The Guardsmen invites you to join Taste of San Francisco on Saturday, August 27th from 1PM - 5PM at The Palace of Fine Arts!. Socialize with friends while you enjoy beverages and taste a variety of local cuisines under the iconic rotunda at the Palace of Fine Arts to the tune of a live jazz band. Tickets include access to an open bar and heavy hors d'oeuvres. VIP tickets gain access to the exclusive VIP lounge featuring champagne service and premium catering.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO