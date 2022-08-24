Read full article on original website
Minnesota Residents Getting Student Loan Debt Forgiven
Hundreds of thousands of Minnesota residents will benefit from President Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan. More than 788-thousand Minnesota residents have student loan debt. The average borrower owes over 33-thousand dollars. Today, Biden announced his decision to cancel ten-thousand dollars of debt for those earning less than 125-thousand dollars per year. Additionally, those who went to college on low-income Pell Grants qualify for 20-thousand dollars of debt relief on federal student loans.
Jensen Defends COVID Mandate, Nazi Comparison At Republican Jewish Coalition Event
(St. Paul, MN) — Republican candidate for Minnesota governor Dr. Scott Jensen is continuing to back comments he made comparing COVID mandates to actions taken by Nazi Germany. The Star Tribune is reporting that Jensen defended his comments Tuesday night at an event with the Republican Jewish Coalition. The Republican posted a video on Facebook earlier that day saying he didn’t believe he was being insensitive about the Holocaust in his comments. Jensen originally made the statements at a Mask Off Minnesota event in April that were captured on video and later posted to Twitter.
