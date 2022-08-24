ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, MA

Oct. hearing scheduled for $14 million settlement in drug lab scandal

A hearing has been scheduled to determine whether a judge will approve a roughly $14 million settlement to more than 30,000 defendants whose drug convictions were tossed because they were linked to two former state chemists who falsified drug analysis in criminal cases. The hearing is slated for Oct. 6...
Massachusetts Republicans laud referendum effort to repeal controversial immigrant driver’s license law as thousands of signed petitions are certified

Moments away from delivering another big batch of signed petitions to the Boston Election Department at City Hall, Massachusetts Republicans — including GOP governor hopeful Geoff Diehl — lauded the success of their choreographed effort to topple a recently adopted state law that allows immigrants without legal status to obtain driver’s licenses.
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison after distributing over 15 kilos of cocaine and laundering or attempting to launder approximately $645,000

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for distributing over 15 kilograms of cocaine and for laundering or attempting to launder approximately $645,000 in cocaine proceeds. Fabio Quijano, 57, of Winthrop was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to nine years...
Bomb threat at Middlesex Superior Court prompts evacuation

The Middlesex Superior Court was evacuated Thursday morning as police investigated a bomb threat made against the building in Woburn, according to the Massachusetts State Police. The police department said around 10:40 a.m. that its detectives and bomb squad were sweeping the courthouse. At noon police said the building had...
Worcester District Attorney Early sued over alleged malicious prosecution in case involving Suffolk DA

WORCESTER — A man who faced charges by the Worcester District Attorney’s Office after an argument with the former Suffolk District Attorney at a press conference last year filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Worcester DA Joseph D. Early Jr. and Assistant District Attorney Anthony Melia among others, claiming malicious prosecution and violation of freedom of speech.  In the complaint that Joao DePina of Dorchester filed with the Worcester Superior Court, he cited emotional distress resulting from a November lawsuit filed against...
Return of Mass and Cass encampments frustrates residents, business owners

ROXBURY – Months after the city cleared it out, a homeless encampment at Mass and Cass has returned and residents and businesses say it's worse than ever.  You can hear the frustration in Domingos DaRosa's voice looking out at Clifford Park in Roxbury. "If you walk around the park, you're going to find countless needles," said Domingos DaRosa of the South End-Roxbury Community Partnership. The field is about a half-mile from the encampments that have returned to Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. It won't take long to find the evidence of homelessness and addiction, where DaRosa teaches Pop Warner...
Judge grants bail for woman accused of causing crash that hurt New Hampshire state trooper

NASHUA, N.H. — A woman accused of causing an April crash that injured a New Hampshire state trooper will be released on bail, a judge ruled Thursday. Erica Murphy, who is charged with aggravated DUI with serious injury, had been held on preventative detention since the crash, in which she allegedly rear-ended a state police cruiser on the Everett Turnpike, seriously injuring the trooper.
Mystery Respiratory Illness In Dogs Spreading In N.H.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs with symptoms that initially resemble kennel cough but rapidly progress to pneumonia is spreading in New Hampshire. The cases started at a single doggy daycare, but have since spread to other organizations in central and southern New Hampshire....
Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man

It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
Officers Assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force Make Multiple Arrests After Being Assaulted by a Hostile Crowd

At about 2:50 PM on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, MBTA Police, and DYS made an on-site arrest of Jeffrey Toney, 26, of North Attleboro, Jerrel Green-Martin,23, of Roxbury, and Glenroy Mack, 18, of Roxbury for various drug, firearm, and assault-related charges at 35 Mt. Pleasant Avenue in Roxbury.
Woman Who Killed Family Members, Then Herself in Lynn Shootings Is ID'd

Three men and one woman are dead as police investigate a multiple homicide-suicide case out of Lynn, Massachusetts, according to authorities. Khosay Sharifi, 31, shot her father, Mohamad Sharifi, 66; and her brother-in-law, Sanjar Halin, 34; on Rockaway Street at Jefferson Street, according to a news release Thursday from the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
Western MA Cannabis Dispensary Introduces THC Mouth Spray

Berkshire Roots in collaborations with Yellow Labs Inc have announced the newest THC product to hit the market for Massachusetts consumers, a THC Mist sublingual mouth spray. In a press release, the company which has locations in both Boston and Pittsfield, Massachusetts, says the THC Mist is a fast-onset oral spray powered by delivri™, a new high-performance micro dose technology that delivers cannabinoids through the lining of the mouth directly into the bloodstream at a high level of absorption.
US Postal Service Confirms Tewksbury On Consolidation List

More than 200 post offices and other USPS facilities are on a list to be part of a consolidation effort beginning later this year. Tewksbury is one of six Massachusetts sites scheduled to be consolidated under a Woburn MPO, or main post office, in February 2023, according to documents published by Government Executive.
