Read full article on original website
Related
Utah ranks as state with lowest student debt as Biden announces relief plan
According to the Department of Education, at the end of the first quarter of 2022, total outstanding college-loan balances stood at nearly $1.61 trillion, which averages out to $37,000 for each of the 43.4 million borrowers in the United States. As President Joe Biden unveiled his plan for student debt...
Guest opinion: Response to Burgess Owens’ Sutherland speech
The U.S. Department of Education is set to deploy $122 billion to K-12 schools across the nation — it is the remaining third of the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary Schools (ARP ESSER) funds. Fortunately for Utah schools, the first two-thirds of ESSER funds in the amount of $67,821,787 were judicially dispersed in 2021 across districts with educator input.
Letter: An open letter to students, families
Students are heading back to school in Utah and that means it is time to start thinking about ensuring success for another school year. Last year Utah students found success in a variety of educational platforms from traditional public school, to public charter, online, homeschool and private school options. Regardless...
Guest opinion: The dangers of normalizing Big Brother
What would you do if you found out that the school you trusted with your child’s personal information had shared it with over 1,000 companies on the internet?. This is exactly what is happening in Utah’s public schools. The sharing of student information has come to a head in Davis School District. An agreement between the U.S. Department of Justice and Davis Schools has every student’s name, grade, school and race being sent to the DOJ twice a year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utah Lake Restoration Project called ‘not legally sound’ by state agency director
The proposed Utah Lake Restoration Project is once again facing scrutiny, this time from the director of Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. The Utah Lake Restoration Project, a plan put forward by Lake Restoration Solutions, is a proposal to dredge Utah Lake in order to create man-made islands that the company has claimed would make the lake deeper, cleaner and healthier.
Letter: Disappointed in reaction to new legislation
The reaction to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act by the Utah Congressional delegation is extremely disappointing. Climate Change is threatening our water supply, drying the Great Salt Lake, creating poisonous dust clouds, devastating Utah agriculture, increasing severe forest fires, and threatening the long-term viability of the snow sport industry.
Guest opinion: Join our compact with Utah
In early August, as the University of Utah tour bus was about to cross the county line into Utah County territory, a few of the passengers jokingly started singing the BYU fight song. I think I surprised them when I knew the words! Blasphemy? Maybe. But my mother was a BYU grad, after all.
Letter: Rep. Curtis is key leader on GOP energy, climate vision
The heat waves and severe drought punishing Utah this summer are yet another sign that America needs a coherent strategy to confront climate change. And that’s why I’m grateful we have a leader like Rep. John Curtis in Washington. Rep. Curtis is a key player in advancing a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nebo School District’s Tracy Warenski announced as Utah Teacher of the Year finalist
Tracy Warenski’s love for her students is obvious in the way she lights up when she speaks about teaching them. “I love when a student learns something new and things start to come together. That’s a big deal, that light up and excitement that they have,” she said. “Or if they’ve been learning the skill for a while, and now they have the application in another scenario, I love that. … Some of the greatest conversations of my life have been with 7- and 8-year-old kids.”
Judge puts Utah ban on transgender kids in sports on hold
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transgender kids in Utah will be not be subjected to sports participation limits at the start of the upcoming school year after a judge delayed the implementation of a statewide ban passed earlier this year. Judge Keith Kelly’s decision Friday to put the law...
BYUtv series partners with nonprofits to make dreams ‘come true’
Watching Kirby Heyborne in front of the camera, it’s clear he loves what he does. Heyborne is the star of the BYUtv series “Making Good,” where he travels across the United States volunteering with, and drawing attention to, various nonprofit organizations. “When we came up with the...
Sanchez: Every vote in America is now about abortion
The pro-choice jubilation that overtook the state of Kansas is beginning to subside, as all victorious celebrations eventually do. What’s less clear is if the revelers fully grasp that they’re still running against howling headwinds. This is despite the overwhelming support Kansans showed for reproductive rights in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lowry: No, Liz Cheney isn’t Abraham Lincoln
“It’s a slip, not a fall,” Abraham Lincoln said after his loss in his legendary 1858 Illinois Senate contest against Stephen Douglas. Liz Cheney apparently has the same attitude after her nearly 40-point wipeout in her primary the other night. In lieu of a traditional concession speech, the Wyoming congresswoman and daughter of the former vice president delivered a picturesque, made-for-TV call to arms invoking Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant.
Pyramid
Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
Comments / 0