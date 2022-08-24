Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
travelnowsmart.com
Free Things to Do in Pigeon Forge and Gadlinburg
One of the best things to do in Pigeon Forge is the Old Mill Square, a historic gristmill that’s been operating since the 1800s. Here, you can see blacksmith demonstrations and free demonstrations of traditional metal crafts. Feeding ducks is another fun activity around The Old Mill. The food costs about a quarter.
UT: Around 75 Tennessee counties have fire ants, including most of East Tennessee
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — A University of Tennessee professor said that around 75 counties in Tennessee may have fire ants. Many of those counties are in East Tennessee, they said. "The densities that we see here in Knox County probably aren't as high as we see in other parts...
WATE
Jeeps descend upon the Smokies for the Jeep Invasion
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion kicks off at the Leconte Center in Pigeon Forge and welcomes over 10,000 guests on the first day. Pigeon Forge has been taken over by Jeeps of all shapes and sizes and enthusiasts descend upon the region for the Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion. With specialty vendors from all over the country and jeep clubs bringing out thousands of customized jeeps, this event is one of the largest car meets in the region. With well over 10,000 guests on opening day, the organizers believe this year will see record attendance.
newstalk987.com
Forbes Calls Knoxville a Hidden Culinary Gem, Seven Locations They Acknowledge
What culinary experiences should you visit in Knoxville? A recently published Forbes article highlights seven “exciting” restaurants noted as go-to stops for locals and visitors. The article titled, “7 Reasons Why Knoxville, Tennessee Is A Hidden Culinary Gem,” highlights eateries ranging from Italian food to popular bakeries. Please...
WATE
East Tennessee deputy wakes up from coma
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After nearly a month in a coma, Anderson County Sherriff’s deputy Luke Shoffner is awake. Luke has been fighting for his life after being hit by a truck. The incident happened on August 1. At the time, Luke’s wife Nicole, who is also a...
tinyhousetown.net
Little River Tiny House
Located in Maryville, TN, this tiny home is a labour of love. Its owners constructed the home over a 2 year period, using local Tennessee wood to finish their home. It's now offered on Airbnb for guests wanting to try a unique getaway. The two bedroom, one bath home can comfortably accommodate 4 adults between a queen-sized bed and sofa bed. The home also has a kitchenette, a ground floor patio, and a rooftop deck- perfect for stargazing at night!
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Knoxville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Knoxville, TN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Knoxville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Firefighters help deliver baby at a Knoxville home
Knoxville Firefighters responded to a run of the mill call that ended with them helping to deliver a baby.
wvlt.tv
‘It was probably the worst part of my life’ | Life after living at Summit Towers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chris Surrett who is a 64-year-old disabled man, wants an apartment where he can retire in peace. He said his new apartment complex is much different than his experience at Summit Towers. His church helped him financially to make the move. After losing his fiancé Brenda...
wvlt.tv
THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died on Friday night after he lost control of his motorcycle on West Union Valley Road in Sevier County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Clabo, 50, of Knoxville, was driving eastbound on his motorcycle when he lost control...
Search continues for missing Tazewell man
Ralph Lee Clark was reported missing by his father in April 2022 in Tazewell, Tenn. according to police, who are now asking the public to help find him.
Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail
A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional […] The post Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Claiborne Progress
The creaking of the Old Jail doors – time to tour
The historic Old Jail will be opening its doors in September for perusal of the oldest free-standing jail in the state and the third oldest in the country. Members of the Claiborne County Historical & Genealogy Society will conduct free tours every Saturday in the month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
5starpreps.com
5STAR PHOTOS: Loudon Redskins at Lenoir City Panthers – Week 2 (2022)
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — We have a big Battle of the Bridge gallery below from the Loudon Redskins and Lenoir City Panthers rivalry game from Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. All 86 pictures are by Tanner Walker. We have some free looks below on a few pictures. But to view...
wvlt.tv
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who was born drug-dependent and later diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder. A series of at-home videos document years of struggles, doctor visits and hospital stays. In one video, Jameson is shaking and...
Body found in woods behind Greeneville motel
A man's body was recovered from a wooded area behind a Days Inn motel in Greeneville this week, according to the Greeneville Police Department.
WATE
Meet Norman! 4-year-old happy-go-lucky dog
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This week’s Young-Williams Pet of the Week is known as a happy-go-lucky member of the shelter. Norman is four years old and staff at Young-Williams say they have fallen in love. They say he loves car rides. He also loves tennis balls and peanut butter.
Tennessee Tribune
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Coming Soon to Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga
NASHVILLE, TN — Music City is getting its next BIG hit!. Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to open its first restaurant in Tennessee with local restauranter Jim Richards. “With...
53-Year-Old Brian Marcum Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Morristown (Morristown, TN)
The Morristown Emergency and Rescue Squad reported a fatal crash in Morristown. According to the officials, the motorcycle crash happened on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Winner turns back residency challenge in race for Lenoir City judge
A Knoxville lawyer who this month won election to be the next Lenoir City judge prevailed Friday in a lawsuit challenging his eligibility filed by the judicial incumbent. Robin McNabb, an attorney and city judge for Lenoir City since 2016, sued Gregg Harrison in Loudon County Chancery Court after losing by 37 votes in the Aug. 4 election.
