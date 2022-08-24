ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Tom Hanks as Geppetto in first trailer for Disney's live-action 'Pinocchio' remake

Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis must have wished upon a star, because their dream of a live-action Pinocchio remake came true. The duo behind Cast Away and The Polar Express have re-teamed for Walt Disney's upcoming retelling of the 1940 animated classic that has freaked out multiple generations of kids. The first trailer for Zemeckis's film — which premieres Sept. 8 on Disney+ — just dropped and revealed Hanks as Pinocchio's kindly maker, Geppetto, as well as new versions of the Blue Fairy (played by Cynthia Erivo) and Jiminy Cricket (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). (Watch the trailer above.)
New Kids on the Block's Jonathan Knight is married to boyfriend

The New Kids On The Block singer and “Farmhouse Fixer” star confirmed that he tied the knot in secret with his longtime partner, fitness trainer Harley Rodriguez. “Yes, we’re married,” he told "ET’s" Lauren Zima, after she noticed him casually referring to his “husband’s house” in an interview.
See Jennifer Lopez serenade Ben Affleck at their wedding as they honeymoon in Italy

New Bennifer wedding details continue to trickle out. Jennifer Lopez serenaded Ben Affleck during their Georgia wedding reception last Saturday. Wearing the chandelier-pearl gown with micro-pleats of silk tulle, pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystal — one of three custom dresses from Ralph Lauren — the new Mrs. Affleck had her husband take a seat as she sang and danced for him and other guests.
Shia LaBeouf denies being fired by Olivia Wilde, reveals he had suicidal thoughts after FKA twigs abuse allegations

Shia LaBeouf has stepped back into the spotlight in a big way. The actor's personal woes — including being accused of abuse by ex FKA twigs, who's suing him for sexual battery, sexual assault and inflicting emotional distress — made him persona non grata, but he's reemerged amid his career downslide. In the last 24 hours, he's broken his silence about the dark days around the abuse allegations and revealing he turned to religion — specifically Catholicism — to turn his life around. He's also taking on Olivia Wilde after the Don't Worry Darling director claimed this week that she fired from that film due to his "combative energy." He says he quit, providing texts and emails to make his case.
‘New York, New York’ Stage Musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda Headed to Broadway

You know what they say about Broadway: If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere. Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda is set to be adapting a musical loosely inspired by Martin Scorsese’s beloved 1977 movie musical “New York, New York” for Broadway, set for a March 2023 release. The official opening night will be in April 2023, and Tony winner Susan Stroman will direct and choreograph the musical.
Hitting the Sand! ‘BiP’ Season 8 Cast Revealed: Andrew S., and More

It’s getting hot in here! ABC officially announced the initial Bachelor in Paradise season 8 contestants — and there are a lot of familiar faces. Logan Palmer and Jacob Rapini are fresh off Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette and ready for another shot at love. They will be joined by Michelle Young’s former suitors Casey Woods, Romeo Alexander and Brandon Jones.
