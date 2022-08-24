ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anacortes woman suspected of fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend arrested

ANACORTES, Wash. — A 20-year-old Anacortes woman who is suspected of fatally shooting her mother’s 52-year-old boyfriend on Thursday evening was arrested. Police were called to the 800 block of 30th Street after a neighbor called 911 and reported that a man had been shot and the woman fled on foot toward Commerical Avenue. However, she returned and called 911, police said.
Former Lynden Manor employee arrested for stealing pain meds

LYNDEN, Wash. – A former employee at Lynden Manor was arrested after stealing a resident’s opioid pain medication. Court documents state that Department of Social and Health Services investigators responded to the incident last November. A manager at Lynden Manor reported that 34-year-old Allyson Allen admitted to stealing...
Mount Vernon murder suspect accused of second fatal shooting

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The Mount Vernon man suspected of shooting and killing a man at a Snohomish County quarry is also accused of another fatal shooting the day before in Burlington. Q-13 reports that 22-year-old Finley Hilde faces a murder charge for shooting the man after an argument...
Lynden man arrested for threatening to kill six people

LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden man was arrested after threatening to kill several people on Facebook. Court documents state that 56-year-old Timothy Ehlers posted a long rant on August 16th, targeting six different family members and neighbors. In the post, he specifically threatened to shoot all six people. The...
Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests

OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
