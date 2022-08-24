The Benedictine campus was gleaming with chrome on July 31st, as the 20th Chrome City Ride made its way back after a two-year hiatus. A fundraiser to support the children and adults with developmental disabilities that Benedictine serves was a welcome site to see. This year’s event raised $100,000 and Benedictine’s campus in Ridgely welcomed close to 1,000 riders, drivers and spectators. This event has grown into one of the largest rides in the state.

RIDGELY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO