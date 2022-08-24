Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
New Hampshire to get $5M for caregiving programs
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting $5 million in federal funding to help support caregivers who provide services to disabled and elderly residents. The funding was awarded to the state Department of Health and Human Services through the expansion of Medicaid’s Money Follows the Person program, which helps transition seniors and individuals who experience disabilities from institutions into home- and community-based settings.
NECN
Electric Bills Increase by More Than Double for Many in NH
New Hampshire residents knew a spike in their electric bills was coming, but it was still a shock to many of their bank accounts. Kieth Nesbit Nashua of Nashua felt it. "Basically, it went from about 45-ish to 90-95-ish," he said. "So it's a little more than double." So did...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in New Hampshire
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
These Are the Ten Commandments of New Hampshire
It may seem like a strange concept, but let's have some fun with this unusual 'what-if.'. We all know that each state has its own unofficial social rules. Just take a look at these 12 things that shock people after moving to New Hampshire, or 25 things that Mainers that have to explain to people from far away. Whether it's how we talk, dress, or interact with others, the things we do for fun, the food we eat, or something else entirely, each state is unique in its own way, and New Hampshire is no exception.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nhbr.com
Legal Briefs: News From Around NH
The law firm of Shaheen & Gordon has leased 7,000 square feet of office space at 191 Main St. in downtown Nashua, according to Mark Prolman of Prolman Realty Inc., who represented the lessor, Parsons Ventures, and assisted the firm. The 12,000-square-foot building was formerly occupied for many years by Bank of New Hampshire and subsequently TD Bank. It will undergo extensive interior buildout and exterior improvements, bringing the building and initial windows back to their original architectural design, said Rob Parsons, owner of Parsons Ventures. Renovations are being completed by Northpoint Construction.
businessnhmagazine.com
NH Tops Country in Firearms Jobs
While the Granite State only ranks 21st among states most dependent on the gun industry, it has more firearms industry jobs per capita than any other state. That’s per a recent report released by WalletHub. Given the fact that the U.S. has had four mass shootings each week this...
The Five Best ‘Hole in the Wall’ Restaurants in All of New Hampshire
I certainly have nothing against big chain restaurants! Often times they have bigger kitchens and are better able to accommodate folks with dietary restrictions, which is really important these days. Just look at the 100 Grill, they basically give each patron an allergy test before you are seated! It's excellent!
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best corn on the cob in New Hampshire
Where do you find the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. One viewer said they recently had the sweetest, firmest and most delicious corn at Highway View Farm. 4. Peters' Farm in Salem. One fan emphatically said the corn at Peters' Farm is the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
New Hampshire panel clears secessionists to run for reelection
(The Center Square) – A New Hampshire panel has rejected a request to bar several lawmakers who are advocating for the state secede from the U.S. from running for reelection in the fall elections. The Ballot Law Commission on Wednesday tossed out a complaint claiming that a group of...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Lottery website experiences cyberattack
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Lottery officials warned of a cyberattack on its website on Friday. Officials said people visiting the site should not click on any pop-up messages. Lottery officials announced this cyber attack around 9:30 a.m., though it is unclear when the attack first began. "Our players'...
tewksburycarnation.org
US Postal Service Confirms Tewksbury On Consolidation List
More than 200 post offices and other USPS facilities are on a list to be part of a consolidation effort beginning later this year. Tewksbury is one of six Massachusetts sites scheduled to be consolidated under a Woburn MPO, or main post office, in February 2023, according to documents published by Government Executive.
New Hampshire Publisher Arrested After Failing to Mark Political Ads In Print
New Hampshire Publisher Arrested After Failing to Mark Political Ads In Print Arjun Singh on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Vermont credit union puts pause on cannabis banking
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s retail cannabis market is moving closer to becoming fully operational later this fall. The industry is expected to pump millions into the local economy, but this week one of the key financial institutions making the marijuana market possible is hitting the brakes. The Vermont...
Vacation Tiny at Adorable Tuxbury Tiny House Village in New Hampshire
Sometimes the coziest spaces are the best places to rest your head at night. As summer approaches and people make upcoming travel plans (exciting, right?), you or someone you know may be looking for a place to stay while on vacation. There's no shortage of hotels or Airbnb options you can select, but why not choose somewhere more unique instead? After all, you're traveling, and trips are all about having new and memorable experiences. Why not think outside the box?
Hochul Tells Top Republicans To Leave New York, GOP Responds
New York's Governor told critics to move out of New York State. A top Republican from the Hudson Valley fired back. Tuesday was Primary Day in New York State which featured a number of big House races including a special election in the Hudson Valley's 19th Congressional District. Ulster County...
WCAX
Vermont restaurants close due to staffing shortages
Democrat Matt Castelli wins nomination for U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District. Democrat Matt Castelli wins nomination for U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District. Updated: 9 hours ago. The first day at a new school can be nerve-wracking for students, but what about new teachers?. 2...
Here’s where you can buy gas for under $4 a gallon in Massachusetts
BOSTON — The price for a gallon of gasoline has dipped below $4 a gallon in some parts of Massachusetts. The national average price for a gallon of regular gas has steadily declined in recent weeks to $3.87, but drivers in the Bay State are paying an average of $4.12, according to AAA.
WMUR.com
Five COVID-19 deaths announced Friday in New Hampshire
Five people died of COVID-19 Friday, New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said. In the past day, 125 people tested positive for the virus. 92 COVID-positive people are hospitalized in the state. Of those hospitalized, 29 are receiving COVID-specific treatment.
Buttigieg to headline key event for New Hampshire Democrats
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will headline a key event for the New Hampshire Democratic Party next month, prompting speculation about his future aspirations in a state known for its status as the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.
Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.
The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
Comments / 0