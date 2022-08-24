Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mario Cristobal was average versus ranked teams at Oregon
In four seasons as Oregon’s head coach, Mario Cristobal was 7-6 against ranked teams. Cristobal previously was 0-6 versus ranked teams as the head coach versus ranked teams in six seasons at FIU. The better comparison for how Miami can expect to perform versus ranked under Cristobal was his tenure at Oregon.
KTVB
Game Day Guide: Boise State visits Oregon State for 2022 season opener
Everything Bronco Nation needs to know about Oregon State and Boise State's season opener Sept. 3 in Corvallis. Almost 12 years ago, the world of college football was reintroduced to Boise State's legitimate, blue collar 'standard.' With ESPN's College Gameday in town, the No. 3 Broncos defended The Blue in a 37-24 win over No. 24 Oregon State.
GoDucks.com
Five-Set Victory in Season Opener
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon volleyball team saved four match points on its way to a five-set win over Long Beach State Saturday afternoon at the Rose City Showdown. Returning senior All-American Brooke Nuneviller led all players with 28 kills while freshman Mimi Colyer and senior Karson Bacon put down 16 and 11 kills, respectively.
Kirby Smart not comfortable with Oregon opener, ‘expect the unexpected’
ATHENS — Kirby Smart said it has been a good fall camp for his Georgia Bulldogs, but that doesn’t mean he will be comfortable entering the Oregon game. “It’s new every year, you never get comfortable with a first game because you don’t really know what kind of team you have,” Smart told Buck Belue on 680 The Fan on Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy Guerrier’s 21 points lead Oregon men’s basketball to exhibition win over McMaster University
Quincy Guerrier continued his strong play in his native Canada to lead Oregon men’s basketball to its fourth exhibition win of the week. Guerrier had 21 points and six rebounds to send the Ducks to a 97-82 win over McMaster University Thursday night in Toronto. It was the fourth...
eugeneweekly.com
Sam Brown: 1958-2022
Sam Brown could often be found playing his acoustic guitar connected to an amplifier outside of the downtown Eugene Post Office. Brown, who was homeless, died on July 24. He was 64. He’s remembered by his friends as someone who loved music, literature, comic books and movies. Amberlee Dawson...
beachconnection.net
Sea Lion Caves' Financial Gift to Another Central Oregon Coast Attraction
(Florence, Oregon) – With a big party already scheduled, one Oregon coast attraction suddenly has cause to celebrate even more. In Florence, at the Siuslaw Pioneer Museum, August 26 is a day of whooping it up in honor of Sea Lion Caves' 90th anniversary, with a big bash starting there at 5 p.m. (Photo above courtesy Sea Lion Caves)
hh-today.com
Still a railroad town after 152 years
Just about every weekday afternoon, a Portland & Western feight train enters Albany on the Toledo branch from the direction of Corvallis. If you like trains and happen to be cruising past on a bike, you’re likely to stop and watch, like this:. Usually the train stops on the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Semi spills load on Beltline Hwy in Eugene, closes exit to Delta Hwy
A crash involving a semi-truck has shut down the Beltline Highway interchange to Delta Highway in Lane County Friday morning, the Oregon Department of Transportation tweeted.
klcc.org
Eugene Airport loses an airline and a destination
Air travelers in Eugene have fewer options now that an airline serving the region has abruptly shut down. It was called aha! Airlines and it flew nonstop between Reno, Nevada and 11 western cities, including Eugene, Redmond, and Medford in Oregon. Most destinations were served by aha! just two or three days a week on small 50-seat jets.
kezi.com
Officials reveal price tag for new Eugene Emeralds stadium
EUGENE, Ore. --- The Lane County Board of Commissioners found the projected cost of building a new Eugene Emeralds stadium to be between $60 million and $80 million. The plans, once complete will bring the new multi-use stadium to the Lane Events Center. They are currently in the process of raising the remainder of the funds.
kqennewsradio.com
FIRST INTERSTATE BANK OPENS NEW BRANCH IN ROSEBURG
First Interstate Bank has opened its newest branch, at 1700 Northwest Mulholland Drive in Roseburg. Branch Manager Tabitha Layman said, “We are constantly looking for new ways to meet our client’s needs, and this new branch features an open-concept floor plan, bright new interiors, drive-up window, and improved layout and technology”.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kpic
Fatal Crash on HWY 126W
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on HWY 126W near milepost 29 early Saturday morning. OSP revealed in their investigation that westbound Chevrolet Colorado, operated by 39-year-old Chad Colborn from Florence, OR failed to negotiate a corner and exited the roadway, striking a tree.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR (August 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at approximately 1:15A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 32. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound black Dodge Charger, operated by...
KVAL
Update: OR 126 McKenzie Highway reopened after crash
UPDATE #2 (12:45 p.m.) : ODOT announced all lanes of OR 126 McKenzie Highway are open. ODOT says to watch for crews still in the area. UPDATE #1: ODOT says one lane of OR 126 McKenzie Highway is now open. Crews are responding to a crash still in the area. ODOT Expect delays and use caution.
kezi.com
Burglar sentenced to 15 years in prison
EUGENE, Ore. - A man who police say burglarized several Eugene businesses, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. According to the Eugene Police Department Thomas Young of Independence pled guilty to a total of 19 counts of burglary. Twelve burglaries were investigated by EPD. According to police, Young...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kezi.com
Motorcyclist deceased after crash outside Oakridge
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on High Prairie Road near Oakridge on Wednesday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies responded to a reported single-vehicle crash on High Prairie Road near Dead Mountain Road at about 7:30 p.m. on August 24. They said they arrived to find a female motorcyclist had suffered severe injuries in a crash. The LCSO said medics immediately began performing life-saving measures, but the victim did not survive.
kezi.com
Robber fires shot, escapes with cash, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- An armed robbery Thursday morning ended with the suspect escaping after firing a gun, but Eugene police say that fortunately, no one was injured. According to the Eugene Police Department, they responded to a reported robbery at about 7:31 a.m. on August 25. Police say the robber was reported to have a gun, and was demanding money at Sandy's Deli at 4925 Barger Ave. Police say they were told the suspect had fired a shot in the business, then left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police said that fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.
kezi.com
Traffic on McKenzie Highway slowed near Vida due to fatal crash
VIDA, Ore. -- McKenzie Highway, also known as Highway 126, has had one lane closed due to a crash, the Oregon Department of Transportation says. ODOT reports one lane of the highway is closed near milepost 31, which is 5 miles east of Vida, due to a crash. Oregon State Police officials say there has been at least one fatality, but they have not yet provided other details about the crash itself. Officials say this will be an extended closure as they investigate and clean up the wreck. ODOT says to look out for crews in the area.
kezi.com
Albany bicyclist declared deceased after truck crash
ALBANY, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after a pickup truck crash Monday morning, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 8:13 a.m. on August 23 they received a call about a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Riverside Drive outside of Albany. Officials say deputies and medics from the Albany Fire Department arrived to the scene to find that a bicyclist had been hit by a blue 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche pick-up truck. The bicyclist, identified as Kelli Lyn Kennedy, 52, of Albany, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
Comments / 0