Kansas City, MO

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'threw me to the side, like I was trash or something'

Ever since his shocking trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in March, Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill has stayed very much in the spotlight and perhaps even gained more headlines. While his chemistry with young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and much self-hyped, predicted dominance with fellow speedy wideout Jaylen Waddle has been talked about at length, Hill's comments on his former team have been in the news as well.
Chiefs: Surprising QB move could be on the horizon

With Week 1 on the horizon, could Shane Buechele really unseat Chad Henne behind Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs depth chart?. Buechele has gotten the bulk of the snap this season behind center. Andy Reid and Co. wanted to see what they had in the young former Texas product, and he has made the most of those attempts.
Tyreek Hill reveals shocking criticism about Chiefs

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is with a new team this year after the Kansas City Chiefs traded the star receiver to the Miami Dolphins this offseason. And while Hill is clearly enjoying his new team and new quarterback, he doesn’t have a lot of good things to say about the way his time in Kansas City ended.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Fired Up: Fitz explains why Kansas State often doesn't get respect in preseason Big 12 polls

The question: During an August 23 2022, appearance on KFH's Sports Daily radio show out of Wichita, host Jacob Albracht asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about the quality of the Big 12 considering Kansas State football being picked to finish fifth in the Big 12 while also having the most players selected to All-Big 12 preseason team. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
Twins rally past Giants 3-2 on Celestino walk in 10th

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gilberto Celestino walked with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants 3-2 Saturday night. It was the second straight win for Minnesota, which had previously lost six in a row. Pinch-runner Caleb Hamilton started the extra inning on second base and advanced to third on a perfect sacrifice bunt by Nick Gordon. Gio Urshela walked and Max Kepler was intentionally walked before Celestino took four straight balls from Dominic Leone (4-5), San Francisco’s fifth reliever of the night. “It’s easy to get carried away in that situation and just try to go out there and hack for a homer but he stayed composed. He had a good approach and he drew that walk,” said Carlos Correa, who tied a career-high with four of Minnesota’s nine hits.
