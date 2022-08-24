Read full article on original website
Old Ferry Rd. bridge openings for boats suspended until AprilWatchful EyeMathews, VA
Kilmarnock gives $25,000 to Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire DepartmentWatchful EyeKilmarnock, VA
2022 Best Places To Teach in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
VADOC continues canceling visitation for CovidWatchful EyeVirginia State
Rep. Rob Wittman focused on rural healthcare?Watchful EyeMiddlesex County, VA
styleweekly.com
A Celebration of Life at Virginia Union University (slideshow)
A celebration of life took place at Virginia Union University this morning for Krissa A. Henderson-Burruss, a VUU criminal justice major, who was a victim of gun violence in 2018. Four years and one day later, she was honored by a placement of an inscribed boulder near Henderson Hall with...
‘I feel like it’s unfair’: NSU students react to staying in hotels not on-campus
Roughly 300 upperclassmen at NSU are staying in nearby hotels after the university says it had a high demand for on-campus housing and because one of its freshmen dorms is closed for renovations.
Augusta Free Press
Richmond: Registration open for Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs conference
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Registration is now open for the 2022 Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs conference to be held Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. The annual event, hosted by the...
WHSV
Principal admits ‘critical oversight’ in apology to families over hazing investigation into football team
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The principal of Mechanicsville High School, which has been involved in a hazing investigation, is apologizing to parents. In a message addressed to parents Thursday, Principal Charles Stevens apologized to families for not directly communicating with them sooner. The entire Mechanicsville High football program is suspended...
CDC Map: Masks urged for 71 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 71 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Richmond school board meeting deemed embarrassment: 'We failed leadership test'
Many families in the Richmond Public Schools community said they were left with questions after an emergency meeting held Tuesday night by the board led to no actions taken or decisions made.
NBC12
62nd Annual Armenian Food Festival comes back to Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 62nd annual Armenian Food Festival, coined as “Richmond’s oldest and longest-running food festival,” is returning to the River City!. The Armenian cuisines include shish kabobs, cheese beoreg, Armenian meat pies, stuffed grape leaves and an original Hye Burger lovingly prepared by St. James Armenian Church members.
nypressnews.com
Hazing investigation suspends season for Richmond-area high school football team
Hazing allegations involving a high school football team just outside of Richmond, Virginia, have caused the program to be suspended until further notice. Officials at the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday that an anonymous tipster reached out to them last week alleging “upperclassmen were assaulting other students” at Mechanicsville High School.
Sheetz is coming to Stratford Hills Shopping Center
A Sheetz gas station and convenience store will rise where a vacant 10,600-square-foot building from the 1980s currently stands.
NBC12
Virginia’s Executive Mansion to reopen for public tours
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Executive Mansion is reopening to the public for tours after being closed for over 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, Sept. 2, the mansion will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue to open its doors every Friday for public tours.
15th annual Latin Jazz and Salsa Festival at Dogwood Dell in Richmond this weekend
The 15th Annual Latin Jazz & Salsa Festival takes place at Byrd Park's Dogwood Dell Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
hanovercounty.gov
Jo Ann Hunter named new Hanover Senior Director of Community Development
Hanover County Administrator, John A. Budesky, is proud to announce the appointment of Jo Ann Hunter as the new Senior Director of Community Development. Hunter brings with her over 20 years of experience in local government, leadership, and community development. She has served in Hanover County, the Town of Ashland, and Henrico County.
NBC12
Residents react to suspended Mechanicsville high football season
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Mechanicsville High School Mustangs are beginning their football season with a forfeit. This comes after a tip to the sheriff’s office about upperclassmen allegedly assaulting other players. A spokesperson with the school division confirmed on Wednesday that it was alerted by the Hanover County...
Virginia State Fair announces extended list of agricultural attractions, including dairy-themed programs
The annual Virginia State Fair has announced it will feature an expanded list of agricultural attractions at this year's ten-day event, which is slated to run from Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.
Henrico nonprofit uncovers thousands of gravesites at historically Black Woodland Cemetery in Richmond
After years of neglect, one Henrico nonprofit organization uncovered thousands of gravesites at a historically Black cemetery.
Richmond community pop-up event offers food, games, music and more in Gilpin Court
Richmond police officers and members of more than 30 partnering agencies will be at the Gilpin Court event with prizes, games, crafts and interactions available with specialized police units such as the Mounted and Motorcycle units.
EDITOR’S COLUMN: Going Back and Remembering Blacks in Williamsburg and Jamestown, Virginia
I continue to engage people about 1619 and the real story behind Black life in that region because of joyful moments from my childhood and because I am determined to share the truth as opposed to works that are founded on inaccurate history and selective, biased memories. The post EDITOR’S COLUMN: Going Back and Remembering Blacks in Williamsburg and Jamestown, Virginia appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Rappahannock Record
White Stone fixture demolished
Demolition on the first of four buildings in White Stone’s business district began Monday, August 22, as crews from Benton M. Hayden & Son Excavating & General Hauling in Callao tore down an abandoned service station at Rappahannock and Chesapeake Drives. The cinderblock building has stood vacant for decades. The property recently was purchased by the town and will be the site of a public parking lot. An abandoned town-owned property behind the post office, a building next to the Lancaster Playhouse on Irvington Road and a metal building adjacent to the Town Hall on Rappahannock Drive also will be demolished as part of the town’s business district revitalization project. Photo by Lisa Hinton-Valdrighi.
Richmond Fire announces updated hiring process, increased salary for recruits
The Richmond Fire Department has announced a new process of hiring firefighters along with a bump in salary for new recruits.
Kingsport Times-News
18 new troopers join ranks of Virginia State Police
RICHMOND — The 136th generation of Virginia state troopers graduated last week, with 18 new troopers presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. “The 136th has completed one of the toughest law enforcement academies in the country and are now joining...
