Read full article on original website
Related
honolulumagazine.com
Honolulu Hotpot Hale is a Souper Sleeper Hit on Ke‘eaumoku
Hot pot broths come in myriad flavors, from medicinal and earthy to numbing and enriching. Their preparations are about as diverse as what you can dunk into them, but one aspect ties them all together: We are absolutely obsessed. Perhaps it’s seeing a spread as abundant as a Thanksgiving feast or the act of cooking as you go—whatever the reason, hot pot is always a yes for me.
honolulumagazine.com
Molten Korean Bar Food Is a Theme at Pearl City’s New Hangry Mama
I used to hate goodbyes. But sometimes an ending leads to a new beginning. And saying goodbye is sometimes a reason to get together with old co-workers. To reminisce about the good times and the bad. Mikey, my old co-worker from years back, was heading to the Mainland to start...
KHON2
Koa, 4, handling the drop at Hanalei Bay
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. Koa Mentz is handling the drop at Hanalei Bay this past weekend. Koa has been surfing for just over a month now and he loves it. He just turned four...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: BASALT Restaurant
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local restaurant, BASALT is extending its hours and offering delivery services to customers. For five years BASALT has been offering a variety of dishes to its menu for Hawaii residents and visitors to enjoy. “What I love most about working here is the people. We are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
JOURNEY adds one final performance in Honolulu
JOURNEY has sold out their October 5 show, but if you didn't get the chance to buy tickets, they have added a second and final show.
Over 300 people help clean up Chinatown
The Chinese Chamber of Commerce organized a Chinatown cleanup on Saturday, Aug. 27.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aukake Line
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Paid + Surge Parking | Ala Moana Shopping Center | End Of An Era
We all know that parking in Waikiki is at a premium and it’s harder and harder to find free parking in Waikiki. Well, the situation is about to get worse, probably a lot worse. I guess we should have seen this coming, but we were caught off-guard. We find it a sad ending to an era for us at least, of free parking during the day at Ala Moana Shopping Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Honolulu Little League preps for U.S. final
The Honolulu team has once again captured the hearts of everyone across the State with their incredible run at the Little League World Series.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
Scammers nearly swindled $130,000 from a Waikiki hotel. It started with a phone call. A hacker is accused of nearly swindling a Waikiki hotel out of more than $130,000 ― and police say it all started with a phone call. The art of the aloha shirt on full display...
Hawaii Magazine
These are 5 of the Coolest Cafés in Kaimukī
Coffee shops are true community gathering places. It’s in neighborhood cafés that doctors, lawyers, teachers, artists and travelers all coalesce, uniting over a similar need—caffeine. This very reason often makes cafés representative of the neighborhood’s residents and even the types of visitors it draws. There’s much to discover in a neighborhood through the coffee culture.
Part of Kaimuki without power
Around 740 customers are without power right now in the Diamond Head and Kaimuki area, according to Hawaiian Electric.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Celebrate National Dog Day by adopting a shelter dog
This weekend Hawaiian Humane Society is celebrating their Clear the Shelters event by waiving adoption fees for dogs of all ages.
KITV.com
Patient killed, paramedic critical after ambulance 'explodes' at Adventist Health Castle in Kailua
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A patient is dead and a paramedic is in critical condition after an ambulance reportedly exploded while entering Adventist Health Castle in Kailua, Wednesday night. Rattled hospital staff told Press the situation was unprecedented and the cause of the explosion is unknown. HPD and Honolulu Fire...
Family releases statement on paramedic from ambulance fire
After an ambulance caught fire on Thursday, Aug. 25, the patient was killed and the paramedic, Jeff Wilkinson, was left critically injured. Jeff has been recovering at the Straub Medical Center Burn Unit.
Affordable housing applications accepted for The Park at Keeaumoku
The applications are available at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 online at The Park on Ke`eaumoku website.
KHON2
Bliss Lounge Offers Coors Light Drinks and Entertainment
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local artist, Jeff Yoko makes his return from hiatus at Bliss Lounge on Dillingham Blvd. According to Yoko, “the biggest thing about Bliss is the energy and the atmosphere. As soon as you walk in the door the energy is through the roof.”. Yoko’s brand...
hawaiinewsnow.com
'This is their job': Honolulu EMS director shares update on staff affected by ambulance fire
HFD is expanding its drone program to save more lives. The problem? Crowded skies. Above massive fires at businesses and over brush, a drone can guide firefighters on the ground to hotspots or out of danger zones. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Even at low tide, the damage can be...
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Aug. 25–31, 2022
Saturday, Aug. 27, 4 to 8 p.m. If you are 21 or older, join the Honolulu Museum of Art for its annual summer fundraiser, this year called Palette. This event has a mixture of foods and drinks from some of Honolulu’s most prestigious eateries such as Prince Waikīkī, Hawaiian Host, O’Kim’s, Castro’s, Himalayan Kitchen, Superb Sushi, Bubbly & Bleu, Hy’s Steakhouse, the HoMA Café and more. Expect live entertainment too, from such groups as The Elevations Hawai‘i, Shakti Dance Movement, Waipuna, and Lucky Kids, as well as art-making demonstrations from HoMA teaching artists and more.
Over $10K of fish donated to Hawaii Foodbank
The United Fishing Agency recently donated approximately 4,000 pounds or $10,161.90 of locally caught fish to Hawaii Foodbank, a statewide non-profit that provides food to those in need.
Comments / 1