the corner of Michael Avenue SW and 36th Street in Wyoming. The development, Union Suites at Michael, is being led by Nicholas Lovelace and Tom Ralston, and will include the renovation of the old AT&T building into 68 senior apartments, as well as 30 townhomes for seniors and families. It will also include the construction of a three-story, 52-unit apartment building.
WYOMING, MI
100.5 The River

Have You Taken a Cruise on The Grand Lady Riverboat? Super Fun!

What, a River Boat in Grand Rapids? You bet and it cruises the Grand River every week. It's the Grand Lady Riverboat, located at Steamboat Park in Jenison, just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids. They have Sightseeing Cruises, Live Music Cruises, and Private Charters on the Grand River. You get to enjoy scenic river views, wildlife, live local bands, and refreshing beverages from the lower deck bar.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wmuk.org

Residents react to Kalamazoo’s pop-up bike lanes

The Bike Wave on W. Lovell Street in Kalamazoo serves as a visual reminder to drivers to share the road with bikers and others. The pilot project runs along several streets downtown. “The thing about riding a bike in Kalamazoo is that you have to have your head on a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
My Magic GR

Things To Do This Weekend: August 26-28, 2022

It's the final weekend of August. This weekend features many festivals, fairs, music, classic cars, dance, beer, baseball, and even a chance for you to get naked. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. They will be taking on the South Bend Cubs. On Thursday it will be Rivalry Night. Friday Night will be the Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. There will be Family Fair Fireworks following the game on Saturday. Sunday will be another Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Family Day. More information can be found on the West Michigan Whitecaps Facebook page.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
msn.com

Construction project unearths unusual burial site

A construction project in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that seemed fairly straightforward went awry in the best way possible earlier this month when workers digging a culvert discovered the ancient bones of a juvenile mastodon. Cory Redman, science curator at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, had no idea what to expect...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

See photos as Rockford tops East Grand Rapids in season opening game

ROCKFORD, MI - High school football is back this season in full force with hundreds of students, parents and fans roaring in gleeful support. Rockford High School hosted East Grand Rapids for its first home game of the season. Students from Rockford filled the stands donning Hawaiian themed outfits while students from East Grand Rapids responded with equally bright neon construction clothing.
ROCKFORD, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Potential 156% cost increase ruffles restaurant industry

“Be patient, there’s like 3 of us” reads the slogan on a T-shirt worn by a waiter at a popular East Grand Rapids eatery. The patio is full of patrons, but as the server’s uniform indicates, the staff are few and far between. Two years ago, unprecedented...
MICHIGAN STATE

