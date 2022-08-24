Read full article on original website
This 31-year-old quit her job, lives in a bus and makes $15,000 a month doing voiceovers: I 'work less and make the same amount'
When Alice Everdeen started freelancing as a voiceover artist in March 2020, she worked under a laundry basket lined with a mattress topper. The contraption, meant to block out sound, worked well enough: In her first full month on freelance services platform Fiverr, her side hustle made $3,500, Everdeen says. That's what she made monthly in her full-time job as a content manager at a dietary supplement company in Austin, Texas, she adds.
Kroger is making a major change to its self-checkout – and it will stop the chance that you could be accused of stealing
KROGER shoppers can breathe a sigh of relief as the grocery store is making a major change to its self-checkout. Using a self-checkout till can quickly become a nightmare, especially with a big shop, as the process can easily be frustrating if you have to repeatedly call for help and remove items from the bagging area.
