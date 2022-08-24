Read full article on original website
WLBT
Simpson County residents forced to evacuate due to flooding
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Rising water from the Mississippi Strong River is leaving one park in the City of D’LO almost completely covered in flood waters. Now, residents are having to seek higher ground. Strong rushing waters are pouring at The D’lo Water Park. The water is becoming...
ourmshome.com
North Mississippi’s Calm During the Storm
“We are your calm during the storm.” That is the motto of the North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters (NMSCS). When Mississippi weather looks iffy, a group of 35 volunteer storm chasers gear up and head out to track tornados, lightning storms, and more. The group’s primary mission is to relay any spotted information directly to the Mississippi National Weather Service (NWS) and ensure its 70K and growing Facebook followers have the latest news to be safe.
Mississippi residents prepare for possible river flooding
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — The rental home that Suzannah Thames owns in Mississippi's capital city was filled with dirty, snake-infested flood water when the Pearl River overflowed its banks in 2020. On Friday, Thames pointed to a column on the front porch to show how deep the...
MDOT issues emergency alert. Parts of Mississippi interstate closed because of major flooding.
Parts of Interstate 20 near Morton have been closed because of flooding. The Mississippi Department of Transportation has issued an Emergency Alert and closed the westbound lanes of I-20 near MS 481 and the town of Morton in Scott County. The interstate was closed at 10:17 a.m. and is expected...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Blood Services truck burst into flames on Wednesday on Interstate 20. The accident backed up traffic in both the east and westbound lanes for miles. It happened in Rankin County, near Pelahatchie. Everyone inside the truck got out safely and no injuries were...
WLOX
Happening Now: Flooding takes over South Mississippi communities
Coast airport, casino working together to bring more visitors to South Mississippi. The Beau Rivage Air Program celebrated its one millionth charter passenger at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on Thursday. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. After the Coast’s ninth consecutive day of rain, many residents are seeing severe flooding, especially in...
Mississippi nursing home residents rescued from flood: ‘Straight-up local superhero-type stuff’
Heavy rain and flash floods drenched Mississippi, prompting rescue operations, closures and evacuations Wednesday including dozens of residents at a nursing home in the central part of the state. Rain has pummeled the central and southern parts of the state for the last three days. In statements posted to Twitter,...
WAAY-TV
Dangerous flooding in Mississippi
Strong flooding leads to half-submerged cars in Mississippi. Video courtesy of Charles Peek and The Weather Channel.
impact601.com
Mississippi nursing home evacuated because of flooding. Images posted on social media show impact of heavy rains in state.
A nursing home in Brandon was being evacuated as rising floodwaters surrounded the facility. WLBT News in Jackson reports that Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey confirmed that about 42 residents of Peach Tree Village on Old Brandon Road were evacuated and have been moved to the Rankin County Safe room.
vicksburgnews.com
fox40jackson.com
nomadlawyer.org
WDAM-TV
wcbi.com
