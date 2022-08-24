ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Sheriff’s Office Community Street Fair In South Everett A Big Hit

Hundreds turned out to visit Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney, the Sheriff’s Office staff, first responders and a huge variety of community resources at the Sheriff’s Office Community Street Fair in south Everett Saturday. The Fair was held in unincorporated Snohomish County on 8th Avenue West just north of 128th street between 11 AM and 3 PM. Here are a few photos from the event.
Process Moving Forward For Sheriff’s Deputies To Wear Body Cameras

Word in this afternoon that plans are being put into process to have Snohomish County Sheriff’s Deputies and Detectives wear body cameras. Here’s a release out Friday from the Snohomish County Executive’s Office. Yesterday, Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers proposed a Motion to the Snohomish County Council...
Clouds Don’t Slow Crowds At Wheels On The Waterfront Car Show

The skies were overcast at Boxcar Park at the Port of Everett but that didn’t diminish the enthusiasm for the Wheels on the Waterfront Classic Charity Car Show. It’s an annual charity car show held each summer. All event proceeds benefit the Providence General Foundation Cancer Patient Assistance Fund. Here are some photos of the event today courtesy MyEverettNews.com reader Michael Packer.
Alaska Air Adding Non-Stop Everett – Anchorage Route

On Thursday Alaska Airlines announced that starting November 30th they will offer passenger service between Everett, Washington and Anchorage, Alaska. Here is their announcement. Alaska’s sister carrier Horizon Air provides most of their service at Paine Field with the Embraer 175 jet. The E175 features First Class and Premium Class,...
Meet The Owner – Apex Art And Cultural Center

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
Community Policy