ca.gov
CalPERS Special Retired Member Board Election Underway as Voting Begins
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – CalPERS retired members can expect a blue envelope that contains their ballot for the special board election in their mailboxes in the next few days. The special election is for one vacant retiree seat on the CalPERS Board of Administration. Nominees for the position are Tim...
ca.gov
California Clears More Than 1,250 Homeless Encampments in 12 Months
SACRAMENTO – In September 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state had prioritized 100 high-profile encampment sites on state land to clear. One year later, California has cleared an average of 100 encampments per month with a total of 1,262 cleared sites, removing 1,213 tons of trash – enough to fill 22 Olympic-size swimming pools.
ca.gov
Dove Season Opening Sept. 1; Opportunities Available Throughout California
The first of two opening days of California’s dove hunting season is quickly approaching. Dove hunters will be able to hunt for mourning dove, white-winged dove, spotted dove and ringed turtle dove beginning Thursday, September 1 through Thursday, September 15, followed by a second hunting season, Saturday, November 12 through Monday, December 26.
ca.gov
September 2022 California Department of Fish and Wildlife Calendar
All calendar items are subject to change as we navigate the changing conditions and guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to adhere to all current safety protocols. For information on how to get vaccinated in California, please visit myturn.ca.gov. Wildlife areas, ecological reserves and other properties may be...
ca.gov
NEWS RELEASE: High-Speed Rail Authority Completes Overpass, Opens Roadway to Traffic in Madera County
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with contractor Tutor-Perini / Zachry / Parsons, announced today the Avenue 15 ½ Grade Separation in Madera County is now open to traffic. The new overpass is located at Road 29 / Santa Fe Drive, east...
