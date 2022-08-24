Read full article on original website
San Antonio Warren beats Laredo United with last-second, goal-line stop (Photos)
The Warriors made their biggest defensive stop of the night on the final play of their back-and-forth season opener, stopping Laredo United at the goal line as time expired to cement a 35-28 victory to kick off the 2022 Texas high school football season Friday night
Police investigating San Antonio high school football team
Yesterday, San Antonio sports radio host Mike Taylor reported that 21 members of the Alamo Heights High School varsity football team had been suspended for two games and given ten hours of community service for alleged hazing.
baylor.edu
Baylor alum breaks new ground in promotion to brigadier general
San Antonio and Baylor share a military connection that provides a natural fit for a groundbreaking brigadier general with decades of medical and military leadership. Dr. Deydre Teyhen (DPT ’95) was recently promoted to the rank of brigadier general in the U.S. Army and given command of San Antonio’s Brooke Army Medical Center. Notably, she is the first physical therapist ever promoted to brigadier general.
mesquite-news.com
Beto O’Rourke cancels San Antonio meet-and-greet because of illness
A Beto O’Rourke book signing and meet-and-greet on Aug. 26 at Nowhere Bookshop was abruptly canceled moments after it was due to start when the gubernatorial candidate began feeling unwell. The event was promoting “We’ve Got to Try,” O’Rourke’s new book about the history of voting suppression and restriction in Texas.
Comal, New Braunfels ISDs receive 2022 accountability ratings
The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings for 2022, which measure if the district prepares its students for success after high school in the workforce, college or the military, among other metrics. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Education Agency has released the 2022 school district accountability ratings for the...
The Best Whataburger In Texas Might Surprise You
A new report shows the best and worst Whataburgers in the state of Texas based on Google reviews.
How a Houston-Born Singer Became a Tex-Mex Star in the 1930s
Lydia Mendoza was only a teenager when she became an icon of Mexican American music. The year was 1934. The song was “Mal Hombre,” or “Bad Man.” A brave choice for a solo debut, the bitter tango of lost innocence and contempt forever defined her. The lyrics, quite possibly a prostitute’s lament, struck a nerve.
Most San Antonians don't understand what the Texas Railroad Commission does
Could you answer correctly?
KSAT 12 hires San Antonio native Camelia Juarez as news reporter
She's back in her hometown.
Bill Miller breaks ground on new $55M Westside San Antonio headquarters
It's also seeking a tax break from the county.
The 3 richest people in San Antonio
Can you guess who the three richest people in San Antonio are? It's a question I was asking my wife last night to see if she could answer correctly. Let's see if you do better than her, and guess the three people below!
Beto O'Rourke to hold meet-and-greet at San Antonio's Nowhere Bookshop
O'Rourke will be signing for his new book.
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don't care, we're going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas.
tpr.org
Rain chances diminish after bringing some drought relief, aquifer boost
Rain chances greatly diminish between now and the middle of next week for the region. Tropical disturbances, like the ones that have brought San Antonio and the Hill Country these recent rains, have been on the rise, so there is hope for more relief from the Gulf of Mexico soon.
KSAT 12
These San Antonio companies made Forbes’ list of best employers in Texas this year
SAN ANTONIO – Forbes’ has once again released its findings for best employers in each state, and several of the top companies in Texas this year are in San Antonio. “Two years into an ongoing global pandemic that’s forever transformed the workplace, what makes a good employer? Whether working remotely or from the office, Americans’ priorities have changed,” Forbes said in a statement. “Employers have had to motivate talent, combat burnout and ensure the well-being and safety of their workers, while pursuing profits amid a sensitive political landscape that spurred new levels of corporate activism – not to mention a growing divide in what people want from institutions and companies.”
Timeline: Deadly mass shootings in Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Before Uvalde, there was White Settlement. Before that, there was El Paso, Sutherland Springs and Killeen. Since 1966, Texas has been the site of more than 20 deadly mass shootings. From church to the workplace, these events have claimed the lives of more than 200 Texans.As part of our search for answers in light of the Uvalde shooting, we compiled a list of some of the deadliest mass shootings that have occurred in Texas over the past 50 years.Following the shooting in Uvalde, CBS 11 reached out to those most impacted by mass shootings in Texas and asked...
vfw.org
'Everything is Free of Charge' at Lazy U Ranch
Unraveling with the gospel of those touched by its power, a ranch hidden amidst the rolling pastures of Seguin in southern Texas has become a sanctuary for veterans. Though few outside of the local veterans’ community in and around San Antonio have heard of it, Lazy U Ranch has become a safe haven for legions of active-duty troops, chaplains and wounded warriors over the years.
KTSA
Gov. Abbott to speak at Texas DPS graduation ceremony
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Governor Greg Abbott will deliver the keynote address at the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Recruit Graduation Ceremony on Friday, August 26th in Austin. The event will recognize recruit class A-2022 as having completed a 28-week training program. Joining Governor Abbott will be...
KSAT 12
Downtown homeless camp cleared; TxDOT fencing off area
SAN ANTONIO – It’s not the first time a homeless camp under I-37 has been cleared out, but the Texas Department of Transportation is hoping it may be the last. TxDOT and City of San Antonio employees, along with SAPD, were at the site near Brooklyn Avenue Thursday morning, where dozens of people have been camping out - close to services they use. As the people staying there packed up what they could, city crews cleared out anything left behind.
KSAT 12
Man lying on tracks hit, killed by train on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man hit by a freight train on the West Side Saturday. Just before 6:30 a.m. SAPD officers responded to the incident near South Sabinas Street and Saltillo. According to SAPD, a man was lying on the track...
