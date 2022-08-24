Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Mother Said A DHS Worker Took Her Missing 2-Year-Old SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
The world's first penitentiary where solitary confinement was the norm for every inmateAnita DurairajPhiladelphia, PA
This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the CountryTravel MavenNorristown, PA
The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas StationTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Methacton Warriors (1)
League: Pioneer Athletic Conference – Liberty Division. Offensive Starters Returning: (8) Defensive Starters Returning: (4) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Ball control will be the focus of the offense for 2022. The offensive line will need to control the LOS and use the returning experience to anchor the offense. Our QB will need to manage the offense, we are looking to control the clock with a grind-it-out offense. RB is deep with depth and our players will need to understand the importance of their role in our offense.”
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Springfield-Montco Spartans (1)
2021 Record: 6-3 Stadium: Spartan Stadium. Offense Starters Returners: (6) Defense Starters Returners: (7) Special Team Starters Returning: (2) Max Sanchez (SR. Returner) Jimmy Halligan (SR. RB, DB) Matteo Ringgold (SR. QB, DB) Frankie Willman (JR. OL, DE) Ian O’Malley (SR. TE, DE) E.J. Hendrzak (JR. WR, LB) Richie...
easternpafootball.com
Wyomissing Blasts Kennard-Dale 49-0
WYOMISSING – New year; new league; no problem. The defending District III 3A champion Wyomissing Area Spartans began their time in the newly refurbished Lancaster-Lebanon League with a 49-0 drubbing of visiting YAIAA Division Two champion Kennard Dale. The Rams, who finished last season with a record of 10-2...
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Upper Perkiomen Indians (1)
League: Pioneer Athletic Conference – Frontier Division. Offensive Starters Returning: (3) Defensive Starters Returning: (5) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “We now have a bit more depth, but we are very young and inexperienced. The key is getting our timing with a very talented QB who came back to U.P. from the 8-man ball at Perkiomen School and our inexperienced WR’s. The line is a mix of veterans (Hill and Carducci) with some youth. Going to take time for all of this to mesh, but we are moving in the right direction.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Emmaus Hornets (11)
Offensive Starters Returning: (8) Defensive Starters Returning: (4) Special Team Starters Returning: (2) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Offensively we need to be able to run the ball consistently. We need to cut down on turnovers and penalties which hindered our offensive production last year. Last, but not least, we need to finish in the RedZone. We missed a lot of scoring opportunities down in the RedZone.”
easternpafootball.com
Falcons Refuse To Yield As Cedar Crest Stymies Lincoln, Opens Promising Campaign With Intriguing Nonconference Victory
If you’re a high school football fan living in central Pennsylvania unless of course you’ve been living under a rock for the last couple of years I suppose, you’ve probably already heard the news by now that the 13 football programs that as of just this past season who had made up the Berks County Interscholastic Athletic Association have since joined forces with the more than two dozen schools that already compete within the Lancaster-Lebanon League to form a mammoth 37-team high school super conference that will almost surely rub elbows with that of other illustrious and prideful leagues from around the state. Yet for all the newfangled changes that such a seismic shift has already brought about and will almost certainly continue to bring about within the local landscape of all things pigskin, perhaps the one common phrase that was uttered the most amongst those who have taken the time to digest such a large swath of teams suddenly getting intermingled in a hopper with one another almost overnight was that “Section One largely remains unchanged save for the addition of Reading High.”
Parkland football punishes Easton in dominating season opener
FULL STORY: Parkland’s new parts exceed expectations in blowout of Easton. No first-game jitters for the Parkland High School football team. Just opening annihilation. The Trojans, ranked No. 4 by lehighvalleylive.com, dismantled No. 7 Easton 42-0 during the season opener for both sides on Friday night at Orefield Middle School.
easternpafootball.com
Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech snaps 19-game losing streak with win over Shenandoah Valley
ALMEIDA – Two years ago, it was Shenandoah Valley that carried a long losing streak into its late-season meeting with Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, and after a back and forth contest, the Blue Devils came away with a 37-34 victory to snap a 34-game losing streak and pick up their first win in over three years.
RELATED PEOPLE
easternpafootball.com
Downingtown West’s Jake Kucera makes a triumphant return in 48-13 win over Highland
The rattling rails of the rollercoasters could be overheard in the background, and the cool breeze pushing off the Atlantic Ocean on Friday afternoon gave Carey Stadium a reprieve from the heat in Ocean City, New Jersey, at the Battle of the Beach. It was a fitting tableau for the...
easternpafootball.com
Palmerton’s Matt Machalik and Kendall Robinson Led The Way in a 42-29 Opening Night Win
PALMERTON – The combination of Matt Machalik and Kendall Robinson combined for three touchdowns in a 42-29 opening night win Friday night. Machalik passed for 236 yards and rushed for 112. Robinson finishes the night catching five passes for 99 yards. On Palmerton’s opening drive, Machalik hit Robinson in...
Central Bucks East Football Team Mourns Loss of Former Player Who Battled Cancer
Central Bucks High School East’s football team is mourning the recent loss of a former player who battled cancer over the last few years. Drew Markol wrote b about the player and the team for the Bucks County Courier Times. Connor Boyle, a former member of the high school’s...
NBC Philadelphia
Fight at Delco High School Football Game Sends Crowd Running
A fight at a Delaware County high school football game prompted an evacuation of the stands and a cancellation of the game Friday night, authorities said. The fight broke out below the stands at the Monsignor Bonner vs. Upper Darby football game, Upper Darby Police Department Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told NBC10.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pickleball tournament brings hundreds to Philadelphia area this week
Players of all ages are "dinking" around the "kitchen" in this fast-growing sport at the Upper Main Line YMCA.
Neumann University Students Move into historic Delco Convent
Since the first section of Our Lady of Angels Convent was built in 1873, it had been home only to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. That 149-year tradition changed on August 25, 2022, when the first group of Neumann University students moved into one wing of the historic building, which is now part of the campus.
8 Private High Schools in Montgomery County are Among 25 Best in Pennsylvania
Montgomery County is home to eight of the 25 best private high schools in Pennsylvania, according to a recent report published by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Niche.com, which ranked the schools based on rigorous analysis of U.S. Department of Education academic and student data along with test scores, college data, and millions of user ratings.
fox29.com
Police: Pennsylvania high school football game canceled after fight causes false reports of shooting
DREXEL HILL, Pa. - Authorities say a fight at a high school football game just outside of Philadelphia sparked false reports of a shooting and sent fans and players running for safety. The Upper Darby Police Department said in a tweet that a physical fight broke out at Friday night's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chester County Home to Four of the Region’s 28 ‘Impressive’ Wedding and Event Caterers
Thanks to its incredible food scene, Philadelphia is home to many top-notch wedding caterers, and four of the best are right here in Chester County, according to a new Philadelphia magazine list. J. Scott Catering in Malvern puts the emphasis on farm-to-table cooking and personalization. The company has a highly...
thebrownandwhite.com
University reports death of undergraduate student
A fourth-year undergraduate Lehigh student, Yuehan Wang, died suddenly off campus Friday, according to an email sent to the Lehigh community by President Joseph Helble. Lehigh University police have contacted the student’s housemates and notified the student’s family, the email said. Counseling and Psychological Services and My SSP...
Philadelphia's oldest high school welcomes new history-making president
Action News reporter Maggie Kent is a proud member of Class 267. On Wednesday, she returned to her alma mater where the school's making history again.
Times News
LVHN colleague of the month
Name: Kelly Shupp, Registered Radiologic Technologist. Why I like my job: Working in imaging services gives me the opportunity to meet and image patients of all ages from our community. It allows me to be resourceful to obtain great quality images on patients that may be injured, in pain, frightened or unable to get in positions required for the exam. I also am thankful to work with an amazing group of hardworking and skilled colleagues.
Comments / 0