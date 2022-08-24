Read full article on original website
Related
Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Metabolism-Boosting Ingredient To Your Smoothie Every Morning
When it comes to the best breakfasts for weight loss, few options can provide as much versatility, flavor, and nutrients as a healthy, delicious smoothie. No matter what your flavor preferences are, smoothies give you the opportunity to throw all of your favorite fruits, vegetables, and add-ins together to create something equally nourishing and tasty. But of course, some ingredients provide more benefits than others. If you really want to make the most of your morning concoction and reap the fat-blasting rewards, there are a few additions that are sure to help kickstart your metabolism and help kick belly fat to the curb—including one unexpected crunchy nut.
8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium
Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
6 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Visceral Fat
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 19, 2022. Another name for visceral fat is “hidden fat,” and it refers to the type of fat that gets stored inside the belly and around organs, Lisa Richards, certifie...
7 Signs You’re Taking Too Much Ibuprofen
Learn the warning signs you’re taking too much ibuprofen, including stomach pain, nausea, vision and hearing problems, and learn safer ways to manage pain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dietitians Say You Should Add These 2 Spices To Your Morning Coffee For A Faster Metabolism–They’re So Good For Weight Loss!
There are practically endless ingredients you can add to your coffee in order to satisfy your sweet tooth or just make your morning beverage a little more interesting—but not all of them are healthy. In fact, health experts like nutritionists warn against many popular additions, such as sugar, artificial sweeteners, and high-sugar creamers, especially if you’re trying to lose weight. However, there are a few ingredients that can actually aid your weight loss journey by boosting your metabolism. You may not have considered them before! As it turns out, cinnamon and turmeric can make your coffee equally tasty and healthy.
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
Doctors Say This Is The Best Healthy Nut To Snack On For Weight Loss
This post has been updated since it was originally published on November 9, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, your main focus is typically your meals. You think about ways you can get more vitamins, calcium, and protein into your diet and less carbs, fats and calories. Snacks are usually an afterthought when you do your weekly meal plan and grocery shop.
4 Fat-Blasting Foods Doctors Say You Should Be Eating Daily For A Flatter Stomach
When you think about foods that can help you lose weight in order to achieve a flatter stomach, the first things that pop into your mind may include low-calorie meals that barely fill you up. However, if you want to shed pounds at a healthy, steady r...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nearly half of the world’s cancer deaths may be preventable. These 4 lifestyle changes can help reduce your risk
A new global study found smoking is the top preventable risk factor attributed to cancer deaths. A global study published this week in The Lancet assessed 34 risk factors for cancer, and found that “modifiable risk factors” accounted for 44.4% of all cancer deaths in 2019—and 42% of disability-adjusted life years (DALYS), defined as the combination of years lost from disability and from premature mortality, according to the World Health Organization.
Want to lower your risk of early death? 3 activities are most beneficial, study says
Just about any type of active movement can lower your risk of cancer, heart disease and overall risk for an early death, a new study finds.
Phys.org
Natural substances show promise against coronavirus
Three natural compounds present in foods such as green tea, olive oil and red wine are promising candidates for the development of drugs against the coronavirus. In a comprehensive screening of a large library of natural substances at DESY's X-ray source PETRA III the compounds bound to a central enzyme vital for the replication of the coronavirus. All three compounds are already used as active substances in existing drugs, as the team headed by Christian Betzel from the University of Hamburg and Alke Meents from DESY reports in the journal Communications Biology. However, if and when a coronavirus drug can be developed on the basis of these compounds remains to be investigated.
Latest statins guidance keeps more conservative approach to preventing first stroke or heart attack
The US Preventive Services Task Force on Tuesday announced its latest guidelines on the use of statins to prevent a first heart attack or stroke. The recommendations are virtually unchanged from prior guidance but are now supported by additional research, the group said.
Waterborne Diseases Are Everywhere Now — Here's What to Know
Sipping a cold drink and taking a dip at the beach or pool is the ultimate way to cool off on a hot day. But it comes with a very real — and often unrealized — risk of developing waterborne diseases. This group of diseases can cause symptoms like diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, fever, and more. In some rare cases, these illnesses can be fatal.
Healthline
Almond, Soy, or Oat? New Report Lists Benefits of Plant-based Milk Alternatives
A new analysis is detailing the mineral content of plant-based milk alternatives. Among other findings, researchers say pea-based drinks have the most phosphorus, zinc, and selenium. They also note that soy-based products have the highest amounts of magnesium. Experts say consumers should take these ingredients as well as any family...
Signs of heart disease may be more subtle in women than men
Symptoms of heart disease — the country's No. 1 killer — may be more subtle and varied in women than in men, according to a review published Thursday in the American Heart Association journal Circulation. Understanding the differences in symptoms is particularly important for women. Corrine Jurgens, an...
Two studies, one finding: Keep walking to prolong life
Walking is a simple and easy exercise for the "oldest old," and strolling even one hour every week -- 10 minutes a day -- may help to prolong their lives, a new study says.
These are the best exercises for lower back pain
Back pain is a common complaint, with 75-85% of US adults estimated to experience back pain in their lifetime as stated by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (opens in new tab). It’s also one of the most common reasons people see a doctor or miss days at work, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (opens in new tab). It can result from things such as poor posture, being overweight, injuries, or spinal problems.
MedicalXpress
Study points to new approach to clearing toxic waste from brain
Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have found a new druggable pathway that potentially could be used to help prevent Alzheimer's dementia. Amyloid beta accumulation in the brain is the first step in the development of Alzheimer's dementia. Scientists have poured countless hours and millions of dollars into finding ways to clear amyloid away before cognitive symptoms arise, with largely disappointing results.
Nature.com
Why depression in women is so misunderstood
Menopausal depression takes a huge toll, but is underfunded and under-researched — that needs to change. Jayashri Kulkarni is the director of HER Centre Australia — a Monash University Centre in Melbourne dedicated to women’s mental health. You have full access to this article via your institution.
labroots.com
Universal Vaccine for Influenza A and B Shows Promise in Mice
A new universal flu vaccine is effective against both influenza A and B viruses in mice. The corresponding study was published in PLOS Pathogens. Currently, influenza vaccines are based on strain-specific immunity to hemagglutinin, a protein that sits on the surface of flu pathogens and binds to host receptor molecules. However, these surface proteins often mutate, leading to new strains of flu that can escape the immune response and reproduce in the body, leading to flu-like symptoms.
Comments / 0