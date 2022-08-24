ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembine, WI

New beautification project coming to Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is looking to add a beautification project to the city and is looking for help to earn a grant. The DDA has been working with the Dickinson Area Community Foundation (DACF) for more than two years to work...
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
Football games canceled after blowout loss

KESHENA, WI (WSAU) – After opening their football season with two blowout losses, Menominee Indian High School is canceling most of their remaining games. Their season began with a 76-0 loss to Auburndale. This week they lost to Waupun, 58-0. The school will drop all of its football games...
KESHENA, WI

