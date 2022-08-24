MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gilberto Celestino walked with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants 3-2 Saturday night. It was the second straight win for Minnesota, which had previously lost six in a row. Pinch-runner Caleb Hamilton started the extra inning on second base and advanced to third on a perfect sacrifice bunt by Nick Gordon. Gio Urshela walked and Max Kepler was intentionally walked before Celestino took four straight balls from Dominic Leone (4-5), San Francisco’s fifth reliever of the night. “It’s easy to get carried away in that situation and just try to go out there and hack for a homer but he stayed composed. He had a good approach and he drew that walk,” said Carlos Correa, who tied a career-high with four of Minnesota’s nine hits.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO