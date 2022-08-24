ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsford, MI

WLUC

Meet the new principals at two Iron Mountain schools

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the first day of school for some Dickinson County students. Iron Mountain High School welcomes Amy Galvan as its new principal. Students returning to North Elementary get to enjoy a brand new playground. New Elementary Principal Andy Mendini shows it off while TV6′s...
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

Schools respond to end of nationwide free meal program

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The beginning of a new school year brings a big change for lunches, as the nationwide free school meal program has ended. Experts fear students won’t get the nutrition they need without the universal free lunch program. The meals were offered nationwide in response to increased food insecurity caused by the pandemic.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Transition Assisted Living Facility now open in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new assisted living facility in Gladstone offers residents a luxury living experience. Transition Assisted Living opened on July first. It features a library, spa, gym and even a movie room. Right now, it is 25 percent full, but the facility can be home to 20...
GLADSTONE, MI
WLUC

Local singer/songwriter uses natural sounds to inspire new album

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s the first day of school for Iron Mountain students. Tia makes a splash while testing out North Elementary’s new playground. Plus... singer/songwriter Michael Waite is almost ready to release his long-awaited second album. Waite plays his original song “Pretty...
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

Comedian Joe Pera performing sold-out show in Marquette Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - National Comedian Joe Pera has a sold-out show coming this weekend to Marquette. Pera has done several comedic shorts and specials set in the Upper Peninsula. Saturday he’s performing at the Kaufman Auditorium as a fundraiser for the Marquette Regional History Center. Prior to Pera taking...
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Marquette man arrested on multiple charges including assault

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette man is being held at the Marquette County Jail awaiting arraignment following multiple incidents he is suspected of being involved with. Marquette Police were called to the Marquette Senior Center on Baraga avenue around 1:00 a.m. Friday when someone reported the sound of...
MARQUETTE, MI

