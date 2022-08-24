Read full article on original website
redlakenationnews.com
Multiple search warrants executed in the Cass Lake area
The conclusion of a cooperative narcotics investigation involving the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force resulted in multiple search warrants being executed in the Cass Lake area involving the distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and illegal firearms possession.
golfcourseindustry.com
Massive Minnesota project nearing completion
Duininck Golf is approaching the finish line on its construction work at Cragun’s Resort in Brainerd, Minnesota. The project has multiple dimensions, according to director of golf Jack Wawro. “We wanted to dramatically improve playability along with building something completely new,” he said. Better playability will improve...
lptv.org
Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Hackensack Area
A Level 3 predatory offender has been released from custody and has moved to the Hackensack area. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says Ronald Emil Borchert was released on Tuesday and will be living in Turtle Lake Township in rural Hackensack. Borchert engaged in sexual conduct with an undercover officer...
Minnesota Kid Lands Two 50-Inch Muskies in Two Days
Few ever forget the fish they caught as kids. Maybe the fish grow a little larger over time, or the fights become more strenuous, but those childhood angling adventures stay branded in most memory banks well into adulthood. Noah Moss of Aitkin, Minn. will certainly remember the third week of...
fox9.com
Court of Appeals rules in favor of township that abandoned Minnesota family's road
HILLMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of Hillman Township, Minnesota in the legal battle over a family fighting the town's decision to remove their road. FOX 9 spoke with the Crisman family last year about the ongoing struggle in the small town...
