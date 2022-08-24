Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City man dies in rollover crash during Knolls 200 race in Tooele County
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man died Saturday after the truck he was a passenger in rolled in the Knolls area of Tooele County Saturday. Officers of the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene at about 7:15 a.m., Sgt. David...
ksl.com
'This bridge is historical': Vital Salt Lake County route now complete with last piece in place
BLUFFDALE — The final piece of an important east-west connection in southern Salt Lake County is now open to traffic. Utah Department of Transportation officials and local leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the completion a 435-foot long and 65-foot tall bridge that completes Porter Rockwell Boulevard. The bridge, one of the longest and tallest bridges in the state, helps the boulevard connect Interstate 15 at 14600 South to state Route 68 and the Mountain View Corridor on the county's southwest side.
NOW: Boy stranded in Utah County, rescue in progress
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Search and Rescue (UCSAR) is conducting a rescue mission below Mt. Timpanogos, officials say. Crews are reportedly working to bring a 16-year-old boy with a broken leg out from an area near Sagebrush Flat. Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, reports that […]
Urban park space to replace abandoned water park in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Detailed master plans have been released for the future of the abandoned Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site in Salt Lake City. New plans for the 17-acre Glendale park include a major redevelopment into a multi-use park and urban space. Large-scale amenities include a lazy river, large playgrounds, multiple walking […]
ksl.com
Ogden man crushed after being pinned by vehicle in car wash
NORTH SALT LAKE — An Ogden man was critically injured Saturday after he was pinned by his vehicle in a car wash. A 57-year-old man drove his pickup truck into the automatic bay of a car wash about 8:45 a.m. at 115 N. Redwood Road. For some reason, the man got out of his truck and the truck began to roll, said North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam.
School bus crashes in Utah County with students inside
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities responded to a bus crash in Utah County carrying over 40 students on Friday morning. The Utah Department of Public Safety (UHP) says the crash happened along SR-6 at milepost 151 around 7:37 a.m. The incident involved a bus from the Nebo School District. The school bus was carrying […]
New plans unveiled for former SLC Raging Waters site
SLC Public Lands released a new draft of their master plan for Glendale Regional Park on Friday. The park is set to be built on the site of the now-defunct Raging Waters water park.
kslnewsradio.com
Car wash accident leaves one man in critical condition
SALT LAKE CITY — Chief Mitch Gwilliam with North Salt Lake PD said at 8:45 a.m. an accident occurred at a car wash near 115 N Redwood Rd North Salt Lake. The accident involved a 57-year-old man from Ogden, Utah. Chief Gwilliam says for an unknown reason, the man...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Bluffdale bridge marks completion of new east-west corridor at Point of Mountain
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — The new Porter Rockwell bridge is now finished and will open to traffic Friday afternoon, just in time for the evening commute, according to a statement from the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and the City of Bluffdale. With the bridge in place, Mountain View...
Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah
RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton. The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
ksl.com
I-15 in Farmington reopens after debris spill
FARMINGTON — The I-15 freeway in Farmington has reopened after debris was spilled in the road on Friday morning. Northbound I-15 was closed at Park Lane. Another closure was in place at the interchange of northbound Legacy Parkway to northbound I-15, the Utah Department of Transportation said. The closures...
kuer.org
Canyon locals puzzled over fire and water concerns voiced by Salt Lake County Council members
Two Salt Lake County Council members are concerned about water availability to fight wildfires in the canyons along the Wasatch Front. Town leaders and utility officials said they’re surprised by the claims that there could be a problem. Council members Richard Snelgrove and Dea Theodore spoke to legislators on...
gastronomicslc.com
Spanish-inspired cooking set to crown massive new Utah hotel
This week saw the first big PR push for the glittering Hyatt Regency in downtown SLC. Press, yours included, were invited to an online presentation for the towering build which has shot up on the corner of West Temple and 2nd South. The new four star is one of a variety of impressive projects close to fruition in the capital; and luckily for us most have grand culinary ambitions attached, corralling eager chefs far and wide toward Utah stoves.
kjzz.com
Herriman police ID jogger killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Herriman City Police Department on Thursday publicly identified a woman who died in an auto-pedestrian crash the previous day. According to a statement from the department, Herriman resident Stefanie Whittaker, 38, was jogging on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor early Aug. 24 when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto the road.
ksl.com
How a fire may lead to a tripled water bill for this small Utah town
STOCKTON — The mayor of Stockton warned that the small, rural town needs $3 million to buy a new water system — or the town might need to dissolve. The announcement came after the town leaders issued a boil order Wednesday for tap water due to the aftermath of the Jacob City Fire, which burned earlier this month upstream of the water treatment plant intake. The plant was temporarily shut down due to the risk of contamination from sediment and debris entering the water supply.
An inside look at the ‘jack and bore’ process of the Salt Lake Temple renovation and other August updates
How do you suspend a 187-million-pound historic temple while excavating 20 feet below its nearly 170-year-old foundation?. The answer: use reinforced steel tubes in a process called “jack and bore.”. Jack and bore crews are spending more than eight hours a day inside the steel tubes digging by hand...
3 passengers injured in turbulence on flight to Salt Lake City
One person was taken to a local hospital and two others were evaluated at the airport after their flight experienced turbulence on the way to Salt Lake City from Orlando, Florida.
1 person dead after crash in Clearfield
A man was killed in a crash between a minivan and an SUV Saturday evening in Clearfield at 650 East and State Route 193 (3000 North).
msn.com
GALLERY: Gas prices still higher in Utah than national average
The national average for gas has dropped below $4, but in Utah it’s still about $4.49, according to AAA. In some counties it’s even higher than that. In Summit County a gallon of gas is higher than the state average at $4.73. If you hop on I-80 and...
saltlakemagazine.com
Popup Restaurant Arthur Breaks New Ground in SLC
This summer, in-the-know diners have been enjoying one of the most inventive, surprising meals in SLC. On select weekends in June, July and August, the acclaimed Japanese-Korean restaurant Nohm has transformed into Arthur, a new popup restaurant from Kevin and Lex Finch. This new dining experience only serves an 8-course tasting menu and selections from a curated wine list, and even in a SLC dining scene with a growing roster of creative upscale restaurants, Arthur stands out.
