Our Presidential Investiture on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Posted in: Announcements, Featured News, Red Hawk News. It is my honor to invite all of you to Montclair State University’s official installation of Dr. Jonathan Koppell, our University’s 9th President on Thursday, September 15. This formal confirmation of Dr. Koppell as president will be both a traditional academic ceremony, as well as a celebration of his successful first year at the helm of our University.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO