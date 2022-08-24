ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Cowboys Football Loses Season Opener

The Wyoming Cowboys fell to the Illinois Fighting Illini in the season opener on Saturday by a score of 38-6 in Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. It marked Wyoming’s first loss in a non-conference season opener since falling to Iowa in 2017. The contest saw 19 new players make their debuts and nine of those make their first career starts.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Illinois vs. Wyoming: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Illinois Fighting Illini and the Wyoming Cowboys will face off at 4 p.m. ET Aug. 27 at Memorial Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Illinois (5-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start. While Wyoming was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6.
LARAMIE, WY
Preview & Picks: Illinois vs. Wyoming

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Bret Bielema likes playing Week Zero for a few reasons. He likes starting training camp a week early, and he likes having an extra off week during the season and the recruiting flexibility that also brings. But part of the benefit of playing Week Zero...
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming high school football scores (8/26/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As the high school football season kicked off across Wyoming on Friday, here’s a look at all the scores from the slate of games that took place. Local schools are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 40, Laramie 0. Sheridan 24, Cheyenne (Central) 21.
CHEYENNE, WY
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
CHEYENNE, WY
Red flag warning in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for much of southeastern Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Fire danger is elevated Saturday in the Cheyenne area as hot, dry temperatures and breezy winds are impacting southeastern Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a red flag warning for a large swath of southeastern Wyoming — including nearly all of Laramie County — until 8 p.m. Saturday. The alert area includes the entirety of the bordering counties of Platte and Goshen as well, along with other nearby areas across the state.
Laramie County divorce filings (8/11/22-8/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
‘Very Large’ New Business Could Be Coming to Cheyenne

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is working to bring a "very large" new business to town. Collins in his Mayor's Minute Friday said he met with the Board of Public Utilities, engineering, and planning this week "to make sure we are all on the same page moving forward and to maximize our chances of getting this business sold on our community."
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne’s Crumbl Cookies Opened TODAY! Here’s What’s On the Menu.

Crumbl Cookies has opened its doors for Cheyenne! The store had a soft opening yesterday, but TODAY is the Grand Opening (more details on that below...) If you're curious about what Crumbl is serving up for Cheyenne residents today, you're in luck. We took a trip to the bakery, which, by the way, smells and looks amazing, and found out the cookies lined up for the day.
CHEYENNE, WY
Colorado air regulators shut down oil and gas facility outside Fort Collins due to air pollution and health concerns

After repeated air pollution violations, Colorado regulators ordered Prospect Energy to immediately cease operations at an oil and gas storage site north of Fort Collins. Michael Ogletree, the director of the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division, said Wednesday’s shutdown order at the company’s Krause tank battery marks the first time Colorado has shut down a facility due to air pollution concerns in over a decade.
COLORADO STATE
Foster Homes Needed For Dogs Dumped Out Rural Albany County

Meet the 7 dogs that were dumped in the middle of nowhere (more than 20 miles outside of town). There is a 8th dog that we are also attempting to trap and bring to safety. These poor kids were running terrified between the railroad tracks and a busy highway. Two of our dedicated volunteers went out and were able to catch 7 small breed dogs and are monitoring the area in case there are others.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY

