Read full article on original website
Related
Fortnite is apparently bringing in an iconic video game character next week
Fortnite may be asking players to rip and tear until it’s done soon enough. We can all agree that Chapter 3, Season 3: Vibin was a letdown and that No Sweat Summer was among the worst events in the history of the game. We know that players left in masse due to the poorly executed summer events, nearly 2+ million in total. Sure, Dragon Ball brought back a lot, and Destiny 2 and Patrick Mahomes helped a bit, but Fortnite needs to do more to help get their base back for Chapter 3, Season 4.
Engadget
'Everywhere' is a new 'multi-world' game from GTA producer Leslie Benzies
Gamescom 2022 opened with the reveal of Everywhere, a new game from Grand Theft Auto producer Leslie Benzies. "We want the community to build this. We want it to be their world. We want them to tell their stories in our game," Benzies said before sharing a trailer that seemed to show off two very different games.
dotesports.com
How to watch Loading Ready Run Dominaria United Pre-Prerelease
Phyrexians have invaded the plane of Dominaria in Magic: The Gathering and the Loading Ready Run team is ready to break down Limited Sealed for Dominaria United with special guests. The pre-release events for Dominaria United (DMU), scheduled to take place from Sept. 2 to 8, will mark the beginning...
dotesports.com
Fortnite is bringing back the Gen Hoshino Soundwave Series, for some reason
Fortnite has managed to evolve over the years into something much more than its tower defense and battle royale roots. Instead, Epic Games has created a platform that can celebrate all of pop culture, such as the frequent celebrations of music the game hosts. Now it seems that Epic is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fast Travel Games reveals Everslaught Invasion and new Broken Edge trailer
VR publisher Fast Travel Games announced Everslaught Invasion for the Meta Quest 2 and released a new trailer for Broken Edge.
Warzone Season 5: Last Stand Download Size
All the details on Warzone Season 5: Last Stand's Download Size. Warzone Season 5: Last Stand is set to be the final Warzone season before the release of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The final season to Call of Duty's popular battle royale looks to add a ton of new features, game modes, and guns, and went live on Aug. 24.
When does Fortnite Season 4 start? Here's everything we know so far
What can we expect from Fortnite Season 4 of Chapter 3 when it officially comes out?
dotesports.com
Does progress from the Splatoon 3 Demo carry over into the full game?
Nintendo’s Splatoon 3’s Splatfest Demo arrives Saturday, Aug. 27, finally letting players into the inner ink blot, sharing new game modes, guns, character design and lots more for long-time fans to enjoy. Splatoon 3 players can grind 4v4’s for 12 hours and reach their way to the top...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Call of Duty: Warzone' vs. 'Fortnite' — Which Is Better?
There are currently more battle royale games available than ever before — and really, when it comes to which one is the best, there are some that stand out as leaders of the pack. Two of the leaders in this debate, though, are Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite.
dotesports.com
Fortnite’s Chapter 3, season 4 reportedly might be ‘throwback-themed’
Fortnite’s Chapter Three, season four, should hit the live servers around Sept. 18. Although Epic Games has revealed little to no details on the changes it is making, Fortnite’s Chapter Three, season four could be “throwback-themed,” according to FortniteNews. A new mysterious presence has been slowly...
dotesports.com
Shadowlands season 4 is a great time-killer for competitive WoW players waiting for the next expansion
The latest World of Warcraft expansion, Shadowlands, alongside Warlords of Draenor, is the least liked expansion community-wide in recent years due to lack of content and lore retconning, content time-gating, slow and repetitive leveling, tedious borrowed power systems, mundane tier sets, and Torghast or rather, Choreghast. Even though Blizzard Entertainment has, throughout the expansion, fixed some of many mistakes, the Shadowlands expansion won’t be missed.
ComicBook
Minecraft Legends Spinoff Reveals New Enemies
The new Minecraft spinoff called Minecraft Legends that's coming in 2023 will allow players to interact with mobs and environments in different ways just like Minecraft Dungeons did, and similar to the new enemies found in that dungeon crawler, this new game will have some new mobs of its own. We saw some of those briefly in a trailer released for the Minecraft Legends game this week, and as part of Xbox's Gamescom events, we learned more from the game's creators about some of these creatures.
dotesports.com
All raids during Pokémon Go Fest’s Finale
This weekend, players around the world are putting their trainer hats on and are ready to head out to catch more Pokémon during the Pokémon Go Fest Finale, which is the last ticketed global event for the game in 2022. During the Finale, there will be plenty of...
ComicBook
Former GTA Boss' Next Game, Everywhere, Gets First Trailer
The first look at Everywhere, a new game from former Grand Theft Auto boss and Rockstar Games president Leslie Benzies, was shown off at Gamescom 2022. Benzies is responsible for helping shepherd Rockstar Games as we know it by being one of the key creative minds on the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Some emails from a Rockstar Games lawsuit also revealed that Benzies was supposedly a major player in getting the first Red Dead Redemption in the shape it was for launch. Following Leslie Benzie's controversial departure from Rockstar Games, he went on to found a studio that aimed to make a massively ambitious game called Everywhere.
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
The Last of Us Part 1 pre-load is starting now - and the game is smaller than expected
Pre-load has begun in Australia and New Zealand
dotesports.com
How to play the Outlast games in order
Outlast is a survival horror series developed by Red Barrels. The first game in the now three-title franchise debuted in 2013, quickly becoming one of the most well-received horror games in modern history. Receiving direct sequels in the form of DLC as well as a fully-fledged second game, Outlast 2,...
dotesports.com
How to complete Sails of the Shipstealer in Destiny 2
Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder kicked off with a new storyline, bringing back Eramis from her frozen tomb at the end of Beyond Light and putting the Kell of Darkness (and former Shipstealer) as the antagonist for the story. Season of Plunder also brings back Misraaks/Mithrax and his daughter Eido, who appeared during Season of the Splicer in 2021. The Spider also makes a return even after the Tangled Shore was moved to the Destiny Content Vault, putting another Eliksni character in an Eliksni-themed season.
Epic Games Store is giving a Tomb Raider game for free next week, but you might be disappointed
Shadow of the Tomb Raider is going free on September 1
dotesports.com
Changes to Stopwatch items live on League PBE
One of League of Legends’ most controversial items, Stopwatch, is getting more changes in the near future with the aim of putting it and the items that build out of it in a healthier spot. The changes are live on the current PBE and will likely drop on the...
Comments / 0