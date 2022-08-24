ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WLBT

Simpson County residents forced to evacuate due to flooding

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Rising water from the Mississippi Strong River is leaving one park in the City of D’LO almost completely covered in flood waters. Now, residents are having to seek higher ground. Strong rushing waters are pouring at The D’lo Water Park. The water is becoming...
ourmshome.com

North Mississippi’s Calm During the Storm

“We are your calm during the storm.” That is the motto of the North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters (NMSCS). When Mississippi weather looks iffy, a group of 35 volunteer storm chasers gear up and head out to track tornados, lightning storms, and more. The group’s primary mission is to relay any spotted information directly to the Mississippi National Weather Service (NWS) and ensure its 70K and growing Facebook followers have the latest news to be safe.
WTOK-TV

Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Blood Services truck burst into flames on Wednesday on Interstate 20. The accident backed up traffic in both the east and westbound lanes for miles. It happened in Rankin County, near Pelahatchie. Everyone inside the truck got out safely and no injuries were...
WLOX

Happening Now: Flooding takes over South Mississippi communities

Coast airport, casino working together to bring more visitors to South Mississippi. The Beau Rivage Air Program celebrated its one millionth charter passenger at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on Thursday. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. After the Coast’s ninth consecutive day of rain, many residents are seeing severe flooding, especially in...
vicksburgnews.com

Public waters alligator hunting season now open

The 2022 Public Waters Alligator Hunting Season opens in Mississippi Friday, Aug. 26, at noon. The 10-day season will close at noon on Monday, Sept. 5. During the June application period, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) received 7,050 permit applications. A total of 980 permits were issued in the state’s seven hunting zones. This is the 18th year of public waterway alligator hunting in Mississippi and wildlife officials expect more than 3,500 people will participate with permitted hunters. There were 776 alligators harvested during the 2021 season.
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 26-28

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 26-28) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bottom Line for Kids Benefit Dinner and Auction – Friday – Flowood Get excited for a silent auction, premier and […]
fox40jackson.com

MDOC searching for escaped inmate in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections is currently searching for an escaped inmate. Shunekndrick Huffman, 20, is said to have escaped the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County Thursday afternoon. He has been serving a 7-year sentence for aggravated assault in Leake County. If...
nomadlawyer.org

Mississippi – Places Not To Miss

What is the Number One Tourist Attraction in Mississippi?. Music is a big part of Mississippi’s history, and this state offers a variety of musical experiences. Music in Mississippi includes the blues, rock ‘n’ roll, and country. Several museums honor the pioneers of these genres. The Delta Blues Museum honors the Delta Blues artists, and the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience showcases the state’s artistic legacy.
WDAM-TV

Downed power lines spark electrical fire along Hwy 49 S

MT. OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - Downed power lines in the Mt. Olive area sparked an electrical fire on Wednesday afternoon. The Mt. Olive Fire Department reported the downed lines are beside the southbound lanes of Highway 49 near Parker Wholesale Warehouse, and they are not blocking traffic. The department has...
wcbi.com

Okolona High School students earn highest scores in Mississippi on Algebra I state test

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra I State Assessment. There are teachers at Okolona High School, like Barbara Lucas, who still remember 2010 when the state had to step in and take conservatorship of the Okolona Separate School District after getting a failing rating.
