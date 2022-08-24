ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taste of San Francisco - Bites from Top SF Chefs + Wine & Craft Cocktails + Jazz

The Guardsmen invites you to join Taste of San Francisco on Saturday, August 27th from 1PM - 5PM at The Palace of Fine Arts!. Socialize with friends while you enjoy beverages and taste a variety of local cuisines under the iconic rotunda at the Palace of Fine Arts to the tune of a live jazz band. Tickets include access to an open bar and heavy hors d'oeuvres. VIP tickets gain access to the exclusive VIP lounge featuring champagne service and premium catering.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Passport Stamps

A new worldwide party kickstarting in Oakland with resident DJ's TheBrandon(aka Beejus) & Anthony Dragons. Playing everything from hip hop and r&b, to house, disco, and dance.
OAKLAND, CA
Bodega Seafood, Art and Wine Festivals

The Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival has it all! A benefit for two wonderful non-profits, it features a beautiful art and fine craft marketplace, lots of delicious food of all kinds, a tasting with over 40 wineries and breweries, 3 stages of entertainment, fun kid's activities and more. Held on a picturesque, rural ranch a few miles inland from the spectacular Sonoma Coast, the location is as unique as the festival.
BODEGA, CA
5th Annual Sonoma Valley Authors Festival

The Sonoma Valley Authors Festival is an intimate, 3-day wine country weekend like no other. This "vacation with a purpose" is a highly-curated and exclusive event, limited to 400 guests who are committed to lifelong learning. Offering a unique opportunity to hear some of the most important authors and speakers of our time, the Festival engages listeners eager for thoughtful conversations and discussions of ideas.
SONOMA, CA

