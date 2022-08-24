The new Minecraft spinoff called Minecraft Legends that's coming in 2023 will allow players to interact with mobs and environments in different ways just like Minecraft Dungeons did, and similar to the new enemies found in that dungeon crawler, this new game will have some new mobs of its own. We saw some of those briefly in a trailer released for the Minecraft Legends game this week, and as part of Xbox's Gamescom events, we learned more from the game's creators about some of these creatures.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO