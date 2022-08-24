ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

mauicounty.gov

Hana Metals Recycling Event set for Sept. 23-24, 2022

The Hana Metals Recycling Event is set for 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 23-24 at the Hana Landfill on Waikoloa Road, the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management announced. This first-come, first-served event assists East Maui residents in hauling and recycling special waste items. East Maui residents must...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauicounty.gov

Trash pickups rescheduled in Kula

Due to personnel shortage, curbside trash collections in Kula have been rescheduled for pickup to Saturday, August 27, the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management announced. Trash was not collected today in the affected areas. The affected areas in Kula include Ainakula Road, Akea Place, Alanuilili Place, Anuenue Place,...
KULA, HI
mauicounty.gov

Upper Kula water system disinfection set to change Sept. 6

Effective Sept. 6, the Department of Water Supply will change its water distribution disinfectant from chloramines to chlorine in the Upper Kula water system because of severe drought conditions Upcountry. Persistent dry conditions have reduced available water supplies, and the department needs to pump water from Lower Kula to Upper...
KULA, HI

