Stomperz set sights on Surprise show

The Sun City Stomperz Dixieland Jazz Band will perform their brand of upbeat music from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road in Surprise.

This seven-piece band, swinging since 2005, concentrates on the music of the early 20th century, the beginnings of what has become known as America’s only original art form. Featuring the songs of Louis Armstrong, Jelly Roll Morton, Scott Joplin, Hoagy Carmichael, Fats Waller and the like, the band’s ensemble work and solos invoke memories of the glory days of Bourbon Street.

Featured on trumpet is Dan Reed, known for his many and varied performances with groups throughout the valley, from salsa bands to swing bands, concert bands and philharmonic orchestras.

The restaurant is located just behind the Chevron station at Bell and El Mirage Road. Call 623-583-1222 for reservations.

It is the third straight night of live music at I and J Fountain, following:

• Denny & Dan from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.

• Buckguyz from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.