Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
spectrumnews1.com
A cut that makes all the difference: 30 barbers to offer free back-to-school haircuts
MADISON, Wis. — Before kids head back to school, a special effort is aiming to help them look and feel their best. After stopping operations for COVID-19, the 14th annual “Back 2 School Free Haircutz” tradition is back. “It’s gonna be new for a lot of the...
Evansville breaks ground on new aquatic center, park redevelopment
EVANSVILLE, Wis. — Evansville city leaders and contractors gathered Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony that marked the start of a project to improve and redesign a park and aquatic center on the city’s west side. Included in the West Side Park project are plans to replace the city’s...
veronapress.com
Still united after a half-century: Class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion
The Verona Area High School Class of 1972 held their 50th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona. On Friday night, an informal gathering was held at the 5th Quarter Sports Bar, also in Verona. Approximately 65 people were in attendance on Saturday night, including...
nbc15.com
Brush fire causes smoke plume over Madison’s near east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A brush fire caused a plume of smoke to billow over Madison’s near east side Friday afternoon, fire officials confirmed. A spokesperson for the City of Madison Fire Department said firefighters responded around 3:40 p.m. to the 3600 block of Milwaukee Street, near an Amazon distribution center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwisradio.com
Farmland Rent Increases in Wisconsin
The average farmland rent in Wisconsin is now 145-dollars-an-acre. The U-S-D-A’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says this is 12-dollars higher than last year. The highest cash rents are in the southwestern part of the state, with the average in Lafayette County at 235-dollars-an-acre. The lowest average is in Forest County, at 19-dollars-and-50-cents ($19.50) per acre.
nbc15.com
Madison police plans dozens of enhanced traffic enforcements in coming weeks
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Departments has been stepping up its targeted traffic enforcement efforts nearly once a day on average throughout August and officers plan to keep doing so at least through the end of next month. In an update posted Thursday on the police department’s website,...
nbc15.com
Truck stolen in Sun Prairie crashes 3 times in Madison
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A truck that was stolen by an armed man in Sun Prairie has been recovered – but not before it was involved in three separate crashes during a Madison police chase. The Sun Prairie Police Department is still trying to track down the man who stole the truck and described its investigation as very active.
Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park
Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Hundreds of University of Wisconsin Health nurses vote to strike if union not recognized; hospital says action 'will harm patients'
MADISON – Hundreds of nurses with UW Health voted Wednesday to hold a three-day strike in September if hospital administrators do not recognize their union, an escalation in a yearslong fight to regain bargaining rights. The vote, taken over two separate Zoom calls that ended at 9 p.m., sets...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
nbc15.com
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
spectrumnews1.com
'We're not okay with putting profits over patients': Hundreds of UW Health nurses vote to strike next month
MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of nurses at UW Health voted by 99% on Wednesday to go on strike, demanding recognition of their union and an improvement in patient care. The strike, which could happen as soon as next month, comes as nurses say they are dealing with understaffing, turnover, cuts, as well as exhaustion and burnout.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBAY Green Bay
U.W. Health nurses threaten three-day walkout
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re planning to be in Madison next month for a medical procedure, there’s the potential for a nurses strike at U.W. Health which could last three days. Nurses pushing for U.W. Health to accept their attempts to organize a union are threatening a...
fox47.com
How does Wisconsin's 'Castle Doctrine' work?
MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
Only on News 3 Now: Car damaged in chase on Madison’s east side had pregnant woman inside; suspect still wanted
MADISON, Wis. — A driver whose vehicle was totaled when a stolen truck crashed into him and his girlfriend near East Towne Mall on Madison’s east side is now sharing his story. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Police Department said it received a call about an armed robbery on the city’s northeast side around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Two...
Madison police to continue speeding crackdown into September
The Madison Police Department says it will continue its heightened focus on traffic enforcement into September as it tries to reduce dangerous driving in the city.
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Vos cancels mayors’ subpoenas, ends threat of jailing
MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended the embattled Gableman election investigation Friday by withdrawing subpoenas to Wisconsin mayors that compelled them to testify in the investigation. The subpoenas were also the subject of a Waukesha court case in which election investigator Michael Gableman sought to imprison the mayors of Madison, Green Bay and Racine for failing to...
nbc15.com
First Alert - Showers/storms likely tonight into Thursday
Showers/storms are likely tonight into Thursday; a few storms may be stronger West of Madison. Another round of rain is possible late Saturday into Sunday. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Departing high-pressure kept the sunshine over southern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. Clouds and a few showers were seen approaching from the West. However, dry air has limited the Eastern extent of this activity. That won’t be the case late tonight as developing low-pressure moves into Wisconsin. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely around & shortly after midnight Thursday.
Comments / 0