ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 7 Chicago

Dog walker helps woman escape early morning attempted abduction in West Loop

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30vG7I_0hUHH6RX00

Chicago police said a Good Samaritan helped a woman escape an abduction attempt in the West Loop Wednesday morning.

Police said that shortly before 7:30 a.m., a 30-year-old woman was walking in the 200-block of South Sangamon when an unknown car approached her and a man got out. The man then grabbed the victim's shoulder and tried to pull her toward the vehicle, which police said had three other people inside.

A Good Samaritan who witnessed the abduction the attempted confronted the man, and the man fled in the vehicle northbound on Sangamon.

That witness was a dog walker, who did not want to be named and also did not want to be called a hero. He said he's simply a neighbor who wanted to help.

"I noticed in the corner of my eye, that lady was walking down and a car approached," he recalled. "She told me afterwards he literally did, like, grabbed onto her shoulder and said 'Hey baby, you're looking pretty good.'"

He jumped into action without hesitation, pulling out his bear spray.

"He went to get into the car and as he got in the car, I sprayed into the car," he said.

That's what led the suspects to take off. He said he is still processing what happened.

"It's absolutely a parent's worst nightmare. That their daughter could get snagged off the streets of Chicago," he said.

An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing. No one is currently in custody. No further details have been released.

Comments / 10

Related
WGN News

16-year-old charged in double shooting of sisters in Little Village

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old male has been charged with murder following the shooting of two sisters in Little Village nearly a week ago. According to police, the offender was arrested Monday in the 3300 block of West Ogden Avenue. He is officially charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Walker#Abduction#Chicago Police#West Loop#Violent Crime#South Sangamon
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot in head, body on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - A man was killed after being shot in the head and body in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 4:06 p.m., police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 11300 block of South Michigan Avenue when shots were fired. The man was struck in the head and lower...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman recounts terrifying moments of early morning Chicago carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Chicago police caught at least one person involved in an overnight carjacking.A 49-year-old woman had just parked her car on 65th and Albany at 1:00 a.m. when three men came up to her with a gun and demanded her car keys. They got in - and sped away.Police spotted the blue Ford Edge at 76th and Carpenter with one man inside and took him into custody.  The victim's son's girlfriend spoke with CBS 2 but didn't want to be identified on camera.She said the woman was terrified she was going to die."She's really shaken up. She's says...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mail thieves strike in Norridge and Harwood Heights, leaving at least 40 victims

NORRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- New video released Tuesday shows a thief swiping letters from a blue mailbox in the northwest suburbs.Police in both Norridge and Harwood Heights say they are tracking a surge in mail theft and check fraud – with at least 40 victims in the last six months.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported, police in those suburbs have issued a warning about what not to do with their mail.Police say thieves somehow opened up a blue mailbox near the Norridge Village Hall and stole mail twice in the past three and a half months. It is a brazen...
NORRIDGE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Debris on I-57 damages eight vehicles

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - At least eight vehicles were damaged from tire debris while driving Wednesday morning on Interstate 57 in Cook County. Illinois State Police said they responded to a report of tire debris around 5:11 a.m. in the right northbound lane of I-57 near 123rd Street. The damaged...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged in fatal shooting at Humboldt Park restaurant was aiming for ex-girlfriend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man accused of killing a 50-year-old man at a Humboldt Park restaurant over the weekend was aiming at his ex-girlfriend, who he'd been stalking for weeks after she broke up with him this summer, prosecutors said Monday.Charlie Moreno, 41, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting Friday night at Curramba Restaurant, at 2701 W. Division St.At Moreno's bond hearing on Monday, Cook County prosecutors said Moreno had been dating a 27-year-old woman for eight months, and was physically abusive to his girlfriend on a daily basis, prompting her to file at least...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy