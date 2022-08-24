Dynamic Duo: Keystone Seniors Kyle Nellis and Tyler Albright Determined to Flourish in New Schemes for Panthers

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensPennsylvania State
There's a Petting Zoo Restaurant in Pennsylvania and it is AmazingTravel Maven
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
D9Sports.com
Cam Wow!: Wagner Throws Five Touchdown Passes for Redbank Valley in Rout of Shorthanded Smethport
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — If people forgot about Cam Wagner, they remember him now. (Cam Wagner has a big season debut for Redbank Valley, throwing for 228 yards and five touchdowns/photo by Madison McFarland.) Wagner was nearly flawless on Friday night — the Redbank Valley senior’s first start...
D9Sports.com
Ferguson, Rex and Opportunistic Defense Lead Central Clarion to 42-7 Win Over Brookville
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) – In football whenever you can capitalize on your opponent’s mistakes it gives your team a better chance to win. (Above, Jase Ferguson scrambles out of the pocket. Ferguson threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns in the win for Central Clarion/photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)
D9Sports.com
Keystone Conquers Adversity and Coudersport; Hays Helps DuBois to Win Over Karns City; Punxsutawney Runs Wild Over Bradford
KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The Keystone football team had to tackle some adversity during the week. (Above, Kyle Nellis finds some running room against Elk County Catholic last season/Shelly Atzeni photo) And had to grapple with more oof it in the second half on a steamy Friday night in...
D9Sports.com
NOTEBOOK: Rex Making His Presence Known Early for Central Clarion; Another Coudriet at the Controls at St. Marys
CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Growing up as the middle child meant Ashton Rex was always trying to be the best. Squaring off on a daily basis with older brother Breckin, who is now a freshman on the Juniata College football team, and younger sibling Ethan, who is in the eighth grade and the quarterback on the junior high team, made the Central Clarion senior better.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
D9Sports.com
Kerle Tire Game of the Week Returns With Central Clarion, Brookville Showdown
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week kicks off tonight with a Friday night clash between Central Clarion and Brookville and EYT Media/D9Sports will have all of the action live from Clarion-Limestone High School. (PHOTO: Central Clarion takes the field prior to its 2021 matchup...
D9Sports.com
Week 1 Football Scores Powered by Eric Shick Insurance
Friday, August 26, 2022, PIAA District 9 high school football scores. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance. High school football scores on D9Sports.com are brought to you by Eric Shick Insurance of New Bethlehem, Pa. Call 814-275-2210 today or click here for more information.
D9Sports.com
A Win is a Win: Union/A-C Valley Does What it Needs to Do in Season-Opening Victory Over Cameron County
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Union/A-C Valley football coach Brad Dittman stood in the middle of his football team. Some players stood. Some knelt on one knee. Some chewed on their mouth guards and some stared at the dewey grass in the end zone near the scoreboard. They looked somber.
D9Sports.com
WATCH LIVE – Kerle Tire High School Football Game of the Week: Brookville vs. Central Clarion
Kerle Tire High School Football Game of the Week: Brookville vs. Central Clarion. Pregame starts at 6:30 p.m. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. If you experience issues with this video, try accessing it directly on exploreClarion’s YouTube channel here.
Comments / 0