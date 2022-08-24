Read full article on original website
Related
GOP senator says Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan ‘monumentally unfair’
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) said on Sunday that the Biden administration’s plan to forgive some student loans is “monumentally unfair” to people who didn’t attend college or have already paid back their debt and therefore wouldn’t benefit. During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” Blunt...
Warren: Cost of college should be tackled after student loan debt cancellation
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Sunday said the next step is to tackle the cost of college after President Biden announced that he will forgive some student loan debt for millions of Americans. While she praised Biden’s decision to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for some borrowers,...
Comments / 0