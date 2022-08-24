EUGENE, Ore. -- An armed robbery Thursday morning ended with the suspect escaping after firing a gun, but Eugene police say that fortunately, no one was injured. According to the Eugene Police Department, they responded to a reported robbery at about 7:31 a.m. on August 25. Police say the robber was reported to have a gun, and was demanding money at Sandy's Deli at 4925 Barger Ave. Police say they were told the suspect had fired a shot in the business, then left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police said that fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO