Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The world's deepest shipwreck—a WWII warship found in the Philippine SeaIntrovert boyBoston, MA
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Help Say Goodnight to Hunger by Staying at an Omni Hotels & Resorts LocationMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
2022 NBA Draft Review: Boston CelticsAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
Related
Bomb threat at Middlesex Superior Court prompts evacuation
The Middlesex Superior Court was evacuated Thursday morning as police investigated a bomb threat made against the building in Woburn, according to the Massachusetts State Police. The police department said around 10:40 a.m. that its detectives and bomb squad were sweeping the courthouse. At noon police said the building had...
Police: Framingham Man Arrested on Texting & Driving Charge
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man yesterday, August 24, on a charge of use a cell phone and texting while driving. Arrested at 2:24 p.m. on Concord Street was Renato Moreira, 31, 35 Frederick Street of Framingham. He was charged with improper use of a mobile phone,...
bpdnews.com
Officers Assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force Make Multiple Arrests After Being Assaulted by a Hostile Crowd
At about 2:50 PM on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, MBTA Police, and DYS made an on-site arrest of Jeffrey Toney, 26, of North Attleboro, Jerrel Green-Martin,23, of Roxbury, and Glenroy Mack, 18, of Roxbury for various drug, firearm, and assault-related charges at 35 Mt. Pleasant Avenue in Roxbury.
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Louis H. Metaxas Who Died in the Line of Duty 33 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Louis H. Metaxas, Who Died in the Line of Duty on this Day 33 Years Ago: On Sunday, August 27, 1989, Officer Louis H. Metaxas died after falling from a rooftop while searching for a burglary suspect in the area of 55 Old Colony Avenue in South Boston.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
Boston Police: Group of officers attacked in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston Police officers were attacked in Roxbury Thursday afternoon by what officials are calling a group of youths. The police department told 7NEWS that around 2:30 p.m., officers on Mt. Pleasant Street were reportedly assaulted, with one officer receiving minor injuries. Police did not say how many officers were in the group.
25 Investigates: Car crash ‘cherry on top’ of local driving school woes
BOSTON — “Find another street!” That’s what residents of Woodlawn Street in Jamaica Plain are asking a Boston driving school to do. They told 25 Investigates instructors from Paloma Driving School have been using their small dead-end road as a training ground for students. Parallel parking, 3-point turns, and congestion are a common sight, according to residents.
Worcester District Attorney Early sued over alleged malicious prosecution in case involving Suffolk DA
WORCESTER — A man who faced charges by the Worcester District Attorney’s Office after an argument with the former Suffolk District Attorney at a press conference last year filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Worcester DA Joseph D. Early Jr. and Assistant District Attorney Anthony Melia among others, claiming malicious prosecution and violation of freedom of speech. In the complaint that Joao DePina of Dorchester filed with the Worcester Superior Court, he cited emotional distress resulting from a November lawsuit filed against...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man charged after leaving his dogs in his car with temperatures in the area of 120 degrees
A Massachusetts Police Department will issue a summons to appear in court to a Massachusetts man after two dogs were found in a hot vehicle Thursday. According to Chief of Police in Cohasset William Quigley, a 56-year-old Weymouth man will be charged with two counts of Animal Cruelty. Because a criminal complaint has not yet been filed in Quincy District Court, the department cannot release the man’s name.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boat involved in crash on Interstate 290 in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY — Traffic on Interstate 290 was backed up Friday morning after a multiple-vehicle crash. A pickup hauling a boat was involved in the incident, about 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes. Two other vehicles crashed. ...
Authorities identify motorcyclist who died in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Newburyport
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Authorities have identified a motorcyclist who died in a multi-vehicle crash in on Interstate 95 in Newburyport on Wednesday night. Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving several vehicles on the northbound side of the highway around 10:15 p.m. learned a motorcyclist had died in the wreck, according to Massachusetts State Police.
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Falmouth crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Falmouth police released the ID of the woman killed in Wednesday’s deadly crash on West Falmouth Highway. Christina Laurie, 80, of Falmouth, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Police say that the crash happened shortly after 4 p.m., Wednesday, at the...
tewksburycarnation.org
US Postal Service Confirms Tewksbury On Consolidation List
More than 200 post offices and other USPS facilities are on a list to be part of a consolidation effort beginning later this year. Tewksbury is one of six Massachusetts sites scheduled to be consolidated under a Woburn MPO, or main post office, in February 2023, according to documents published by Government Executive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eversource to replace Massachusetts’ 40,000 manhole covers with new pressuring releasing covers
Eversource will soon be replacing the approximate 40,000 manhole covers throughout Massachusetts with new latching covers the company says will improve safety. According to WCVB, the company plans to replace all 6,000 manhole covers throughout Boston with its new latching covers by the end of 2023. After those 6,000 covers...
Faro Family Proposes Route 125, Haverhill, ‘Village’ With 230 Apartments, Restaurant, Retail
Neighbors of Joseph’s Trattoria restaurant in Ward Hill received a briefing this week on plans to demolish a mostly vacant industrial building, two single-family homes and the restaurant and build 230 housing units, a restaurant and retail space on the site off Route 125. As only WHAV reported near...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: 37-year-old woman killed in crash on Route 24
A Massachusetts woman has been killed in an accident on Route 24. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 24 north in Stoughton that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates...
msn.com
Colleen Ritzer's family settles lawsuit against company that designed school security system
DANVERS -- The family of a murdered Danvers High School teacher has settled their lawsuit against the company that designed the school's video surveillance system. Colleen Ritzer was killed in 2013. Her family sued DiNisco Design, saying their security system didn't work as intended at the time of her death.
nbcboston.com
1 Dead, Others Hurt After Crash on I-95 in Newburyport, Police Say
A crash Wednesday night in Newburyport, Massachusetts, left one person dead and other people hurt, according to state police. Troopers began getting reports of the crash around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, and responded to Interstate 95 North near mile marker 85. Investigators believe a chain reaction crash was set off when...
msn.com
Massachusetts Republicans laud referendum effort to repeal controversial immigrant driver’s license law as thousands of signed petitions are certified
Moments away from delivering another big batch of signed petitions to the Boston Election Department at City Hall, Massachusetts Republicans — including GOP governor hopeful Geoff Diehl — lauded the success of their choreographed effort to topple a recently adopted state law that allows immigrants without legal status to obtain driver’s licenses.
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts motorcycle rider killed in high-speed crash on Route 495
A Massachusetts man has been killed in a serious motorcycle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a crash on Route 495 northbound in Amesbury that resulted in the death of a motorcycle operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that...
Comments / 0