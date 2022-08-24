Dynamic Duo: Keystone Seniors Kyle Nellis and Tyler Albright Determined to Flourish in New Schemes for Panthers

CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Growing up as the middle child meant Ashton Rex was always trying to be the best. Squaring off on a daily basis with older brother Breckin, who is now a freshman on the Juniata College football team, and younger sibling Ethan, who is in the eighth grade and the quarterback on the junior high team, made the Central Clarion senior better.

