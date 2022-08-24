ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmville, VA

NBC12

Virginia’s Executive Mansion to reopen for public tours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Executive Mansion is reopening to the public for tours after being closed for over 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, Sept. 2, the mansion will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue to open its doors every Friday for public tours.
RICHMOND, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Another Win For Pittsylvania County As Tradesman Trucking Breaks Ground on Gretna Facility, Investing $4.5 Million and Creating 30 Jobs

Pittsylvania County officials and community leaders joined representatives from Tradesman Trucking to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new 22,500-square-foot facility in the Gretna Industrial Park. A growing trucking and transit company that provides freight and other services, Tradesman Trucking is investing $4.5 million and creating 30 new jobs with this project.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Does Southside now have more solar farms than tobacco farms?

I recently went to a meeting in South Boston and took Virginia 40 east out of Rocky Mount, which skirts south of the Smith Mountain Lake dam and then heads east through Penhook, Gretna and lots of lots of countryside. Along the way, I saw:. a) a murky waterway with...
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Henrico opens Woodman Road extension

Henrico County officials Aug. 24 cut a ribbon to signify the opening of the 1.3-mile Woodman Road extension, which links Greenwood Road and JEB Stuart Parkway and the Brook Road corridor in Glen Allen. The county’s Department of Public Works anticipates that by 2025, more than 11,000 vehicles will travel the new stretch of road each day.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

18 new troopers join ranks of Virginia State Police

RICHMOND — The 136th generation of Virginia state troopers graduated last week, with 18 new troopers presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. “The 136th has completed one of the toughest law enforcement academies in the country and are now joining...
VIRGINIA STATE
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Aug. 25-31

The people have spoken. Our 35th annual Best & Worst survey results are in, and your dining wish list just got longer. Peruse the Food & Drink categories to discover prime lunch hangouts, noteworthy additions to the restaurant scene, a glitter-dusted brunch and more readers’ picks for the best of the best in town. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
WHSV

Principal admits ‘critical oversight’ in apology to families over hazing investigation into football team

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The principal of Mechanicsville High School, which has been involved in a hazing investigation, is apologizing to parents. In a message addressed to parents Thursday, Principal Charles Stevens apologized to families for not directly communicating with them sooner. The entire Mechanicsville High football program is suspended...
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
News 8 WROC

Shots fired at funeral service in Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, V.A. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating an incident in which shots rang out during a funeral service. According to police, a group of off-duty officers were in the parking lot of New Life Outreach International Church on the 1000 block of Turner Road on Saturday, August 27 waiting to […]
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
AdWeek

WRIC to Add Afternoon Anchor and Launch 4 PM News

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Richmond, Virginia ABC affiliate WRIC is launching a 4 p.m. newscast on September 12. “The desire for local news on all platforms...
RICHMOND, VA
msn.com

This Virginia Town Is One Of The Happiest Places In America

Living in Virginia is reason enough to celebrate. But you’ll feel especially festive upon learning that our very own Charlottesville has been designated as one of the happiest places in the U.S. Tucked away in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charlottesville — or C-Ville if you’re a local — has long impressed visitors with its stunning landscape, captivating architecture, food and wine culture, and endless opportunities for adventure. It’s really no wonder folks are so happy there. Here’s more on what life is like inside one of America’s happiest towns: Charlottesville, Virginia.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
watchstadium.com

#2 Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong | 2022 ACC Top 25 Returning Players

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong possesses all of the skills to excel as a signal caller in today’s college football world. Armstrong has great arm strength, can make all of the throws, displays exceptional decision making and can run the ball when needed to help the Wahoos win games on the football field. The 6’2″, 210 […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

Teen, man dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-64

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A teenager and a man are dead, and multiple people were injured in a chain-reaction crash on I-64 west. According to state police, the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the 196-mile marker in Henrico County when a Jaguar hit a Lexus. A Honda Civic then hit the Jaguar, which caused the Jaguar to crash into the Lexus again.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

TSA prevents Williamsburg man from carrying loaded gun onto Richmond flight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Transportation Security Administration officers caught a Virginia man with a loaded handgun at Richmond International Airport on Wednesday. The Williamsburg man was issued a summons by police after TSA officers found the 9mm handgun loaded with 12 bullets in his carry-on bag. “Guns and airports don’t...
RICHMOND, VA

