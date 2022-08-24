ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gothamist

A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives

Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Well-known NYC realtor cuts ribbon on new Staten Island agency

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – For James Prendamano, the official opening of PreReal, Prendamano Real Estate is a dream come true. “The whole idea behind this firm was to take the best elements of a traditional local brokerage and meld them with all the cutting-edge tools available to us in the digital toolbox,” Prendamano said, detailing the genesis of his newly-launched business, which originally debuted in Bulls Head this past April before settling in its new permanent Tottenville headquarters this week. “The response has been better than I ever could have dreamed of.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NY1

27-year-old democratic socialist details her primary win

Kristen Gonzalez won the Democratic primary for the newly drawn 59th state Senate District, which spans parts of western Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan. The 27-year-old democratic socialist won 58% of the votes against former Councilmember Elizabeth Crowley, who was endorsed by Mayor Eric Adams. When asked how she beat someone...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

De Blasio discourages Niou from third party challenge to Goldman

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio said it wouldn’t be a good idea for Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou to run against Democratic primary winner Dan Goldman on the Working Families Party line in November. “I’m someone who very much appreciates the history of the Working Families Party and I think they’ve...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

This Iconic NYC Hotel Donated More than 13,000 Overnight Stays to Accommodate Medical Staff During the Pandemic

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Stay for a night at the iconic Four Seasons Hotel New York, located on East 57th Street on Billionaires’ Row. Experience five-star, New York hotel living just steps away from Central Park and Madison Avenue shopping. Come and unwind in some of the largest suites in Manhattan and experience luxury high above Manhattan’s exhilarating whirlwind.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

As homeownership rates decline in New York City, could community land trusts be an answer?

Over the past decade in New York City, a housing shortage, increased investor activity and quickly rising home prices have exacerbated the affordable housing crisis. Today, there are almost no apartments with a monthly rent below $1,500 in the city. Housing advocates and policymakers have been pushing the city to invest in different housing models that prioritize affordability over profit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uppereastsite.com

Another Popular UES Asian Restaurant Shut Down by NYC Health Department

The New York City Health Department has closed another Upper East Side restaurant following its first inspection in more than two-and-a-half years. An inspector says they uncovered a number of violations, many of them critical, at a popular Asian-fusion spot— though a note in the restaurant’s window tries to blame the closure on a different reason altogether.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Recent migration: How immigrant kids are adjusting to the city, schooling

Sitting on a Manhattan sidewalk on a sunny afternoon, Franyerson, who’s 9, rolled and shaped purple Play-Doh into a heart. This sweet New York City childhood moment was a rare pause in a journey that has taken him and his father thousands of miles, from Venezuela through the jungle spanning Colombia and Panama, up through Central America and Mexico and across the Rio Grande.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Meet "The Suprême," the latest pastry craze sweeping NYC

NEW YORK --  A croissant craze is sweeping New York City and has now gone viral on social media, too."The Suprême," from Lafayette Grand Café and Bakery in NoHo, is an inch-and-a-half of flaky goodness filled with crème and topped with ganache and cookie crumbles.The chef says it's a three-day process to make."The look is very important. I think the most important thing as a chef is to make sure that after your first bite, second bite, that your experience of eating it lives up to that look," said Scott Cioe, Lafayette's executive pastry chef.They're in such high demand, customers can only buy one at a time.And they don't come cheap; they'll run you just over $8 each.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

Debate continues on who should end up with Armory

The Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition holds a rally Thursday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m., at the Kingsbridge Armory on West Kingsbridge Road. Abigail Nehring is covering housing for The Riverdale Press through Report For America, a national program from The GroundTruth Project that places emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report under-covered issues and communities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Unhinged ex-con fatally stabbed in Times Square clash, cops say

An ex-con recently arrested for threatening people in Times Square with a hatchet was fatally stabbed Friday during a violent clash on Eighth Ave., polices said. Guarionex Torres, 49, was near the corner when he bumped into Jesus Ramirez near W. 44th St., prompting an argument. The two soon came to blows and a knife was drawn. When cops arrived, Torres was sprawled out on the ground suffering ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foodgressing.com

Top Special Occasion Restaurants NYC 2022

New York City is the dining capital of the world with restaurants for every occasion. Here’s a look at the Top Special Occasion Restaurants NYC 2022 whether it be a birthday, anniversary, or any other celebratory occasionthat are well worth splurging on. Jungsik. Kicking off this list of Top...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

