Garfield County, CO

95 Rock KKNN

Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine

Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
95 Rock KKNN

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
Washington Examiner

Colorado leaders aim to regulate turf amid water woes

Colorado leaders across the state are looking for ways to regulate turf grass amid constricting water resources, as the Colorado River Basin enters its 23rd year of a drought. Bureau of Reclamation Chief Camille Calimlim Touton said during a Senate hearing in June that the state’s two largest reservoirs, Lake Powell and Lake Mead, are also at “historically low levels,” hovering at a 28% storage capacity.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This Colorado Town Got Completely Erased by a Devastating Avalanche

It's not surprising if you haven't, considering the town's past — an avalanche completely destroyed it in 1884. Woodstock is a ghost town near the city of Pitkin in Gunnison County. If you visit, you'll find building remnants and a sign explaining the tragedy. Before the avalanche, Colorado Artifactual...
99.9 The Point

These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado

Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
cpr.org

Colorado air regulators shut down oil and gas facility outside Fort Collins due to air pollution and health concerns

After repeated air pollution violations, Colorado regulators ordered Prospect Energy to immediately cease operations at an oil and gas storage site north of Fort Collins. Michael Ogletree, the director of the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division, said Wednesday’s shutdown order at the company’s Krause tank battery marks the first time Colorado has shut down a facility due to air pollution concerns in over a decade.
cpr.org

Some Colorado IDs will soon have a new mark for ‘hidden’ disabilities

People with less-visible disabilities like autism or deafness can now disclose those on their state IDs and vehicle registrations. The subtle marker is designed to help communicate important information to first responders like police officers and EMTs in a discreet way, Division of Motor Vehicles officials say. The new identifiers were mandated under a 2021 law.
