California Clears More Than 1,250 Homeless Encampments in 12 Months

SACRAMENTO – In September 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state had prioritized 100 high-profile encampment sites on state land to clear. One year later, California has cleared an average of 100 encampments per month with a total of 1,262 cleared sites, removing 1,213 tons of trash – enough to fill 22 Olympic-size swimming pools.
Dove Season Opening Sept. 1; Opportunities Available Throughout California

The first of two opening days of California’s dove hunting season is quickly approaching. Dove hunters will be able to hunt for mourning dove, white-winged dove, spotted dove and ringed turtle dove beginning Thursday, September 1 through Thursday, September 15, followed by a second hunting season, Saturday, November 12 through Monday, December 26.
September 2022 California Department of Fish and Wildlife Calendar

All calendar items are subject to change as we navigate the changing conditions and guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to adhere to all current safety protocols. For information on how to get vaccinated in California, please visit myturn.ca.gov. Wildlife areas, ecological reserves and other properties may be...
