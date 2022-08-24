Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Richmond: Registration open for Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs conference
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Registration is now open for the 2022 Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs conference to be held Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. The annual event, hosted by the...
NBC12
Virginia’s Executive Mansion to reopen for public tours
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Executive Mansion is reopening to the public for tours after being closed for over 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, Sept. 2, the mansion will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue to open its doors every Friday for public tours.
wallstreetwindow.com
Another Win For Pittsylvania County As Tradesman Trucking Breaks Ground on Gretna Facility, Investing $4.5 Million and Creating 30 Jobs
Pittsylvania County officials and community leaders joined representatives from Tradesman Trucking to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new 22,500-square-foot facility in the Gretna Industrial Park. A growing trucking and transit company that provides freight and other services, Tradesman Trucking is investing $4.5 million and creating 30 new jobs with this project.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 71 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 71 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
cardinalnews.org
Does Southside now have more solar farms than tobacco farms?
I recently went to a meeting in South Boston and took Virginia 40 east out of Rocky Mount, which skirts south of the Smith Mountain Lake dam and then heads east through Penhook, Gretna and lots of lots of countryside. Along the way, I saw:. a) a murky waterway with...
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
Virginia regulators to hear more arguments on ratepayer protection Dominion says would kill offshore wind project
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State regulators said Aug. 24 they would consider additional arguments about whether Dominion Energy Virginia’s plans to build a massive offshore wind farm should include a ratepayer protection that the utility has said will kill the project. The State Corporation Commission issued an order...
Henrico opens Woodman Road extension
Henrico County officials Aug. 24 cut a ribbon to signify the opening of the 1.3-mile Woodman Road extension, which links Greenwood Road and JEB Stuart Parkway and the Brook Road corridor in Glen Allen. The county’s Department of Public Works anticipates that by 2025, more than 11,000 vehicles will travel the new stretch of road each day.
Kingsport Times-News
18 new troopers join ranks of Virginia State Police
RICHMOND — The 136th generation of Virginia state troopers graduated last week, with 18 new troopers presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. “The 136th has completed one of the toughest law enforcement academies in the country and are now joining...
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Aug. 25-31
The people have spoken. Our 35th annual Best & Worst survey results are in, and your dining wish list just got longer. Peruse the Food & Drink categories to discover prime lunch hangouts, noteworthy additions to the restaurant scene, a glitter-dusted brunch and more readers’ picks for the best of the best in town. (Richmond magazine)
msn.com
He came for cigars but left a Virginia convenience store with a lottery jackpot prize
A man who went to a convenience store for cigars on a Friday evening kicked off his weekend with more than tobacco, according to an Aug. 26 Virginia Lottery news release. Sherod Hawkins stopped at Fas Mart in Palmyra, Virginia — about 65 miles northwest of Richmond — and decided to buy a Payday Bonus lottery ticket on a whim.
The Nest, American-style brunch spot, opening in Richmond’s Fan District
A new brunch spot is opening in The Fan next month and the man behind it, Mario Alvanes, says he is bringing the same energy he brought to his first restaurant, El Pope, down the street.
New Sheetz coming to Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield
On Wednesday, the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors approved plans for a news Sheetz and other commercial development of a parcel on Iron Bridge Road.
WHSV
Principal admits ‘critical oversight’ in apology to families over hazing investigation into football team
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The principal of Mechanicsville High School, which has been involved in a hazing investigation, is apologizing to parents. In a message addressed to parents Thursday, Principal Charles Stevens apologized to families for not directly communicating with them sooner. The entire Mechanicsville High football program is suspended...
Shots fired at funeral service in Virginia
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, V.A. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating an incident in which shots rang out during a funeral service. According to police, a group of off-duty officers were in the parking lot of New Life Outreach International Church on the 1000 block of Turner Road on Saturday, August 27 waiting to […]
AdWeek
WRIC to Add Afternoon Anchor and Launch 4 PM News
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Richmond, Virginia ABC affiliate WRIC is launching a 4 p.m. newscast on September 12. “The desire for local news on all platforms...
msn.com
This Virginia Town Is One Of The Happiest Places In America
Living in Virginia is reason enough to celebrate. But you’ll feel especially festive upon learning that our very own Charlottesville has been designated as one of the happiest places in the U.S. Tucked away in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charlottesville — or C-Ville if you’re a local — has long impressed visitors with its stunning landscape, captivating architecture, food and wine culture, and endless opportunities for adventure. It’s really no wonder folks are so happy there. Here’s more on what life is like inside one of America’s happiest towns: Charlottesville, Virginia.
watchstadium.com
#2 Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong | 2022 ACC Top 25 Returning Players
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong possesses all of the skills to excel as a signal caller in today’s college football world. Armstrong has great arm strength, can make all of the throws, displays exceptional decision making and can run the ball when needed to help the Wahoos win games on the football field. The 6’2″, 210 […]
NBC12
Teen, man dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-64
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A teenager and a man are dead, and multiple people were injured in a chain-reaction crash on I-64 west. According to state police, the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the 196-mile marker in Henrico County when a Jaguar hit a Lexus. A Honda Civic then hit the Jaguar, which caused the Jaguar to crash into the Lexus again.
NBC12
TSA prevents Williamsburg man from carrying loaded gun onto Richmond flight
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Transportation Security Administration officers caught a Virginia man with a loaded handgun at Richmond International Airport on Wednesday. The Williamsburg man was issued a summons by police after TSA officers found the 9mm handgun loaded with 12 bullets in his carry-on bag. “Guns and airports don’t...
Neighbor miffed over new bike lane: 'I can’t believe it’s this wide'
Neighbors in the Smoketree Drive area in Chesterfield have questions following a new bike lane that was recently installed that they believe is extra wide.
