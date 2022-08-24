Read full article on original website
whatcom-news.com
Details released regarding yesterday’s smash-and-grab gun theft and search for the suspect
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy provided Whatcom News with the following details regarding yesterday’s incident via email. Jimmy Robert Brashears, age 35 and from Lynden, was subsequently arrested. On 8-24-22 at approximately 5:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to what initially was being reported...
Dispatched to active shooter, police arrest man for shotgun theft at Bellingham Walmart
“Innocent shoppers and employees were terrified of his intentions and called police,” Lt. Claudia Murphy reported.
The Crime Blotter: Right place, right time as cop stops theft of thousands of dollars in retail theft
A patrol officer with the Tukwila Police Department recovered several thousand dollars worth of clothes from an organized retail theft crime ring after conveniently being in the right place at the right time. Suspects were exiting a store with carts and bags loaded with stolen merchandise when an employee tried...
Anacortes woman suspected of fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend arrested
ANACORTES, Wash. — A 20-year-old Anacortes woman who is suspected of fatally shooting her mother’s 52-year-old boyfriend on Thursday evening was arrested. Police were called to the 800 block of 30th Street after a neighbor called 911 and reported that a man had been shot and the woman fled on foot toward Commerical Avenue. However, she returned and called 911, police said.
Two would-be Marysville burglars ram stolen car into wall instead of garage
Two men attempting to burglarize a business in Marysville rammed their stolen car into the cinderblock framing, missing the garage by about three feet, according to the Marysville Police Department. According to video from the incident, at about 3:45 a.m. on Aug. 13, a man rammed a stolen car into...
Oak Harbor police arrest three 14-year-olds during pot shop burglary
Three 14-year-old teens were arrested in Oak Harbor after officers responded to an alarm at a pot shop, according to the Oak Harbor Police Department. At about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, an officer responded to an alarm at the Green Room, in the 1600 block of Northeast Goldie Street.
kpug1170.com
Former Lynden Manor employee arrested for stealing pain meds
LYNDEN, Wash. – A former employee at Lynden Manor was arrested after stealing a resident’s opioid pain medication. Court documents state that Department of Social and Health Services investigators responded to the incident last November. A manager at Lynden Manor reported that 34-year-old Allyson Allen admitted to stealing...
kpug1170.com
Mount Vernon murder suspect accused of second fatal shooting
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The Mount Vernon man suspected of shooting and killing a man at a Snohomish County quarry is also accused of another fatal shooting the day before in Burlington. Q-13 reports that 22-year-old Finley Hilde faces a murder charge for shooting the man after an argument...
kpug1170.com
Lynden man arrested for threatening to kill six people
LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden man was arrested after threatening to kill several people on Facebook. Court documents state that 56-year-old Timothy Ehlers posted a long rant on August 16th, targeting six different family members and neighbors. In the post, he specifically threatened to shoot all six people. The...
fox40jackson.com
Suspected drunk driver smashes head-on into Washington state deputy’s car
A Washington state sheriff’s deputy was injured in a head-on collision caused by a suspected drunk driver on Wednesday night, according to officials. Authorities say the driver was booked for DUI after the crash. The injured sheriff’s deputy works with the King County Sheriff’s Department. The crash...
kpug1170.com
Kayaker arrested for beating photographer with paddle in Whatcom Falls Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A kayaker faces an assault charge for whacking another man with his paddle while the man took pictures in Whatcom Falls Park last January. Court records state that a woman told officers the victim appeared to be photographing her boyfriend and others as they kayaked in the park.
Everett homeowner pleads with city to stop noisy, speeding drivers
EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett homeowner says noisy cars speeding through his neighborhood is ruining the quality of life for himself and his neighbors. Now, he's calling on the city to do something about it. Luis Burbano is building a food forest in his backyard to feed his family.
Whatcom County man reportedly drives a car off Bellingham lot, but he didn’t pay for it
The man already was awaiting trial in Whatcom County Superior Court on possession of a stolen vehicle charge.
Have you seen this dog? ‘Pumpkin’ missing after car stolen in Everett
A 1-year-old puppy is missing in Everett after the car she was in was stolen on Saturday night. Pumpkin, a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, was adopted from the PAWS in Lynnwood last year, the last of her litter to be adopted. Ginger, one of Pumpkin’s owners, told KIRO 7 News that...
q13fox.com
'My son did not deserve to die that way'; Victim's mom calls for justice after Granite Falls quarry shooting
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - The man accused of killing 27-year-old Jordan Hurtado at a quarry in Granite Falls made an appearance in Snohomish County Court Monday. He was arrested and booked for murder following the fatal shooting on Saturday. Stephanie Hurtado said her son Jordan was her best friend, and...
q13fox.com
Suspect in Granite Falls deadly shooting appears in court
We're learning more about a deadly shooting in Granite Falls over the weekend. Investigators say a man was shot at a gravel pit after an argument.
AOL Corp
Employee at Whatcom assisted-living facility reportedly steals resident’s oxycodone pills
An employee at a Whatcom County assisted-living facility has been criminally charged after allegedly stealing oxycodone from a resident’s pill pack and replacing it with an anxiety medication. Allyson M. Allen, 34, was booked and released Monday, Aug. 22, from Whatcom County Jail. Whatcom County Superior Court records show...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests
OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
