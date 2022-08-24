Read full article on original website
KRDO
The Colorado State Forest Service is calling on residents to apply for a fire mitigation grant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation (FRWRM) Grant Program. Community groups, homeowner associations, utilities, and non-profit organizations are just some of the groups eligible to apply for grants from the $15 million funding pool. The...
Summit Daily News
Colorado mountain town asks locals to open up their homes to teachers
EAGLE — Brian Trommater’s bedroom window opens up to a view of mountain slopes peeking out from behind clusters of trees, giving him a vantage point that often leaves him dazed by the thought that he’s living a dream. It’s an expansive backdrop for an otherwise tiny...
Energy site north of Fort Collins ordered to cease operations by CDPHE
An oil and gas site north of Fort Collins was ordered by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to cease operations Thursday over concerns to public health.
Unique Colorado project could guide decisions on water usage for the West
CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. — The Crested Butte region has it all — flowers, streams and towering peaks — and now it's also temporarily home to a research facility that's part of a program unlike any other. “This is really North America’s first atmosphere-to-bedrock field observatory,” said Ken...
Colorado Traction Law Going Back into Effect, Are You Ready?
Summer may not end until late September, but here in Colorado, we're preparing for winter. Each year Colorado's vehicle traction and chain laws for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles go into effect at the beginning of September to keep travelers safe. Colorado Traction and Chain Law Dates. Beginning September 1st,...
Three booze issues will be on Colorado's November ballot
Three more statewide initiatives — concerning the expansion of liquor licenses, where wine can be sold, and for third-party alcohol delivery — will be up for votes in Colorado’s November election.
Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
Colorado ranch experiences major issues with graffiti, destruction, and poaching
MacGregor Ranch, located in the Black Canyon Creek area of Estes Park, has recently experienced a high volume of vandalism and trespassing, according to a recent Facebook post from the ranch. "Litter, graffiti, destruction of agricultural fences, and even poaching have been recent issues making the educational and preservation efforts...
KJCT8
Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters is suing every other clerk & recorder in the state
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Embattled Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters is suing Secretary of State Jena Griswold, as well as every other county clerk & recorder in the State of Colorado. In documents obtained by KJCT 8, Peters lists several demands. She asks the court to order...
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
realvail.com
Bennet, O’Dea cross campaign paths, offer very different views on Colorado River water, climate crisis
Along the winding rural highways and forested watersheds of northern Colorado, the paths of Colorado’s two U.S. Senate candidates intertwined on Tuesday at a series of events that put a spotlight on the all-important Colorado River Basin and what fate awaits it in an age of catastrophic climate change.
Washington Examiner
Colorado leaders aim to regulate turf amid water woes
Colorado leaders across the state are looking for ways to regulate turf grass amid constricting water resources, as the Colorado River Basin enters its 23rd year of a drought. Bureau of Reclamation Chief Camille Calimlim Touton said during a Senate hearing in June that the state’s two largest reservoirs, Lake Powell and Lake Mead, are also at “historically low levels,” hovering at a 28% storage capacity.
This Colorado Town Got Completely Erased by a Devastating Avalanche
It's not surprising if you haven't, considering the town's past — an avalanche completely destroyed it in 1884. Woodstock is a ghost town near the city of Pitkin in Gunnison County. If you visit, you'll find building remnants and a sign explaining the tragedy. Before the avalanche, Colorado Artifactual...
7 Invasive Insects in Colorado You Should Kill Immediately If You See Them
There are a few critters on the loose in Colorado making things harder on the land. It figures these creatures would be a bunch of insects. Worse off, they are not even supposed to be here. While smashing these bugs might be somewhat satisfying, we really do not encourage you...
Oil-gas company ordered to shut down operation at northern Colorado site
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has ordered an oil and gas company to immediately cease operation at a site north of Fort Collins due to repeated pollution violations. CDPHE's Air Pollution Control Division issued a cease and desist order Thursday afternoon...
These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado
Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
kunc.org
Colorado Edition: Indigenous water management; deep rattlesnake lore; ‘Spin Me Round’ review
The seven western states in the Colorado River Basin are still looking for a way to conserve an unprecedented amount of water after failing to meet a federal deadline for a plan. The river’s two largest reservoirs are approaching critically low levels. Native people have lived in the Southwest...
cpr.org
Colorado air regulators shut down oil and gas facility outside Fort Collins due to air pollution and health concerns
After repeated air pollution violations, Colorado regulators ordered Prospect Energy to immediately cease operations at an oil and gas storage site north of Fort Collins. Michael Ogletree, the director of the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division, said Wednesday’s shutdown order at the company’s Krause tank battery marks the first time Colorado has shut down a facility due to air pollution concerns in over a decade.
Jeffco could close these 16 elementary schools
Facing thousands of empty seats across its campuses, Jefferson County may lose 16 public elementary schools next school year.
cpr.org
Some Colorado IDs will soon have a new mark for ‘hidden’ disabilities
People with less-visible disabilities like autism or deafness can now disclose those on their state IDs and vehicle registrations. The subtle marker is designed to help communicate important information to first responders like police officers and EMTs in a discreet way, Division of Motor Vehicles officials say. The new identifiers were mandated under a 2021 law.
