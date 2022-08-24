ROXBURY – Months after the city cleared it out, a homeless encampment at Mass and Cass has returned and residents and businesses say it's worse than ever. You can hear the frustration in Domingos DaRosa's voice looking out at Clifford Park in Roxbury. "If you walk around the park, you're going to find countless needles," said Domingos DaRosa of the South End-Roxbury Community Partnership. The field is about a half-mile from the encampments that have returned to Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. It won't take long to find the evidence of homelessness and addiction, where DaRosa teaches Pop Warner...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO