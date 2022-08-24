Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Man finds woman’s wedding ring in sand in Egg Harbor
EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – When a woman lost her wedding ring while vacationing in Door County, she thought it was lost forever until one man used a metal detector to uncover it. Peggy Beisel-McIlwaine was packing up after spending the day with her family at Horseshoe Bay when...
doorcountydailynews.com
No changes in community levels for Door, Kewaunee counties
Despite the shuffling around of COVID-19 community levels across the state, you will not find a change in Door County or Kewaunee County. Door County remained at the high community level for the fourth week in a row, while Kewaunee County stuck around one notch below at the medium level. The metric is based on the number of new cases and hospitalizations and the current number of hospital beds occupied by COVID-positive people. In Door County, it is recommended but not required to wear a mask inside most buildings, stay up-to-date with your vaccinations, get tested if you show symptoms, and take additional precautions if you are considered at risk. Earlier this week, the public health department reported 59 positive virus cases, one death, and one hospitalization. It marked the second straight week Door County reported a COVID-19-related death and the third week in a row where there was at least one hospitalization. As of Thursday, 17 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties were listed in the high community level for COVID-19, down from 27 the week before.
Door County Pulse
Fleet Farm May Set Up Shop in Sturgeon Bay
Fleet Farm wants to build a new store along the west entrance to Sturgeon Bay. On Aug. 17, the city’s plan commission agreed to schedule a public hearing for Sept. 21 to consider whether to amend Sturgeon Bay’s comprehensive plan to develop property for commercial use for the project across from the Salty Seagull miniature golf course along Highway 42/57.
Abandoned Wisconsin Estate Is Incomplete, Massive, A Little Creepy, And You Can Hike It
This uninhabited island in Door County Wisconsin was supposed to be a luxurious playland for an early 20th century millionaire. Chester Thordarson was an Icelandic-born inventor that eventually came to live in Chicago. Thordarson was responsible for hundreds of electrical patents including those that help run our power grids today.
Door County Pulse
Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake
Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
'We make machines that fly': Enstrom Helicopter Corporation has a new owner
Enstrom Helicopter Corporation in Menominee, Michigan has a new owner. The company went bankrupt at the start of the year and later shut down.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Fatal Motorcycle Wreck in Shawano County
TOWN OF RICHMOND, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – There was a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 29 in Shawano County on Wednesday. It happened around 12:30pm in the eastbound lanes near County Road MMM. An accident report says a pick-up truck was crossing Highway 29 when the biker hit the side...
wearegreenbay.com
No recall election will take place in Shawano
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – After two Shawano School Board members resigned ahead of a fall recall election, questions popped up about whether the board members had actually waited too long before resigning to stop the recall election from happening. Chuck Dallas and Michael Sleeper announced their resignations earlier this...
947jackfm.com
Football games canceled after blowout loss
KESHENA, WI (WSAU) – After opening their football season with two blowout losses, Menominee Indian High School is canceling most of their remaining games. Their season began with a 76-0 loss to Auburndale. This week they lost to Waupun, 58-0. The school will drop all of its football games...
