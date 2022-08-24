ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford group holds back to school bash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — This Saturday was the last Saturday before school starts for Rockford Public Schools 205, so kids and families went out for a back to school bash to get prepared. The event was held by Comprehensive Community Solutions in Rockford. There was free food, school supplies, hair cuts, clothing and other resources. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Street Dog Coalition holds free vet clinic

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Street Dog Coalition held its first vet clinic Friday, bringing free veterinary services to those experiencing homelessness and those at risk of losing their homes. The event at McPike Park included physical exams, vaccinations, parasite control and spay/neutering vouchers. Underdog Pet Rescue and Veterinary...
MADISON, WI
veronapress.com

Still united after a half-century: Class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion

The Verona Area High School Class of 1972 held their 50th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona. On Friday night, an informal gathering was held at the 5th Quarter Sports Bar, also in Verona. Approximately 65 people were in attendance on Saturday night, including...
VERONA, WI
nbc15.com

UW Health art exhibit promotes diversity in organ donations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Hospital is displaying new artwork this month in Madison aimed at raising awareness surrounding organ donation from people of all racial and ethnic backgrounds. ‘LifeLine: The Ultimate Bond’ features personal testimonies about organ and tissue donation from the members of Divine Nine,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Water main break shuts down Sun Prairie pool for the summer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie’s Family Aquatic Center is now closed for the season after a water main break at the facility. Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department stated that it discovered the water main break early Friday morning. “This issue will be resolved as soon as...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Skin & Co. relocates after being impacted by Madison burglaries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison business has moved to a new location after being robbed back in May. The Skin and Co., one of several businesses robbed in the Clock Tower Court strip mall on Mineral Point Road, is now operating out of Cottage Grove. Owner Kelly Scheinkoeng said...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Two dogs from Houston are looking for new homes in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Two furry friends want to find their forever homes—hopefully together. The doggy duo--Corey and Matthew were found in a ditch in Texas and were taken in by Wisconsin organization Lola’s Lucky Day. Matthew was injured and found in a puddle of water in a ditch...
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison’s west side gets a new antique store – Isthmus

Odana Antiques is set to close its doors on Sept. 30 after 16 years but Atomic Antiques has already stepped in to fill the void. Atomic opened at 4546 Verona Road Aug. 1 and hosted a grand opening celebration Aug. 20-21 with tarot card readers and a grill-out. While this...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Truck stolen in Sun Prairie crashes 3 times in Madison

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A truck that was stolen by an armed man in Sun Prairie has been recovered – but not before it was involved in three separate crashes during a Madison police chase. The Sun Prairie Police Department is still trying to track down the man who stole the truck and described its investigation as very active.
MADISON, WI
veronapress.com

Yanna Williams resigns from the school board

Verona Area School District Board of Education member Yanna Williams has announced her resignation from the board. Board of Education President Meredith Stier Christensen shared this message with staff and families, “Board of Education member Ms. Kalyanna (Yanna) Williams has submitted her resignation from the Verona Area School District Board of Education. Ms. Williams has accepted a position at the prestigious Tuskegee University and will be relocating to Alabama. Ms. Williams will be greatly missed, and we extend our deep gratitude for her dedicated service as a member of the Board of Education for the past two years and wish her all the best in her exciting new endeavor.”
VERONA, WI

