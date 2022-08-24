ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilmarnock, VA

styleweekly.com

A Celebration of Life at Virginia Union University (slideshow)

A celebration of life took place at Virginia Union University this morning for Krissa A. Henderson-Burruss, a VUU criminal justice major, who was a victim of gun violence in 2018. Four years and one day later, she was honored by a placement of an inscribed boulder near Henderson Hall with...
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Richmond: Registration open for Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs conference

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Registration is now open for the 2022 Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs conference to be held Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. The annual event, hosted by the...
NBC12

62nd Annual Armenian Food Festival comes back to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 62nd annual Armenian Food Festival, coined as “Richmond’s oldest and longest-running food festival,” is returning to the River City!. The Armenian cuisines include shish kabobs, cheese beoreg, Armenian meat pies, stuffed grape leaves and an original Hye Burger lovingly prepared by St. James Armenian Church members.
RICHMOND, VA
nypressnews.com

Hazing investigation suspends season for Richmond-area high school football team

Hazing allegations involving a high school football team just outside of Richmond, Virginia, have caused the program to be suspended until further notice. Officials at the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday that an anonymous tipster reached out to them last week alleging “upperclassmen were assaulting other students” at Mechanicsville High School.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Virginia’s Executive Mansion to reopen for public tours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Executive Mansion is reopening to the public for tours after being closed for over 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, Sept. 2, the mansion will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue to open its doors every Friday for public tours.
RICHMOND, VA
hanovercounty.gov

Jo Ann Hunter named new Hanover Senior Director of Community Development

Hanover County Administrator, John A. Budesky, is proud to announce the appointment of Jo Ann Hunter as the new Senior Director of Community Development. Hunter brings with her over 20 years of experience in local government, leadership, and community development. She has served in Hanover County, the Town of Ashland, and Henrico County.
NBC12

Residents react to suspended Mechanicsville high football season

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Mechanicsville High School Mustangs are beginning their football season with a forfeit. This comes after a tip to the sheriff’s office about upperclassmen allegedly assaulting other players. A spokesperson with the school division confirmed on Wednesday that it was alerted by the Hanover County...
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
The Washington Informer

EDITOR’S COLUMN: Going Back and Remembering Blacks in Williamsburg and Jamestown, Virginia

I continue to engage people about 1619 and the real story behind Black life in that region because of joyful moments from my childhood and because I am determined to share the truth as opposed to works that are founded on inaccurate history and selective, biased memories.  The post EDITOR’S COLUMN: Going Back and Remembering Blacks in Williamsburg and Jamestown, Virginia appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Rappahannock Record

White Stone fixture demolished

Demolition on the first of four buildings in White Stone’s business district began Monday, August 22, as crews from Benton M. Hayden & Son Excavating & General Hauling in Callao tore down an abandoned service station at Rappahannock and Chesapeake Drives. The cinderblock building has stood vacant for decades. The property recently was purchased by the town and will be the site of a public parking lot. An abandoned town-owned property behind the post office, a building next to the Lancaster Playhouse on Irvington Road and a metal building adjacent to the Town Hall on Rappahannock Drive also will be demolished as part of the town’s business district revitalization project. Photo by Lisa Hinton-Valdrighi.
WHITE STONE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

18 new troopers join ranks of Virginia State Police

RICHMOND — The 136th generation of Virginia state troopers graduated last week, with 18 new troopers presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. “The 136th has completed one of the toughest law enforcement academies in the country and are now joining...
VIRGINIA STATE

