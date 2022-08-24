Demolition on the first of four buildings in White Stone’s business district began Monday, August 22, as crews from Benton M. Hayden & Son Excavating & General Hauling in Callao tore down an abandoned service station at Rappahannock and Chesapeake Drives. The cinderblock building has stood vacant for decades. The property recently was purchased by the town and will be the site of a public parking lot. An abandoned town-owned property behind the post office, a building next to the Lancaster Playhouse on Irvington Road and a metal building adjacent to the Town Hall on Rappahannock Drive also will be demolished as part of the town’s business district revitalization project. Photo by Lisa Hinton-Valdrighi.

WHITE STONE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO