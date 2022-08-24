Read full article on original website
Spy Arts Diary: Jazzing Up Labor Day Weekend by Steve Parks
The Avalon Jazz Experience makes its debut Labor Day weekend in Easton’s historic performing arts center. But actually, it’s been going on this time each year since 2009 – by a different name. And his name is Monty Alexander. If you check out the 78-year-old Jamaican-born jazz...
ShoreRivers Seeks Swimmers and Cyclists
This fall, swimmers and cyclists have two opportunities to support ShoreRivers while enjoying the beautiful Eastern Shore: the ShoreRivers Ride for Clean Rivers at Chesapeake College on September 18, and the Maryland Swim for Life at Rolph’s Wharf on the Chester River on September 24. Visit ShoreRivers.org/events for information and to register.
Call For Mid-Shore Artists
The Arts Councils of Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties announce a call for artists for a special partnership with the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Medical Center facilities. Artists 16 and older from each of the four counties are encouraged to apply for a commission to...
There’s No Resisting the Aviation Spell at the Massey Air Museum & Aerodrome
There’s an old saying in aviation: “flying is hypnotic and all pilots are willing victims to the spell”. On a special docent -lead tour with the Chesapeake Forum on September 13th, you will hear the story of how four local friends came under the aviation spell to build the Massey Air Museum and Aerodrome in Massey, MD.
Chrome City Ride Rode Again
The Benedictine campus was gleaming with chrome on July 31st, as the 20th Chrome City Ride made its way back after a two-year hiatus. A fundraiser to support the children and adults with developmental disabilities that Benedictine serves was a welcome site to see. This year’s event raised $100,000 and Benedictine’s campus in Ridgely welcomed close to 1,000 riders, drivers and spectators. This event has grown into one of the largest rides in the state.
The Good, the Bad, and the Tragic by Angela Rieck
The Spy recently posted an article about the settlement between the family of Anton Black and three local municipalities Greensboro, Ridgely, and Centreville. Anton Black was a handsome, athletic, and charismatic 19-year-old African American man who died in 2018 while police were shackling him. On September 15, 2018, a couple...
Unveiling of New Harriet Tubman Sculpture to Highlight Day of Resilience
The Fourth Annual Day of Resilience on Sept. 10 will feature a very special and significant highlight – the dedication of the Beacon of Hope, an inspiring, 13-foot bronze sculpture honoring Harriet Tubman in conjunction with the bicentennial of her birth. The event also includes commemorations; round-table discussions on current events and issues; a Harriet Tubman reenactor; song, dance and poetry performances; Underground Railroad Byway tours; and presentations from renowned historians, as well as Tubman’s descendants.
