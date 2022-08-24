Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives
Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
Dan Goldman spent big on each vote in NY primary, and how Jerrold Nadler ran up the score
Democratic candidate for New York’s 10th Congressional District, Dan Goldman, at his election night party in Manhattan on Tuesday night. A look at some of the numbers that defined Tuesday’s rare late-summer primary in New York. [ more › ]
2 crimes trending in opposite directions on Staten Island. How do the numbers stack up historically?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thefts and other crimes are soaring in recent months on Staten Island, while murders have simmered to a historic pace. The numbers in many ways fall in line with citywide data, with one important caveat. Here’s a closer look at how some crimes are trending...
Well-known NYC realtor cuts ribbon on new Staten Island agency
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – For James Prendamano, the official opening of PreReal, Prendamano Real Estate is a dream come true. “The whole idea behind this firm was to take the best elements of a traditional local brokerage and meld them with all the cutting-edge tools available to us in the digital toolbox,” Prendamano said, detailing the genesis of his newly-launched business, which originally debuted in Bulls Head this past April before settling in its new permanent Tottenville headquarters this week. “The response has been better than I ever could have dreamed of.”
nypressnews.com
Mayor Adams’ Chief of Staff Frank Carone didn’t disclose work for embattled NYC homeless shelter firm — but vows to update
Frank Carone, Mayor Adams’ chief of staff, did not disclose his legal work for a scandal-scarred homeless shelter provider in his mandatory financial statement this year — but is now pledging to amend the filing after the Daily News alerted him to the omission. Carone’s financial disclosure form,...
NY1
27-year-old democratic socialist details her primary win
Kristen Gonzalez won the Democratic primary for the newly drawn 59th state Senate District, which spans parts of western Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan. The 27-year-old democratic socialist won 58% of the votes against former Councilmember Elizabeth Crowley, who was endorsed by Mayor Eric Adams. When asked how she beat someone...
NY1
De Blasio discourages Niou from third party challenge to Goldman
Former Mayor Bill de Blasio said it wouldn’t be a good idea for Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou to run against Democratic primary winner Dan Goldman on the Working Families Party line in November. “I’m someone who very much appreciates the history of the Working Families Party and I think they’ve...
This Iconic NYC Hotel Donated More than 13,000 Overnight Stays to Accommodate Medical Staff During the Pandemic
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Stay for a night at the iconic Four Seasons Hotel New York, located on East 57th Street on Billionaires’ Row. Experience five-star, New York hotel living just steps away from Central Park and Madison Avenue shopping. Come and unwind in some of the largest suites in Manhattan and experience luxury high above Manhattan’s exhilarating whirlwind.
cityandstateny.com
As homeownership rates decline in New York City, could community land trusts be an answer?
Over the past decade in New York City, a housing shortage, increased investor activity and quickly rising home prices have exacerbated the affordable housing crisis. Today, there are almost no apartments with a monthly rent below $1,500 in the city. Housing advocates and policymakers have been pushing the city to invest in different housing models that prioritize affordability over profit.
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
uppereastsite.com
Another Popular UES Asian Restaurant Shut Down by NYC Health Department
The New York City Health Department has closed another Upper East Side restaurant following its first inspection in more than two-and-a-half years. An inspector says they uncovered a number of violations, many of them critical, at a popular Asian-fusion spot— though a note in the restaurant’s window tries to blame the closure on a different reason altogether.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Recent migration: How immigrant kids are adjusting to the city, schooling
Sitting on a Manhattan sidewalk on a sunny afternoon, Franyerson, who’s 9, rolled and shaped purple Play-Doh into a heart. This sweet New York City childhood moment was a rare pause in a journey that has taken him and his father thousands of miles, from Venezuela through the jungle spanning Colombia and Panama, up through Central America and Mexico and across the Rio Grande.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Mayor cracks down on ‘ghost vehicles,’ bans ‘camera blockers’
Mayor Eric Adams and Amazon on Thursday took a new step in New York City’s crackdown on “ghost vehicles,” collaborating to further prohibit and prevent the sale of any product advertised on the e-commerce site as a “camera blocker” to anyone ordering such a product within New York state.
Meet "The Suprême," the latest pastry craze sweeping NYC
NEW YORK -- A croissant craze is sweeping New York City and has now gone viral on social media, too."The Suprême," from Lafayette Grand Café and Bakery in NoHo, is an inch-and-a-half of flaky goodness filled with crème and topped with ganache and cookie crumbles.The chef says it's a three-day process to make."The look is very important. I think the most important thing as a chef is to make sure that after your first bite, second bite, that your experience of eating it lives up to that look," said Scott Cioe, Lafayette's executive pastry chef.They're in such high demand, customers can only buy one at a time.And they don't come cheap; they'll run you just over $8 each.
NY1
City-owned Trump golf course to host controversial tournament: report
A Bronx golf course managed by the Trump Organization will host a controversial tournament with ties to Saudi Arabia’s government, according to a report — despite opposition from the city, which owns the green. The Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point will serve as the site of a...
A year after Hurricane Ida, city comptroller denies hundreds of Staten Island claims
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Nearly a year after the remnants of Hurricane Ida dropped record levels of rainfall on New York City, inundating homes and killing at least 13 people, the city comptroller denied every homeowner’s negligence claim filed to the office. The denial of 4,703 citywide claims, first...
Protesters rally on 1-year anniversary of teacher vaccine mandate rally
Dozens of teachers lined the city’s streets from Brooklyn to Manhattan on the one-year anniversary of the rally against New York City teacher vaccines mandates.
riverdalepress.com
Debate continues on who should end up with Armory
The Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition holds a rally Thursday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m., at the Kingsbridge Armory on West Kingsbridge Road. Abigail Nehring is covering housing for The Riverdale Press through Report For America, a national program from The GroundTruth Project that places emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report under-covered issues and communities.
Unhinged ex-con fatally stabbed in Times Square clash, cops say
An ex-con recently arrested for threatening people in Times Square with a hatchet was fatally stabbed Friday during a violent clash on Eighth Ave., polices said. Guarionex Torres, 49, was near the corner when he bumped into Jesus Ramirez near W. 44th St., prompting an argument. The two soon came to blows and a knife was drawn. When cops arrived, Torres was sprawled out on the ground suffering ...
foodgressing.com
Top Special Occasion Restaurants NYC 2022
New York City is the dining capital of the world with restaurants for every occasion. Here’s a look at the Top Special Occasion Restaurants NYC 2022 whether it be a birthday, anniversary, or any other celebratory occasionthat are well worth splurging on. Jungsik. Kicking off this list of Top...
