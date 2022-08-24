Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
A cut that makes all the difference: 30 barbers to offer free back-to-school haircuts
MADISON, Wis. — Before kids head back to school, a special effort is aiming to help them look and feel their best. After stopping operations for COVID-19, the 14th annual “Back 2 School Free Haircutz” tradition is back. “It’s gonna be new for a lot of the...
Rockford group holds back to school bash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — This Saturday was the last Saturday before school starts for Rockford Public Schools 205, so kids and families went out for a back to school bash to get prepared. The event was held by Comprehensive Community Solutions in Rockford. There was free food, school supplies, hair cuts, clothing and other resources. […]
Madison Street Dog Coalition holds free vet clinic
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Street Dog Coalition held its first vet clinic Friday, bringing free veterinary services to those experiencing homelessness and those at risk of losing their homes. The event at McPike Park included physical exams, vaccinations, parasite control and spay/neutering vouchers. Underdog Pet Rescue and Veterinary...
veronapress.com
Still united after a half-century: Class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion
The Verona Area High School Class of 1972 held their 50th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona. On Friday night, an informal gathering was held at the 5th Quarter Sports Bar, also in Verona. Approximately 65 people were in attendance on Saturday night, including...
captimes.com
Middleton’s Good Neighbor Festival bans elected officials from parade
The Middleton Good Neighbor Festival kicked off Friday night to celebrate camaraderie in the community — however, this year, the festival’s parade will look different than in the past, with a new policy barring elected officials from walking in the event for the first time. The Good Neighbor...
nbc15.com
UW Health art exhibit promotes diversity in organ donations
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Hospital is displaying new artwork this month in Madison aimed at raising awareness surrounding organ donation from people of all racial and ethnic backgrounds. ‘LifeLine: The Ultimate Bond’ features personal testimonies about organ and tissue donation from the members of Divine Nine,...
nbc15.com
Water main break shuts down Sun Prairie pool for the summer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie’s Family Aquatic Center is now closed for the season after a water main break at the facility. Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department stated that it discovered the water main break early Friday morning. “This issue will be resolved as soon as...
‘Truly a blessing’: Madison business offers free hair braiding for kids going back to school
MADISON, Wis. — After getting school supplies, new clothes and haircuts are often on the back-to-school list for parents. But it’s not always a hair “cut” that wraps up every kid’s look – braiding can be hard to find in Madison or too expensive for some.
veronapress.com
Vote for 5th Quarter to win Madison Old Fashioned Week by midnight on Aug. 26
The Cap Times is the host of Madison Old Fashioned Week, a new area-wide celebration to help determine Madison’s best Old Fashioned. The celebration runs from Aug. 19-26. There are 22 Old Fashioneds on the ballot in total, with one from Verona from 5th Quarter Bar and Grill. The...
nbc15.com
Skin & Co. relocates after being impacted by Madison burglaries
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison business has moved to a new location after being robbed back in May. The Skin and Co., one of several businesses robbed in the Clock Tower Court strip mall on Mineral Point Road, is now operating out of Cottage Grove. Owner Kelly Scheinkoeng said...
nbc15.com
Two dogs from Houston are looking for new homes in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Two furry friends want to find their forever homes—hopefully together. The doggy duo--Corey and Matthew were found in a ditch in Texas and were taken in by Wisconsin organization Lola’s Lucky Day. Matthew was injured and found in a puddle of water in a ditch...
CBS 58
Jackson Sparks honored at Governor's Mansion in Madison with 'Gift of Life' ceremony
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The youngest victim from the Waukesha Christmas parade attack was honored at the governor's mansion today, on Aug. 26. Jackson Sparks' family was invited to a special "Gift of Life" ceremony today, recognizing organ and tissue donors. Jackson was just 8-years-old when he was killed.
captimes.com
Dane County sees 41% increase in car crashes related to alcohol use
Dane County has seen a 41% increase in the number of car crashes related to alcohol use in 2022 compared to the previous five years, a new Traffic Safety Commission analysis found. In total, 80 crashes from January to June involved alcohol use, compared to the previous five-year average of...
nbc15.com
Madison police plans dozens of enhanced traffic enforcements in coming weeks
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Departments has been stepping up its targeted traffic enforcement efforts nearly once a day on average throughout August and officers plan to keep doing so at least through the end of next month. In an update posted Thursday on the police department’s website,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison’s west side gets a new antique store – Isthmus
Odana Antiques is set to close its doors on Sept. 30 after 16 years but Atomic Antiques has already stepped in to fill the void. Atomic opened at 4546 Verona Road Aug. 1 and hosted a grand opening celebration Aug. 20-21 with tarot card readers and a grill-out. While this...
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
Evansville breaks ground on new aquatic center, park redevelopment
EVANSVILLE, Wis. — Evansville city leaders and contractors gathered Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony that marked the start of a project to improve and redesign a park and aquatic center on the city’s west side. Included in the West Side Park project are plans to replace the city’s...
nbc15.com
Truck stolen in Sun Prairie crashes 3 times in Madison
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A truck that was stolen by an armed man in Sun Prairie has been recovered – but not before it was involved in three separate crashes during a Madison police chase. The Sun Prairie Police Department is still trying to track down the man who stole the truck and described its investigation as very active.
veronapress.com
Yanna Williams resigns from the school board
Verona Area School District Board of Education member Yanna Williams has announced her resignation from the board. Board of Education President Meredith Stier Christensen shared this message with staff and families, “Board of Education member Ms. Kalyanna (Yanna) Williams has submitted her resignation from the Verona Area School District Board of Education. Ms. Williams has accepted a position at the prestigious Tuskegee University and will be relocating to Alabama. Ms. Williams will be greatly missed, and we extend our deep gratitude for her dedicated service as a member of the Board of Education for the past two years and wish her all the best in her exciting new endeavor.”
Emergency drug overdose kits installed in Beloit, Janesville
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — New drug overdose kits have been installed in areas around Beloit and Janesville containing Narcan, the drug that can reverse the effects of opioids like heroin. The Beloit box was installed at the Blackhawk Credit Union, at 500 Public Avenue. “Families Fighting Addiction” said they installed 4 kits in Beloit and […]
